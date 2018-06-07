More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Scudamore to step down as Premier League executive chairman

By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2018, 1:36 PM EDT
Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore announced Thursday that he will resign by the end of 2018.

In his nearly 20 years with the Premier League, Scudamore has seen the league become a global behemoth, with nine-figure revenues, burgeoning international and domestic television contracts and unparalleled growth.

“It’s an absolute privilege to have been allowed to enjoy this role for so long, it is too much fun to be called a job,” Scudamore said in a statement. “Football is an intoxicating environment and therefore difficult to give up being so involved, but my passion for what football means to so many and the positive impact it can make will never diminish.

“This past 20 years would not have been possible without the continuing support and encouragement of the clubs and the unstinting efforts of my colleagues at the Premier League, whose professionalism and dedication are only surpassed by their decency and sense of fun.”

Following a short spell as CEO of the Football League (which came after a four-year stint managing newspapers in the U.S.), Scudamore was hired as Premier League CEO in 1999. In 2014 he was promoted and given the title of executive chairman.

Scudamore’s full statement is below:

Solo: 2026 World Cup shouldn’t go to U.S.

By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
If you thought the U.S. Soccer presidential election was the last time you’d hear Hope Solo rail against the national federation, you’d be mistaken.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Solo said that she was not supporting the United 2026 bid to host the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

“I can’t say it should be awarded to Morocco,” Solo said. “But I don’t think it should go to the United States, and that’s hard to say.”

In the past, Solo has spoken out against U.S. Soccer’s tight relationship with the MLS marketing arm Soccer United Marketing (SUM), which presents a number of conflicts of interest when considering the growth of the game across the U.S., and not just in MLS. Solo particularly identified SUM and Don Garber as having a role in her decision not to support the United Bid.

Solo is so far the only notable former or current American soccer player to come out against the U.S. World Cup bid. FIFA member nations will vote on the 2026 World Cup on June 13 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow, Russia.

David Beckham, co-owner of MLS’ new Miami franchise, came out in favor of the bid on Thursday.

Regional rivalries reign supreme in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 draw

By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2018, 12:36 PM EDT
An all-California affair, an all-USL matchup and a battle between New York and Philadelphia headlined the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 draw on Thursday.

The blind draw, conducted at Soccer House in Chicago, paired expansion side Los Angeles FC with USL club Sacramento Republic, and the other two USL teams remaining, Louisville City FC and Nashville SC, were drawn together as well, renewing their regional rivalry.

[MORE: Full Schedule for the 2018 World Cup]

Geography reigned supreme, for the most part, as the 16 remaining clubs were separated into four pots of four teams based on their geographic location – East, Mideast, Midwest and West. Here’s how the draw panned out.

East Region

Orlando City SC (MLS) AT D.C. United (MLS)
New York Red Bulls (MLS) AT Philadelphia Union (MLS)

Mideast Region

Chicago Fire (MLS) AT Atlanta United (MLS)
Nashville SC (USL) AT Louisville City FC (USL)

Midwest Region

Minnesota United (MLS) AT Houston Dynamo (MLS)
FC Dallas (MLS) AT Sporting Kansas City (MLS)

West Region

Sacramento Republic (USL) AT Los Angeles FC (MLS)
Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) AT Portland Timbers (MLS)

Round of 16 matches are set to take place on June 20, though teams can opt to move the games to June 16-17 if they choose. MLS clubs are off from June 13-23 as part of the league’s World Cup break.

2018 World Cup team preview: Iceland

By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Getting to know Iceland: The likely favorite of fans who’s nations didn’t make the World Cup around the globe, Iceland has proved over the past two years that its incredible performance at the 2016 European Championship was not a flash in the pan. This experienced side, which has essentially played together for the national team since 2012, won its World Cup qualifying group over World Cup group D mate Croatia, as well as Turkey and Ukraine.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

Iceland proved its mettle as a defensive juggernaut, taking its chances on the counter-attack very well. The side features Premier League regulars Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton), Johann Berg Gudmundsson and soon-to-be Premier Leaguer Aron Gunnarsson, the glue of the midfield. It certainly won’t be easy – especially as Sigurdsson and others have battled injuries this season – but Iceland is looking to make more history by getting out of the group. It all begins with a massive first game against World Cup finalist Argentina.

