2018 World Cup team preview: Switzerland

By Daniel KarellJun 8, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Getting to know Switzerland: Switzerland took the controversial route to the World Cup as a phantom penalty kick decision, finished by Ricardo Rodriguez, gave Switzerland a 1-0 edge over Northern Ireland over two legs. But prior to the playoff round, Switzerland picked up 27 of 30 points, only missing out on automatic qualification to Portugal on goal difference.

Newly-minted Arsenal signing Stephan Lichtsteiner is the team’s captain, and he provides a veteran prescence from out wide, picking his spots when best to attack and defend. His opposite at left back, Rodriguez, can whip in a terrific free kick, and attacking-wise, Switzerland relies heavily on the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Blerim Džemaili and Valon Behrami. Dennis Zakaria and Breel Embolo are two up-and-coming 21-year-olds that can have a big impact in Russia.

What group are they in? Group E with Brazil, Costa Rica and Serbia. Switzerland’s hopes will bank on how they do in the opener against Brazil. If the Swiss can get a point, they’ll feel better about facing Costa Rica, who got out of the group at the last World Cup and a Serbia team with a talented midfield and defense. .

Game schedule – Group E – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Sunday, June 17: Brazil v Switzerland, Rostov 2pm, ET
Friday, June 22: Serbia v Switzerland, Kaliningrad 2pm, ET
Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland v Costa Rica, Nizhny Novgorod 2pm, ET

Projected lineup (4-2-3-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Sommer —–

— Lichtsteiner — Schar — Akanji— Rodriguez —-

—- Behrami —- Xhaka —- 

—- Shaqiri —- Dzemaili —- Zuber —

                                                                                  — Seferovic —

Star player: Xherdan Shaqiri – The Stoke City playmaker is looking to shake off what’s been a difficult 12 months to show he’s still a star player with the national team. Despite being still only 26-years old, this is Shaqiri’s third World Cup, and he’s ready to take another step, leading Switzerland out of the group. The diminutive attacker combines expert technique with a quick burst of pace, which gets him a yard of space to play the perfect pass or launch a shot from outside the box.

Manager: Vladimir Petković  – The Bosnian manager has been busy over the last two years trying to find a group that can play well together. Like Belgium, Switzerland has a very multi-cultural team, with players coming from Kosovan descent, African descent, as well as some who grew up speaking German, French or Italian.

Secret weapon: Dennis Zakaria – The 21-year-old midfield dynamo should see playing time with Behrami and Xhaka both getting up in age, and after a standout season in the Bundesliga for Borussia Monchengladbach, he is prepared to play at the highest level.

Prediction: Switzerland is a solid, if unspectacular side, who could on-paper make it into the World Cup quarterfinals. A lot of pressure is on Seferovic’s shoulders though, and with his struggles this season, Switzerland will need to find someone who can put the ball across the line for a goal. Switzerland should make it out of this group, but they could also draw three matches and head home earlier than expected.

By Daniel KarellJun 8, 2018, 1:28 PM EDT
Ahead of the World Cup, Arsenal is getting in touch with a potential breakout star.

According to multiple reports in Italy, Arsenal has begun negotiations to sign Sampdoria’s Uruguayan holding midfielder Lucas Torreira. The 22-year-old started all but two Serie A games for Sampdoria last season, his second season at the club, and it was also his breakthrough into the Uruguayan National Team, where his performances earned him a place in the World Cup squad.

The reports state that Torreira comes with a nearly $30 million release clause and that Napoli are in the driver’s seat to sign him, but it all depends on Manchester City’s protracted negotiations for Napoli midfielder Jorginho. Arsenal coach Unai Emery has been reportedly looking at a number of new signings across Europe, especially at defensive midfield, which is where Torreira would slot in.

Here are some more transfer news and notes from across the Premier League and Europe:

Associated PressJun 8, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
ZURICH FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi is banned from soccer while under investigation for taking cash gifts in a Ghanaian media undercover sting.

FIFA says its ethics committee provisionally suspended Nyantakyi for 90 days, and can add 45 days more.

Nyantakyi, vice president of the Confederation of African Football, is barred from attending a FIFA Council meeting on Sunday in Moscow, and the 2026 World Cup hosting vote three days later.

A television documentary this week showed Nyantakyi taking $65,000 in cash from undercover reporters posing as businessmen to secure favor with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and other government officials.

FIFA rules prohibit cash gifts.

Ghana’s government wants to disband the national soccer body Nyantakyi leads.

Ghana could be barred from the 2026 vote between Morocco and a joint North American bid.

Kane signs new six-year contract at Tottenham

By Daniel KarellJun 8, 2018, 10:27 AM EDT
Tottenham fans will be singing “Harry Kane, he’s one of our own” for many years to come.

The club announced that it had signed a new six-year contract with its star striker and England captain.

Since becoming a regular starter four years ago, Kane has proved to be a world-class striker. In his first full season, he scored 21 league goals, followed by seasons of 25, 29 and 30 goals this past season. Kane won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2016 and 2017 and finished in second place this past season behind Mohamed Salah.

