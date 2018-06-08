More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

2018 World Cup team preview: Brazil

By Daniel KarellJun 8, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Getting to know Brazil: It’s hard to believe, but nearly two years ago, Brazil was on the outside looking in. After getting shelled 7-1 in the embarrassment at home, Brazil’s FA ignored the pleas for modernization and a progressive approach, instead deciding to appoint former player and manager Dunga. Through the first six rounds of qualification, it was sitting outside the World Cup places, with just two wins in that span. A disappointing Copa America Centenario was enough to give Dunga the boot, which gave current Selecao coach Tite the chance to turn things around.

And that’s exactly what Tite has done. The veteran Brazilian manager, who spent time in Europe studying managers and how they get the best out of their players, led Brazil on an incredible run, winning nine straight and becoming the first team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Unlike Dunga, Tite has gotten the best out of Brazil’s squad, including quality performances from Neymar, Casemiro, Gabriel Jesus, Willian and Paulinho. Now, with the wind at their backs, Brazil is looking to win a record sixth World Cup title, and avenge the shock defeat to Germany.

For more on Brazil’s history, click this link.

What group are they in? Group E with Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. It’s a group with three decent opponents but there’s no reason with the talent Brazil has, that it shouldn’t be running away with the group and emerge as winners in all three matches.

Game schedule – Group C – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Sunday, June 17: Brazil v Switzerland, Rostov 2pm, ET
Friday, June 22: Brazil v Costa Rica, Saint Petersburg 8am, ET
Wednesday, June 27: Serbia v Brazil, Moscow (Spartak) 2pm, ET

Projected lineup (4-3-3) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Alisson —–

Danilo — Thiago Silva — Miranda — Marcelo —-

—- Paulinho —- Casemiro —- Fernandinho —–

Willian —— G. Jesus —— Neymar

Star player: Neymar – Who else? The superstar winger missed the final three months of the league season for PSG but still managed an insane 19 goals and 13 assists in 20 league matches, as well as six goals and three assists in the UEFA Champions League. Neymar scored on his return to the Brazilian side last Sunday and scored on a beautiful solo move, but there are questions as to his fitness after missing so long with a serious ankle injury. Brazil goes as Neymar goes.

Manager: Tite (pronounced Chee-Chee) – Unlike some managers in Brazil, Tite was afraid to admit that he didn’t have all the answers and spend time in Europe learning from the world’s best coaches. After taking over a struggling Brazilian side, he led them on a nine-game winning streak as the side breezed through qualifying. He’s figured out all the right buttons to press to get the best out of his side, and Brazil – based on talent and form – are certainly one of the favorites at the World Cup thanks to him.

Secret weapon: Paulinho – It’s hard for the world’s most popular team to have any players considered a “secret,” but let’s go with Paulinho. The central midfielder failed to make an impact at Tottenham and it appeared his career was on a tailspin. Paulinho cashed in on his European adventure at the time for a massive contract in China, but reunited with his former coach – Tite – from Brazilian club Corinthians, Paulinho returned to his best for the Selecao, which ended up helping get him to Barcelona. Paulinho is an energetic box-to-box midfielder, who has a knack for making late runs into the box and scoring goals, but he can also defend deep and provide cover to the backline. With wingbacks that love to bomb forward, Paulinho’s role will be very important at the World Cup, ensuring that the defenders behind him aren’t left stranded.

Prediction: Combined with a manageable group and a decent draw, Brazil has every chance of making the World Cup semifinals again, and this time, winning the whole thing. If Neymar is back to full fitness and can continue scoring goals at a record pace for the national team, there’s no reason why Brazil can’t win. Brazil should make it at least to the semifinals, and we think they’ll go all the way and lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Scudamore’s incredible Premier League legacy

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
Nobody has been more influential in making the Premier League what it is today than Richard Scudamore.

On Thursday the Premier League’s executive chairman announced he will step down from his role by the end of 2018, bringing an end to his stewardship of the league after an incredible 20 years of growth.

Scudamore, 58, summed it up best during his announcement that he will step down.

“The Premier League is in great shape and the future is bright, of course there are still many things to improve and constant challenges, but that is what makes it so exhilarating,” Scudamore said. “The Clubs put on the greatest show; fans, such an essential part of that show, love it both here and around the world. Because it so compelling, the League’s success will continue under new and re-invigorated leadership.”

Those that know him best say his leadership is firm but friendly, honest but sprinkled with laughter, and as he became the undisputed face of the league, off the pitch, he accelerated the Premier League’s growth following its inception.

His close relationship with club owners was key to his success as he led the PL with exemplary diplomacy while also having time for a wry smile and a friendly chat along the way.

