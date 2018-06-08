More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
2018 World Cup dark horses

By Kyle BonnJun 8, 2018, 4:43 PM EDT
Every World Cup has its underdog story. Every World Cup has its rise to glory. Every World Cup has its rags to riches.

Every World Cup has its dark horse.

So who will grace Russia 2018 with a surprise run? Let’s look at the dark horse contenders.

Egypt

Looking solely at the FIFA rankings, Egypt at #45 appears to be perfect dark horse material. Unfortunately, they don’t perfectly fit the mold.

For starters, they have one of the world’s most in-form players in Mohamed Salah. Because we can’t ever have nice things, he was injured in the Champions League final, but his diagnosis of a separated AC joint likely leaves him available to play in the tournament this summer, albeit at less than 100% as he manages a painful injury. Nevertheless, with Salah on the field, Egypt is particularly dangerous on the counter and could light up any defensive back lines not on their A-game. Without him, though, they are toothless as evident by their inability to score in either friendly this past week against Colombia and Belgium.

In addition, their group is so bad that Egypt is almost expected to make it to the knockout stages. Paired with Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay, it would feel disappointing if the African nation didn’t find one of the top two spots. Still, despite falling face-first into pre-tournament expectations, it would still make a great story if Egypt made its first-ever knockout round (since group stage play began in 1950). In fact, Egypt has never won a World Cup match in its history, with two losses and two draws to fall back on.

Morocco

Another overlooked African nation, Morocco finds itself tasked with the opposite issue Egypt faces – they were handed a painfully difficult draw with both Spain and Portugal to navigate through in Group B.

Nevertheless, Morocco should provide the European powerhouses with a stiff test in the group stage. FiveThirtyEight has Morocco ranked 18th in the world, the highest African side in the tournament and higher than other darkhorse candidates like Iceland or Peru. A team that features a high press run-and-gun style of play, Morocco has its Salah-lite in 25-year-old Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech will give Spain and Portugal back lines plenty to think about as he marauds around the attacking third, but Morocco will need him to reign in the shooting to have a chance against the European giants. As FiveThirtyEight points out, Ziyech’s 202 shot attempts over the past two seasons see him sit nearly fifty shots higher than anyone else in the top five European leagues or the Eredivisie where he plays. His nine goals and 17 assists last season for Ajax are a nice haul and his creativity is invaluable to his country, but wastefulness will prove deadly against Spain or Portugal who are sure to control a heavy percentage of possession.

Peru

Paolo Guerrero is back to business for Peru, a massive boost to the squad (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images).

Paolo Guerrero can play in the World Cup this summer, and that’s all Peruvian fans need to hear to know their team has a chance. The 34-year-old captain is critical to his team’s chances, and after his one-year ban for cocaine use was overturned, Guerrero will be available to lead the attacking front in Peru’s Group C chances. With up-and-coming talent Edinson Flores feeding the captain chances, FIFA’s 11th-ranked country is a dangerous attacking side.

Given a favorable draw, Peru will more than challenge Australia and Denmark for a spot in the knockout stages behind likely group winners France. What makes Peru even more enticing in this World Cup is a potential Round of 16 matchup with fellow CONMEBOL members Argentina, a team they held to a draw in both meetings during World Cup qualifying. Peru has been in the wars, with an experienced side that played out a thrilling 1-1 draw with Colombia on the final day of CONMEBOL qualifying to earn a spot in this summer’s tournament.

The crux of Peru’s knockout stage chances likely hinge on a defense in its prime. 34-year-old Alberto Rodriguez is the grizzled veteran of the group, but alongside him are 28-year-old full-back Luis Advincula and 29-year-old full-back Nilson Loyola, both of whom own over 60 caps each.

Iceland

What would a darkhorse post be without Iceland? This tiny European nation shocked the world with its guts and swagger during a run to the Euro 2016 quarterfinals. The Boys followed that up by topping its UEFA World Cup qualifying group with seven wins in 10 matches.

Again, they have a chance to make history with Group D up for grabs behind Argentina. They will do battle with Croatia and Nigeria, two beatable opponents. They know Croatia well, having faced them twice during UEFA qualifying play in Group I, splitting the pair.

Despite the highs of the last two years, Iceland comes into Russia 2018 in terrible form. They have not won since topping Indonesia in January, a run of four matches with three defeats. Most recently, they crumbled in the 87th minute allowing Ghana to snatch a late 2-2 draw after leading 2-0. Their superstar Gylfi Sigurdsson is also in awful form, coming off a season at Everton that saw him grab just four goals and three assists before missing the final six weeks with a knee injury. Iceland has the mental fortitude to progress past the group stage, but the magic may be running out.

England

Can England win the 2018 World Cup? They still have to prove they are among the world’s elite (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images).

Yep, a curveball to finish this list out. Unlike the previous for teams who all look to be dark horses to make noise by unexpectedly escaping the group stages, England is a dark horse to win the whole darn tournament. Sure they

re generally considered good by most, but still outside the upper echelon of favorites like Brazil, Germany, and the like, you better put the jokes aside and begin realizing the truth: this England team isn’t just good, they’re great.