“I’m really excited, it’s a proud day,” Kane said in a statement. “Obviously it’s been a great few seasons and I’m looking forward to the future. I’m looking forward to the new stadium first and foremost and just to keep progressing as a Club. It’s been fantastic to consistently get in the Champions League so I’m really excited to have another go at that and with the Premier League and FA Cup, we’ll look to go as far as we can. For us as a Club, it’s just about keeping improving and we’ll work hard to do that.

“I’m obviously really excited about the World Cup coming up so it’s nice to get this done before that and I’m just looking to go out there and enjoy it now. It’s been a great season, like always the aim is to try to improve so hopefully I can do that this summer and obviously next season as well.”

Obviously, this is a massive deal, both for Tottenham and the Premier League. Should Kane have a strong World Cup, there would be plenty of speculation that clubs like Real Madrid or Bayern Munich would be in for the England captain. But now, Kane has clearly tied his future to Tottenham, and more importantly, should Tottenham be willing to let him go, they’ll likely get a fee close to what Barcelona received for Neymar, if not more.

With Kane locked up, Tottenham can now continue to build and recruit better players to their side, with the promise that Kane will always be around to play with.

Scudamore’s incredible Premier League legacy

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
Nobody has been more influential in making the Premier League what it is today than Richard Scudamore.

On Thursday the Premier League’s executive chairman announced he will step down from his role by the end of 2018, bringing an end to his stewardship of the league after an incredible 20 years of growth.

Scudamore, 58, summed it up best during his announcement that he will step down.

“The Premier League is in great shape and the future is bright, of course there are still many things to improve and constant challenges, but that is what makes it so exhilarating,” Scudamore said. “The Clubs put on the greatest show; fans, such an essential part of that show, love it both here and around the world. Because it so compelling, the League’s success will continue under new and re-invigorated leadership.”

Those that know him best say his leadership is firm but friendly, honest but sprinkled with laughter, and as he became the undisputed face of the league, off the pitch, he accelerated the Premier League’s growth following its inception.

His close relationship with club owners was key to his success as he led the PL with exemplary diplomacy while also having time for a wry smile and a friendly chat along the way.

When the Premier League arrived in 1992, it was the dawn of a new era in the English game.

Growing up in England during the early years of the Premier League’s formation, personally I look back fondly on heading to games across the country and seeing the top players on the planet every weekend, plus the extra razzmatazz and greater emphasis on the overall fan experience. As a youngster, I was hooked. I still am.

Since Scudamore took charge in 1999 (he spent a few years leading the Football League before the PL), the league has attracted the best talent from across the planet consistently and it has truly become a global league over the past two decades. Led by Scudmaore’s relentless, focused drive, the financial strength of the league has turned it into a behemoth known across the globe. From Brazil to Japan and the USA to Kenya, the 20 teams who compete each season in the PL are now global brands.

As well as massive commercial sponsorship coming to the league, funding from the domestic TV deal alone has also allowed the league to become the best soccer league on the planet. Scudamore has overseen a rise from a $900 million deal (1997-01) for four years of coverage when he took charge to the current three-year domestic deal which is now worth over $6.7 billion.

That’s not to mention the countries all over the world queuing up to televise the PL and the huge sums that will bring to all 20 Premier League clubs to invest in facilities, players and their communities.

Over the years that cash influx has led to Brazilian’s turning up en masse at Middlesbrough, the giants of English soccer attracting the best managers and players money can buy, state of the art stadiums popping up and wealthy investors from across the world wanting to help the PL grow further.

Merging huge financial clout with soccer prestige yet keeping authenticity has been one of Scudamore’s biggest achievements.

When you think of Great Britain, one of the first things you now think about is great soccer. The Premier League, and in particular Scudamore, has developed that notion and the PL is no doubt one of the UK’s finest exports.

Scudamore was key to all of this and having heard him speak at a small rooftop event in a swanky central London hotel just a few months ago, his enthusiasm and sense of adventure hadn’t diminished. At all.

But perhaps now, heading towards a nice round number of years in charge at the PL, seemed like the best time for a fresh challenge or just to relax a little more.

“Whilst I have no plans to retire, whatever I do next, I will carve out more time to support them in pursuit of their own passions … and to see more of Bristol City,” Scudamore said.

It is known that he is fond of spending time in the USA (when not willing his beloved Bristol City on to reach the Premier League for the first-time ever…) and it will be intriguing to see if Scudamore moves into a similar role within the American soccer community in the coming years. Scudamore worked in the U.S. as a senior executive at newspaper proprietor Thomson from 1994, managing 200 newspapers in 40 different states, and his ties with the nation are extensive.

If he does head back to the USA in the future, he would no doubt be a huge success.

His pursuit of perfection in everything from the way Premier League games are televised, to how the clubs are run day-to-day and pioneering ways to take the league across the globe will be revered for decades to come.

Scudamore is well and truly ‘Mr Premier League’ and he has laid the foundations almost perfectly for the league to continue to grow and build on his unbelievable success.

“It’s an absolute privilege to have been allowed to enjoy this role for so long, it is too much fun to be called a job,” Scudamore said. “Football is an intoxicating environment and therefore difficult to give up being so involved, but my passion for what football means to so many and the positive impact it can make will never diminish.”