What group are they in? Group D with Argentina, Nigeria and Croatia. Iceland’s gift for becoming the smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup was one of the World Cup’s most difficult groups, with any of the four teams likely to get out of the group. Iceland opens up with a massive game against Argentina, and then they’ll have to face different tests against a young Nigeria side and a veteran Croatia squad.

Game schedule – Group D – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Saturday, June 16: Argentina v Iceland, Moscow (Spartak) 9am, ET
Friday, June 22: Nigeria v Iceland, Volograd 11am, ET
Tuesday, June 26: Iceland v Croatia, Rostov 2pm, ET

Projected lineup (4-2-3-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Halldorsson —–

— Saevarsson — Arnason — Sigurdsson — Magnusson —-

—- Gunnarsson —- Hallfredsson —-

—- Gudmundsson ———- Sigurdsson —-——— Bjarnason —–

—– Finnbogason —–

Star player: Gylfi Sigurdsson – The Everton attacker had a pretty disappointing season in Merseyside after completing his deal to leave Swansea in August, following months of speculation over a move. But for his nation, Sigurdsson is the star of the show, and with Hallfredsson and Gunnarsson shoring up the defense behind him, Sigurdsson should have the freedom to express himself, move around the field and make late runs into the box, to score a special goal or two.

Manager: Heimir Hallgrímsson – The part-time dentist (seriously) took over as the full manager after Lars Lagerback left national team following Euro 2016. Hallgrimsson has carried on the momentum very well, guiding Iceland to its first World Cup. The veteran manager is a pragmatist and will attempt to have Iceland the most defensively organized team at the tournament. He emphasizes counter attacks and set pieces, so look for Iceland to strike in those ways.

Secret weapon: Johann Berg Gudmundsson – The Burnley winger was a major part of the team’s incredible push to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League. Last season, Gudmundsson scored two goals and assisted on eight others from his spot on the right wing, and he’ll be looking to play in dangerous crosses to Fingaboson or Sigurdsson in the box at the World Cup. If Gudmundsson can find space behind the defense, he can create great opportunities, giving Iceland a dangerous weapon out wide.

Prediction: Iceland has never had an easy path to qualification and that didn’t change at the World Cup draw. It will be a huge challenge for the tiny nation to advance out of the group, but one point or more against Argentina could really buoy the side and set them up for wins later in the tournament. I think they manage to get out of the group, making more history along the way. Áfram Ísland!

Full schedule for the 2018 World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 7, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
The 2018 World Cup just one week away.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news

It’s time to focus on when/where the madness will ensue across Russia over the next month from June 14 – July 15.

With that in mind, below is a look at the full schedule for the entire 2018 World Cup with times, venues and dates for all 64 games being played in 12 stadiums across 11 host cities.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

All kick off times are listed in Eastern Time in the USA.

GROUP STAGE

Group A
Thursday, June 14: Russia v Saudi Arabia, Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am
Friday, June 15: Egypt v Uruguay,  Ekaterinburg 10am

Tuesday, June 19: Russia v Egypt, St Petersburg 2pm
Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, Rostov-on-Don 11am

Monday, June 25: Uruguay v Russia, Samara 10am
Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia v Egypt, Volgograd 10am

Group B
Friday, June 15: Morocco v Iran, St Petersburg 11am
Friday, June 15: Portugal v Spain, Sochi 2pm

Wednesday, June 20: Portugal v Morocco, Moscow (Luzhniki) 8am
Wednesday, June 20: Iran v Spain, Kazan 2pm

Monday, June 25: Spain v Morocco, Kaliningrad 2pm
Monday, June 25: Iran v Portugal, Saransk 2pm

