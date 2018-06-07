Scudamore to step down as Premier League executive chairman

Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore announced Thursday that he will resign by the end of 2018.

In his nearly 20 years with the Premier League, Scudamore has seen the league become a global behemoth, with nine-figure revenues, burgeoning international and domestic television contracts and unparalleled growth.

“It’s an absolute privilege to have been allowed to enjoy this role for so long, it is too much fun to be called a job,” Scudamore said in a statement. “Football is an intoxicating environment and therefore difficult to give up being so involved, but my passion for what football means to so many and the positive impact it can make will never diminish.

“This past 20 years would not have been possible without the continuing support and encouragement of the clubs and the unstinting efforts of my colleagues at the Premier League, whose professionalism and dedication are only surpassed by their decency and sense of fun.”

Following a short spell as CEO of the Football League (which came after a four-year stint managing newspapers in the U.S.), Scudamore was hired as Premier League CEO in 1999. In 2014 he was promoted and given the title of executive chairman.

