Mike Egerton/PA via AP

VIDEO: Marcus Rashford scores terrific goal vs. Costa Rica

By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
Marcus Rashford‘s first England goal since September was a beauty.

The Manchester United youngster took a short pass in space and belted the ball across the goal from 23 yards to put England up 1-0 against Costa Rica in the Three Lions final World Cup tune-up.

Rashford, 20, now has three England goals heading into Russia, where he’s given manager Gareth Southgate something to think about ahead of Group G with Tunisia, Panama, and Belgium.

He scored a career-high seven Premier League goals this season for Jose Mourinho.

2018 World Cup team preview: Croatia

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Getting to know Croatia: Once part of Yugoslavia, Croatia claimed third place at its first World Cup in 1998. It’s been group stage only in the three of four tournaments since, and Vatreni has plenty of work to do in a Group D with no light days.

No one’s going to like seeing Croatia on its fixture list, with Real Madrid’s Luka Modric joined by Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic and myriad others with world-class skills and resumes.

For more history on Croatia, click here.

What group are they in? D

Game schedule – Group D – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Saturday, June 16: Croatia v Nigeria, Kaliningrad 3 p.m. ET
Thursday, June 21: Argentina v Croatia, Nizhny Novgorod 2 p.m. ET
Tuesday, June 26: Iceland v Croatia, Rostov-on-Don 2 p.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-2-3-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Subasic —–

— Vrsaljko — Corluka — Lovren — Vida

—- Badelj —- Rakitic —-

—- Rebic —- Modric —- Perisic —-

—- Kramaric —-

Star player: Luka Modric – The side’s best player is dealing with off-field issues, charged with perjury just this weekend in the same trial which saw ex-Dinamo Zagreb executive Zdravko Mamic sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.

The 32-year-old midfielder continues to be a key piece for Real Madrid, where he’s won four Champions League crowns and a La Liga title. Four times in the UCL team of the season and thrice in the FIFPro World XI, Modric is one of the best players of his generation.

Manager: Zlatko Dalić – Dalic took over Croatia with the side’s World Cup fortunes in jeopardy and delivered a second place finish and playoff victory over Greece. By far his highest profile gig yet, Dalic has had success in UAE with Al-Ain.

Secret weapon: Ante Rebic — The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals and added five assists in two seasons at Eintracht Frankfurt, on loan for Fiorentina. Likely to serve up crosses and combinations as a super sub, you’ll likely remember his name if Croatia maks a run.

Prediction: Getting out of the opener against Nigeria undamaged is fine, though getting a win would be a massive bonus heading into a match-up with Argentina. Croatia can get out of this group, though finishing as runners-up means a likely match-up with France in the Round of 16.

Solo: 2026 World Cup shouldn’t go to U.S.

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
2 Comments

If you thought the U.S. Soccer presidential election was the last time you’d hear Hope Solo rail against the national federation, you’d be mistaken.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Solo said that she was not supporting the United 2026 bid to host the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

“I can’t say it should be awarded to Morocco,” Solo said. “But I don’t think it should go to the United States, and that’s hard to say.”

In the past, Solo has spoken out against U.S. Soccer’s tight relationship with the MLS marketing arm Soccer United Marketing (SUM), which presents a number of conflicts of interest when considering the growth of the game across the U.S., and not just in MLS. Solo particularly identified SUM and Don Garber as having a role in her decision not to support the United Bid.

Solo is so far the only notable former or current American soccer player to come out against the U.S. World Cup bid. FIFA member nations will vote on the 2026 World Cup on June 13 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow, Russia.

David Beckham, co-owner of MLS’ new Miami franchise, came out in favor of the bid on Thursday.

Scudamore to step down as Premier League executive chairman

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2018, 1:36 PM EDT
Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore announced Thursday that he will resign by the end of 2018.

In his nearly 20 years with the Premier League, Scudamore has seen the league become a global behemoth, with nine-figure revenues, burgeoning international and domestic television contracts and unparalleled growth.

“It’s an absolute privilege to have been allowed to enjoy this role for so long, it is too much fun to be called a job,” Scudamore said in a statement. “Football is an intoxicating environment and therefore difficult to give up being so involved, but my passion for what football means to so many and the positive impact it can make will never diminish.

“This past 20 years would not have been possible without the continuing support and encouragement of the clubs and the unstinting efforts of my colleagues at the Premier League, whose professionalism and dedication are only surpassed by their decency and sense of fun.”

Following a short spell as CEO of the Football League (which came after a four-year stint managing newspapers in the U.S.), Scudamore was hired as Premier League CEO in 1999. In 2014 he was promoted and given the title of executive chairman.

Scudamore’s full statement is below:

“Likewise, the media legal team at DLA Piper have been with me all the way and must take much of the credit for any accomplishments.

“We could not have achieved so much without the enormous commitment of broadcast and commercial partners across the world. That number will run into hundreds, they have all contributed to our story and I would like to thank them enormously.

“However, I am sure they will forgive me for singling out Sky for special recognition. Back in 1992 they were the catalyst for the start of the Premier League journey and have backed us all the way since, joining forces to see off regulatory and other challenges throughout whilst setting global standards in broadcasting excellence that others have strived to replicate.

“The Premier League is in great shape and the future is bright, of course there are still many things to improve and constant challenges, but that is what makes it so exhilarating.

“The Clubs put on the greatest show; fans, such an essential part of that show, love it both here and around the world. Because it so compelling, the League’s success will continue under new and re-invigorated leadership.

“Finally, I could not have devoted the time and expended the energy needed for this role without the backing of my family and friends: so a special thanks to Catherine for her encouragement and flexibility and Jamie, Chloe, Paddy, Ned and Lara for their inspiration. Whilst I have no plans to retire, whatever I do next, I will carve out more time to support them in pursuit of their own passions … and to see more of Bristol City.”

Regional rivalries reign supreme in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 draw

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2018, 12:36 PM EDT
An all-California affair, an all-USL matchup and a battle between New York and Philadelphia headlined the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 draw on Thursday.

The blind draw, conducted at Soccer House in Chicago, paired expansion side Los Angeles FC with USL club Sacramento Republic, and the other two USL teams remaining, Louisville City FC and Nashville SC, were drawn together as well, renewing their regional rivalry.

Geography reigned supreme, for the most part, as the 16 remaining clubs were separated into four pots of four teams based on their geographic location – East, Mideast, Midwest and West. Here’s how the draw panned out.

East Region

Orlando City SC (MLS) AT D.C. United (MLS)
New York Red Bulls (MLS) AT Philadelphia Union (MLS)

Mideast Region

Chicago Fire (MLS) AT Atlanta United (MLS)
Nashville SC (USL) AT Louisville City FC (USL)

Midwest Region

Minnesota United (MLS) AT Houston Dynamo (MLS)
FC Dallas (MLS) AT Sporting Kansas City (MLS)

West Region

Sacramento Republic (USL) AT Los Angeles FC (MLS)
Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) AT Portland Timbers (MLS)

Round of 16 matches are set to take place on June 20, though teams can opt to move the games to June 16-17 if they choose. MLS clubs are off from June 13-23 as part of the league’s World Cup break.