When the Premier League arrived in 1992, it was the dawn of a new era in the English game.

Growing up in England during the early years of the Premier League’s formation, personally I look back fondly on heading to games across the country and seeing the top players on the planet every weekend, plus the extra razzmatazz and greater emphasis on the overall fan experience. As a youngster, I was hooked. I still am.

Since Scudamore took charge in 1999 (he spent a few years leading the Football League before the PL), the league has attracted the best talent from across the planet consistently and it has truly become a global league over the past two decades. Led by Scudmaore’s relentless, focused drive, the financial strength of the league has turned it into a behemoth known across the globe. From Brazil to Japan and the USA to Kenya, the 20 teams who compete each season in the PL are now global brands.

As well as massive commercial sponsorship coming to the league, funding from the domestic TV deal alone has also allowed the league to become the best soccer league on the planet. Scudamore has overseen a rise from a $900 million deal (1997-01) for four years of coverage when he took charge to the current three-year domestic deal which is now worth over $6.7 billion.

That’s not to mention the countries all over the world queuing up to televise the PL and the huge sums that will bring to all 20 Premier League clubs to invest in facilities, players and their communities.

Over the years that cash influx has led to Brazilian’s turning up en masse at Middlesbrough, the giants of English soccer attracting the best managers and players money can buy, state of the art stadiums popping up and wealthy investors from across the world wanting to help the PL grow further.

Merging huge financial clout with soccer prestige yet keeping authenticity has been one of Scudamore’s biggest achievements.

When you think of Great Britain, one of the first things you now think about is great soccer. The Premier League, and in particular Scudamore, has developed that notion and the PL is no doubt one of the UK’s finest exports.

Scudamore was key to all of this and having heard him speak at a small rooftop event in a swanky central London hotel just a few months ago, his enthusiasm and sense of adventure hadn’t diminished. At all.

But perhaps now, heading towards a nice round number of years in charge at the PL, seemed like the best time for a fresh challenge or just to relax a little more.

“Whilst I have no plans to retire, whatever I do next, I will carve out more time to support them in pursuit of their own passions … and to see more of Bristol City,” Scudamore said.

It is known that he is fond of spending time in the USA (when not willing his beloved Bristol City on to reach the Premier League for the first-time ever…) and it will be intriguing to see if Scudamore moves into a similar role within the American soccer community in the coming years. Scudamore worked in the U.S. as a senior executive at newspaper proprietor Thomson from 1994, managing 200 newspapers in 40 different states, and his ties with the nation are extensive.

If he does head back to the USA in the future, he would no doubt be a huge success.

His pursuit of perfection in everything from the way Premier League games are televised, to how the clubs are run day-to-day and pioneering ways to take the league across the globe will be revered for decades to come.

Scudamore is well and truly ‘Mr Premier League’ and he has laid the foundations almost perfectly for the league to continue to grow and build on his unbelievable success.

“It’s an absolute privilege to have been allowed to enjoy this role for so long, it is too much fun to be called a job,” Scudamore said. “Football is an intoxicating environment and therefore difficult to give up being so involved, but my passion for what football means to so many and the positive impact it can make will never diminish.”

Premier League to introduce a winter break for 2019/2020 season

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 8, 2018, 8:17 AM EDT
Following years of discussion, the Premier League and FA have together agreed upon a series of changes that will allow for a two-week winter break in the future.

The FA and Premier League announced a two-week winter break in February, starting in the 2019-2020 season that will still see Premier League games played in that span, with five on the first weekend and five on the second, allowing teams to have their break after their matches.

It doesn’t match the length of winter breaks in Spain, Germany and Italy but it also doesn’t interfere with England’s traditional busy holiday program, which sees teams play on Boxing Day and around New Years in addition to regular weekend fixtures.

As part of the agreement, the FA has agreed to move the fifth round of the FA Cup to midweek while scrapping replays from the fifth round on. Replays will still be around for the earlier rounds, where some of the smaller clubs could earn a return fixture against a giant, earning a massive cash windfall from television and gate receipts.

“This is a significant moment for English football and one that we believe will greatly benefit both club and country,” Martin Glenn, FA chief executive, said in a statement. “It’s no secret that we have a very congested fixture calendar and over recent years we have been working with the whole game to find a solution.

“Today’s announcement proves that football can come together for the good of the game. We have also found a way to give the players a much-needed mid-season break, whilst keeping the much-loved Christmas schedule in place.

“As we head into summer international tournaments in the future we are sure that this mid-season break will prove to be a valuable addition for our players.”