Group C

Saturday, June 16: France v Australia, Kazan 6am
Saturday, June 16: Peru v Denmark, Saransk 12pm

Thursday, June 21: France v Peru, Ekaterinburg 11am
Thursday, June 21: Denmark v Australia, Samara 8am

Tuesday, June 26: Denmark v France, Moscow (Luzhniki) 10am
Tuesday, June 26: Australia v Peru, Sochi 10am

Group D

Saturday, June 16: Argentina v Iceland, Moscow (Spartak) 9am
Saturday, June 16: Croatia v Nigeria, Kaliningrad 3pm

Thursday, June 21: Argentina v Croatia, Nizhny Novgorod 2pm
Friday, June 22: Nigeria v Iceland, Volgograd 11am

Tuesday, June 26: Nigeria v Argentina, St Petersburg 2pm
Tuesday, June 26: Iceland v Croatia, Rostov-on-Don 2pm

Group E

Sunday, June 17: Costa Rica v Serbia, Samara 8am
Sunday, June 17: Brazil v Switzerland, Rostov-on-Don 2pm

Friday, June 22: Brazil v Costa Rica, St Petersburg 8am
Friday, June 22: Serbia v Switzerland, Kaliningrad 2pm

Wednesday, June 27: Serbia v Brazil, Moscow (Spartak) 2pm
Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland v Costa Rica, Nizhny Novgorod 2pm

Group F

Sunday, June 17: Germany v Mexico, Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am
Monday, June 18: Sweden v South Korea, Nizhny Novgorod 8am

Saturday, June 23: Germany v Sweden, Sochi 2pm
Saturday, June 23: South Korea v Mexico, Rostov-on-Don 11am

Wednesday, June 27: South Korea v Germany, Kazan 10am
Wednesday, June 27: Mexico v Sweden, Ekaterinburg 10am

Group G
Monday, June 18: Belgium v Panama, Sochi 11am
Monday, June 18: Tunisia v England, Volgograd 2pm

Saturday, June 23: Belgium v Tunisia, Moscow (Spartak) 8am
Sunday, June 24: England v Panama, Nizhny Novgorod 8am

Thursday, June 28: England v Belgium, Kaliningrad 2pm
Thursday, June 28: Panama v Tunisia, Saransk 2pm

Group H
Tuesday, June 19: Poland v Senegal, Moscow (Spartak) 11am
Tuesday, June 19: Colombia v Japan, Saransk 8am

Sunday, June 24: Japan v Senegal, Ekaterinburg 11am
Sunday, June 24: Poland v Colombia, Kazan 2pm

Thursday, June 28: Japan v Poland, Volgograd 10am
Thursday, June 28: Senegal v Colombia, Samara 10am

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 30: 1C v 2D Kazan 10am (Match 50)
Saturday, June 30: 1A v 2B Sochi 2pm (Match 49)
Sunday, July 1: 1B v 2A Moscow (Luzhniki) 10am (Match 51)
Sunday, July 1: 1D v 2C Nizhny Novgorod 2pm (Match 52)
Monday, July 2: 1E v 2F Samara 10am (Match 53)
Monday, July 2: 1G v 2H Rostov-on-Don 2pm (Match 54)
Tuesday, July 3: 1F v 2E St Petersburg 10m (Match 55)
Tuesday, July 3: 1H v 2G Moscow (Spartak) 2pm (Match 56)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 6: Winner match 49 v winner match 50 Nizhny Novgorod 10am (Match 57)
Friday, July 6: Winner match 53 v winner match 54 Kazan 2pm (Match 58)
Saturday, July 7: Winner match 55 v winner match 56 Samara 10am (Match 60)
Saturday, July 7: Winner match 51 v winner match 52 Sochi 2pm (Match 59)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10: Winner match 57 v winner match 58 St Petersburg 2pm
Wednesday, July 11: Winner match 59 v winner match 60 Moscow (Luzhniki) 2pm

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 14: St Petersburg 10am

FINAL

Sunday, July 15: Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am