England hasn’t lost at all since a run of bad friendlies in late 2017, and they haven’t dropped a single competitive match since its stunning 2-1 loss to white-hot Iceland in Euro 2016. They’ve also looked great in their tournament run-up, beating the Netherlands, Nigeria, and Costa Rica while slumping to a 1-1 draw with Italy on a late Lorenzo Insigne penalty.

The biggest question-mark for England is in net, but if Jordan Pickford can effectively replace Joe Hart in goal, this team could challenge for a semi-final spot, or even more. Raheem Sterling lit up the Premier League last season and has grown leaps and bounds under Pep Guardiola, as has John Stones at the back. Marcus Rashford looks refreshed out of the Jose Mourinho shadow. Harry Kane is among the most in-form strikers in this tournament and has seen his future put to rest with a new contract, leaving one more potential distraction back home.

They’re not there yet, and there are plenty of critics, but a chip on their shoulder might be just what this group needs. If England can put block out the noise surrounding the disappointments of recent World Cups, teams like Spain, Argentina, and the rest of the world giants should take note sooner rather than later.

2018 World Cup team preview: Costa Rica

By Kyle BonnJun 8, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Getting to know Costa Rica: One of the most perennially underrated teams, Costa Rica is a threat to the world soccer order each time they take the field. With a solid mix of good attacking talent and a solid defensive base, Costa Rica has the experience and flair to prove a challenge for even the biggest world powers.

Last World Cup, Costa Rica won a power group consisting of Italy, England, and Uruguay conceding just one goal among those three games – that alone should prove to teams not to take Los Ticos lightly. They beat Greece in the Round of 16 before their luck against European sides eventually ran out in a quarterfinal loss to the Netherlands in a penalty shootout.

All that being said, the run-up to the World Cup this time around has been anything but promising. Los Ticos have suffered friendly shutout losses to Hungary, Tunisia, and England all since last November, and before that got plastered by Spain. They have one more stiff test against Belgium to turn the bad juju around, or else they head into the tournament on a very sour note. There are questions about the age of the squad core, leaving this team with one of the highest ceilings and lowest floors of any team at the competition.

What group are they in? Group E alongside Brazil, Switzerland, and Serbia. It’s a group with few genuinely weak teams, and second place will be up for grabs behind perennial powerhouse Brazil. Switzerland is the favored side to take the second spot, but it’s not exactly stiff competition. If Costa Rica can summon the magic of four years ago, it would be anything but a surprise to see them advance to the knockout stages.

Game schedule – Group E

Sunday, June 17: Costa Rica v Serbia, Samara 8am, ET
Friday, June 22: Brazil v Costa Rica, Saint Petersburg 8am, ET
Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland v Costa Rica, Novgorod 2pm, ET

Projected lineup (5-4-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Navas —–

— Gamboa — Acosta — Gonzalez — Duarte — Oviedo —

— Campbell — Borges — Tejeda — Ruiz

— Urena/Venegas —

Star player: Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is easily the most well-known player on this squad. The vice-captain of the side gives Costa Rica an experience edge, having played at the highest of high levels. Navas is coming off his third straight Champions League title at Madrid, and will likely reach the 80-cap mark with Costa Rica at this tournament. Navas used his brilliant performance at the 2014 World Cup to earn his move to Real Madrid, and four years later will have the weight of a country on his shoulders.

Manager: Óscar Ramírez leads his home nation to the World Cup for the first time, having taken over in 2015. Ramirez was in the right place at the right time, hired as an assistant to Paulo Wanchope in August of 2015 only to find himself as the lead man a week later following Wanchope’s dismissal after a fight. Ramirez lost his first match in charge of Los Ticos – to Brazil 1-0 on a 10th minute goal by Hulk. He will look to get revenge on the biggest of stages.

Secret weapon: Bryan Ruiz is the captain and creative force for Costa Rica, and has been for years. He was often described as “too good” for Fulham during his four years at Craven Cottage as nobody could figure out how to correctly deploy the midfielder, but he has run the show for his home country time and time again. Ruiz is known for his pitch vision and field marshal mentality, but isn’t afraid to get down and dirty when necessary.

Prediction: As mentioned before, the ceiling is just as high for this Costa Rica side as the floor is low, and Group E is one of the toughest to predict in the tournament. If they can steal a point from Brazil, the knockout stages will beckon for Ramirez and company, but the match against Switzerland to close out group stage play will likely be the judgement of their fate. Look for them to make it through for the second straight World Cup.

VAR at the World Cup: Good Idea? Bad Idea?

By Daniel KarellJun 8, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Partially for political reasons and partially to help push the game into the 21st century, FIFA announced last March that it was bringing video assistant refereeing to all World Cup games.

This comes after two-to-three seasons of testing and use, from youth competitions like the FIFA Under-20 World Cup to uses in MLS, USL, and this season in the Bundesliga and Serie A. Of course, the Premier League has only been using goal-line technology, and teams last month voted to keep VAR out of the Premier League due to controversies across the world.

On paper, replay is only to be used when the video assistant referee sees a “clear and obvious” error from the center referee on one of four game-changing plays; Goals, penalty kicks, red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

In practice, we’ve seen referees, either through intimidation from one set of players or just human error, fail to correct a mistaken call even after video evidence, and do it in a timely manner.