The Premier League has been in serious discussions over the past few years on how to introduce a winter break, as both foreign managers in the Premier League and fans have complained about the league’s lack of quality come late in the season, when players are gassed from playing 50 or more games, including cups and friendly matches.

There’s hope now that this two-week break will help some players heal, get off their feet for a few days, and maybe begin to recover enough so that they still have gas left in the tank for a summer tournament.

With this starting for the 2019-2020 season, we could see if it has an effect on the 2020 European Championship. Ironically, the next World Cup after this year won’t be a summer World Cup, so European-based players should actually be fit and ready to go for a tournament beginning in November.

Lanzini tears ACL, out of the World Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 8, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Manuel Lanzini‘s World Cup dream was brutally vanquished on Friday after suffering a serious injury.

The Argentine National Team announced that Lanzini tore the ACL in his right knee, effectively ruling him out of the World Cup as well as a majority of the upcoming Premier League season for West Ham. It’s a tough blow for Lanzini, who at 25-years of age was set to make his World Cup debut this summer.

Instead, Lanzini will have to watch with millions of others from home.

The Argentine playmaker’s loss will be felt more for West Ham than Argentina, which has an embarrassment of riches in attack.

Lanzini scored five goals and assisted on six others in 27 Premier League matches last season as West Ham managed to stave off relegation, but under fellow South American Manuel Pellegrini, Lanzini could have taken his game to a new level, feeling more comfortable in a familiar style of play.

Still, the Argentine playmaker was making a name for himself within the national team, and a goal vs. Italy in a friendly match in Manchester may have even pushed him into consideration for the starting XI. Now, he’ll be on the mend for six to nine months, recovering from a serious injury.

How would Liverpool line up with Fekir? And can they catch Man City?

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 10:33 PM EDT
Liverpool’s attack has not been questioned much, and for good reason, but the addition of Nabil Fekir asks two big questions.

  1. Is his playmaking ability in the center of the park, combined with Fabinho and Naby Keita behind him, enough to push Liverpool to Manchester City’s level?
  2. Is he enough to lead Jurgen Klopp to abandon a 4-3-3 that served him so following the sale of Philippe Coutinho?

First things first, Fekir is a great get. Even coming off a career year that begs a comparison to Liverpool selling high on Coutinho, this is a nice add for the Reds.

Fekir brings a silky skill set and a very good 85 percent pass completion rate given he plays in an advanced part of the pitch and takes a lot of audacious chances will the ball. Eighteen league goals and eight assists are no jokes, either.

He was, however, deployed in a manner inconsistent with how Jurgen Klopp uses his midfielders in a 4-3-3. Fekir played a lot in the 4-2-3-1, a formation Klopp stopped using after the sale of Philippe Coutinho.

In fact, when Lyon boss Bruno Génésio opted for a 4-3-3, it was usually because Fekir was injured or unavailable. Génésio used Fekir once as a right wing in the 4-3-3, and twice as a right central midfielder in an inverted triangle. One time, they beat PSG. Conversely, they also lost to Bordeaux.

Klopp could easily opt to go back to a 4-2-3-1, especially with more safety in defensive midfield thanks to the arrivals of Fabinho and Naby Keita (It’s also worth noting that the trio combined for 23 yellow cards and two red cards last season, so Liverpool could set some sort of record there).

Liverpool used a 4-3-3 in all four of their meetings with Man City last season, the only loss coming when the Reds had 10 men. City used a 4-3-3 twice against Liverpool, a 3-1-4-2 in the 5-0 win, an a 3-5-2 when chasing the second leg of the UEFA Champions League tie.

The Reds had so much success in the 4-3-3 late last season, and especially against City, even if the formation was demanded largely due to injury. Klopp will probably use both, but perhaps it’s best to expect a lot more 4-2-3-1.

And it would probably look like this:

— Karius —

— Alexander-Arnold — Matip — Van Dijk — Robertson —

— Fabinho — Keita —

— Salah — Fekir — Mane —

— Firmino —

That is a very good lineup, and it’s unreasonable to think any of the players take a dramatic step back next season.

But going to a 4-3-3 with Fekir in the center of the park is not a formation I’d hazard against Man City. And using Fekir on the wing means benching Sadio Mane (likely to use Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita on top of Fabinho).

As good as Man City was last season, it’s difficult to believe they are going to find another 100-point season. Bounces alone should knock them down to 95. Can the Reds be 15-20 points better?

It’s possible, sure, but don’t forget that City is going to be improved by familiarity with the system alone (not to mention additions like (probably) Riyad Mahrez).

Is it August yet? Oh yeah, we’ve got a World Cup first.