It’s clear that across the world, the process on how to come to the fairest and clearest decision is still being fine tuned. That’s why it feels like VAR is coming to the World Cup a little too early.

Count me in as being in favor of getting the right call, even if it takes the sting out of the game a little bit and forces a delay. But the delay shouldn’t last more than 120-180 seconds. It it is really clear and obvious, it shouldn’t take many replay angles for the referee to realize the correct decision, run to the middle of the park and make the call.

One worry at the World Cup is that many of the players taking part won’t have experience using VAR, and as such, they won’t understand why the referee would review one situation over another. This could lead to extended delays as teams crowd the referee, demanding a review of a controversial decision, even if that decision is protected in the laws of the game as one made solely by the referee team on the field.

In addition, another issue is that the VAR squads will rotate between refereeing crews, as opposed to building up a relationship with a specific referee crew. This could lead to communication issues as well as a lack of understanding between the referee crews, who don’t have a lot of time before the World Cup to get to know one another.

Ultimately, World Cups are always memorable for controversies, and with the VAR’s early introduction to the 2018 World Cup, we’ll likely have a VAR-related controversy instead of using VAR to solve a clear and obvious error.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Arsenal target Torreira; Evans signs for Leicester, and more

By Daniel KarellJun 8, 2018, 1:28 PM EDT
Ahead of the World Cup, Arsenal is getting in touch with a potential breakout star.

According to multiple reports in Italy, Arsenal has begun negotiations to sign Sampdoria’s Uruguayan holding midfielder Lucas Torreira. The 22-year-old started all but two Serie A games for Sampdoria last season, his second season at the club, and it was also his breakthrough into the Uruguayan National Team, where his performances earned him a place in the World Cup squad.

The reports state that Torreira comes with a nearly $30 million release clause and that Napoli are in the driver’s seat to sign him, but it all depends on Manchester City’s protracted negotiations for Napoli midfielder Jorginho. Arsenal coach Unai Emery has been reportedly looking at a number of new signings across Europe, especially at defensive midfield, which is where Torreira would slot in.

Here are some more transfer news and notes from across the Premier League and Europe:

2018 World Cup team preview: Switzerland

By Daniel KarellJun 8, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Getting to know Switzerland: Switzerland took the controversial route to the World Cup as a phantom penalty kick decision, finished by Ricardo Rodriguez, gave Switzerland a 1-0 edge over Northern Ireland over two legs. But prior to the playoff round, Switzerland picked up 27 of 30 points, only missing out on automatic qualification to Portugal on goal difference.

Newly-minted Arsenal signing Stephan Lichtsteiner is the team’s captain, and he provides a veteran prescence from out wide, picking his spots when best to attack and defend. His opposite at left back, Rodriguez, can whip in a terrific free kick, and attacking-wise, Switzerland relies heavily on the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Blerim Džemaili and Valon Behrami. Dennis Zakaria and Breel Embolo are two up-and-coming 21-year-olds that can have a big impact in Russia.

What group are they in? Group E with Brazil, Costa Rica and Serbia. Switzerland’s hopes will bank on how they do in the opener against Brazil. If the Swiss can get a point, they’ll feel better about facing Costa Rica, who got out of the group at the last World Cup and a Serbia team with a talented midfield and defense. .

Game schedule – Group E – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Sunday, June 17: Brazil v Switzerland, Rostov 2pm, ET
Friday, June 22: Serbia v Switzerland, Kaliningrad 2pm, ET
Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland v Costa Rica, Nizhny Novgorod 2pm, ET

Projected lineup (4-2-3-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Sommer —–

— Lichtsteiner — Schar — Akanji— Rodriguez —-

—- Behrami —- Xhaka —- 

—- Shaqiri —- Dzemaili —- Zuber —

                                                                                  — Seferovic —

Star player: Xherdan Shaqiri – The Stoke City playmaker is looking to shake off what’s been a difficult 12 months to show he’s still a star player with the national team. Despite being still only 26-years old, this is Shaqiri’s third World Cup, and he’s ready to take another step, leading Switzerland out of the group. The diminutive attacker combines expert technique with a quick burst of pace, which gets him a yard of space to play the perfect pass or launch a shot from outside the box.

Manager: Vladimir Petković  – The Bosnian manager has been busy over the last two years trying to find a group that can play well together. Like Belgium, Switzerland has a very multi-cultural team, with players coming from Kosovan descent, African descent, as well as some who grew up speaking German, French or Italian.

Secret weapon: Dennis Zakaria – The 21-year-old midfield dynamo should see playing time with Behrami and Xhaka both getting up in age, and after a standout season in the Bundesliga for Borussia Monchengladbach, he is prepared to play at the highest level.

Prediction: Switzerland is a solid, if unspectacular side, who could on-paper make it into the World Cup quarterfinals. A lot of pressure is on Seferovic’s shoulders though, and with his struggles this season, Switzerland will need to find someone who can put the ball across the line for a goal. Switzerland should make it out of this group, but they could also draw three matches and head home earlier than expected.