Deschamps says Pogba “can do everything and can’t”

So many smart people in soccer have been unsuccessful at determining what it is exactly that Paul Pogba does best.
Some say he should be pushed further up the pitch in a more creative role. Others believe he should be shackled and kept back as a holding midfielder. Still others believe his best abilities are out wide.
So, with the 2018 World Cup approaching, it is now Didier Deschamps job to get an out-of-form Pogba playing back to his best. Deschamps has been asked a lot about Pogba recently, mostly due to the midfielder’s current form at Manchester United and how it might affect his status as a starter in the France squad or his role in the tactical approach in Russia.
A few days ago, after a 3-1 win over Italy that saw Pogba put in an 87-minute shift, Deschamps said Pogba has to “raise his level of play,” but also maintained his confidence in the 25-year-old.
Now, Deschamps has offered continued thoughts on the usefulness and versatility of his mercurial midfielder. “People talk a lot about Paul,” Deschamps told French media ahead of their match on Saturday against the United States. “He’s a midfielder, he’s not a number 10, nor a forward. He has the ability to score goals and create them, which he does often.
That’s where things got weird. “He’s a complete midfielder: he can do everything but he can’t do everything. There’s a nuance there. Paul has huge potential.” Deschamps then maintained that his performance against Italy “wasn’t his best match.”
It’s odd that Deschamps is essentially admitting that he still has no idea how to utilize Pogba in his squad, but it’s also an honest assessment of the player. It’s never good for a 25-year-old to still hear managers talk about their “potential.” Pogba will need a good performance against the United States to ensure his place in the squad come time for the World Cup in a very short time.
Pre-World Cup international friendlies are coming to a close as teams wrap up their preparation before heading to Russia for the big dance. A number of teams played their final tests before making their way to the host country, and matches on Friday gave us a decent look at where teams are, including a couple of matchups featuring World Cup squads on both sides.
Germany 2-1 Saudi Arabia
Timo Werner scored just eight minutes in as Germany skidded to victory at BayArena in Leverkusen despite the positive showing by World Cup minnows Saudi Arabia. The Germans unlocked the opposition for the opener on a dinked chip over the entire defensive unit by Joshua Kimmich which found Marco Reus on the left-edge of the six-yard box. Reus probably could have scored himself with a well-placed shot, but instead he touched across the face of goal to Werner who poked home from point-blank range off the underside of the bar.
Saudi Arabia had a number of chances in the first half that went begging, and Germany scored a second just before halftime as Omar Othman challenged Thomas Muller for a Werner cross at the doorstep, and it went in off the defender. The underdogs made things interesting late as Saudi Arabia won a penalty with six minutes remaining, and while Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved the spot-kick, the rebound was eventually powered home by Taiseer Al-Jassam.
Poland 2-2 Chile
Robert Lewandowski bagged a goal as Poland drew with Chile in Poznan. The Bayern Munich frontman opened the scoring 30 minutes in as he struck a fine effort from outside the top-left corner of the penalty area. Poland doubled its lead four minutes later as Kamil Grosicki caught the Chilean defensive line way too high, eventually feeding Piotr Zielinski for an easy tap-in on the break.
Chile, however, struck right back with seven minutes to go before halftime via Diego Valdes, and Miiko Albornoz scored the day’s best goal just before the hour mark as he rifled home a long-range missile on the volley.
Switzerland 2-0 Japan
Switzerland scored a goal near the end of each half as they waltzed to a 2-0 victory over Japan in Lugano as they head into the 2018 World Cup on a high. The home side put just two of their 11 total shots on target, but both resulted in goals.
Southampton defender Maya Yoshida conceded a penalty in the 42nd minute after fouling Breel Embolo, and defender Ricardo Rodriguez buried the spot-kick with a confident and powerful strike to open the scoring. Haris Seferovic was the man to finish things off in the 82nd minute, capping a vicious and beautiful counter-attack.
Croatia 2-1 Senegal
Another matchup of two World Cup qualifiers saw Croatia come from a goal down to beat Senegal 2-1 in Osijek. After a scoreless first half that saw the visitors appear to have the advantage, Stade Rennais winger Ismaïla Sarr scored the opener thanks to Wolves midfielder Alfred N'Diaye, who timed Sarr’s run perfectly with a pinpoint long-ball that sailed the entire defense.
Ivan Perisic leveled things back up past the hour mark with a heavily deflected free-kick, and lively halftime substitute Andrej Kramaric grabbed the winner off a broken play with 12 minutes remaining. The Hoffenheim striker hit an ugly, off-balance shot from a tight angle that was blocked easily, but the rebound came right back to him and he struck again, catching Senegal goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo off-guard.
Sadio Mane was bright for Senegal, but he clanged a free-kick off the crossbar in the dying minutes of the game, unable to secure an equalizer.
Iran 1-0 Lithuania
Olympiakos striker Karim Ansarifard grabbed the game’s only goal in the 88th minute as Iran heads to the World Cup on a winning note. Ansarifard had a spectacular Greek Super League campaign, scoring 17 goals and grabbing 6 assists in 25 league matches this season.
Getting to know Serbia: Serbia has played as an independent nation since 2006 after the split of Serbia & Montenegro, and will be playing in their second World Cup this summer. The Eagles flopped in 2010, finishing bottom of a group consisting of Germany, Ghana, and Australia. It can only go up from there for Serbia, and they have the squad to avenge that appearance.
With a squad bursting with talent on paper, there’s still plenty of work to be done in a short amount of time. The recent managerial change has brought about a change in philosophy and squad makeup, and the race is on to get the players settled and the tactical approach streamlined.
Serbia is a potential darkhorse of this summer’s World Cup, but their floor is low and plenty is still to be determined for their future both immediate and long-term. Should they escape a tough Group E, the job Mladen Krstajic will have done to get them there will be a storyline of the tournament.
For more on Serbia’s World Cup adventure, click here.
What group are they in? Group E alongside Brazil, Switzerland, and Costa Rica. There will be a hotly contested battle for the second spot in the knockout stages alongside Brazil, with no true weak squad. Serbia finishes its group stage schedule with Brazil, so they will need to do serious work against the other two teams to avoid needing a result against the South American powerhouse.
Game schedule – Group E
Sunday, June 17: Costa Rica v Serbia, Samara 8am, ET
Friday, June 22: Serbia v Switzerland, Kaliningrad 2pm, ET
Wednesday, June 27: Serbia v Brazil, Moscow 2pm, ET
Star player:Nemanja Matic is one of the few players who has actually continued to grow at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho. Coming over from Chelsea, Matic has blossomed into one of Europe’s best defensive midfielders who also occasionally crops up in dangerous attacking positions. Matic hasn’t fully translated that success over to his national team performances just yet, but on paper he’s the best player Serbia has.
Manager: Mladen Krstajić took over just this past October, and has been racing against the clock to get this team ready for the World Cup. Krstajić has made several significant changes to the squad, most notably bringing in divisive yet talented midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. He also brought back Torino winger Adem Ljajic who was expelled from the squad by former manager Sinisa Mihajlovic. There is a lot on the line for Krstajić in this World Cup, as a failure to impress could see his squad selection an easy scapegoat even if it’s not the root cause of their disappointment.
Secret weapon: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most highly-rated up-and-coming players in the world. Despite just three international caps for Serbia, the 23-year-old is primed as one of the chic picks for breakout player at the competition. He’s a do-it-all attacking midfielder who can prove a force when defending as well, causing teams like Manchester United, Juventus, and Arsenal to line up for his services.
For Lazio last season, Milinkovic-Savic scored 12 goals and four assists, an attacking force by nature but also a player who can do the dirty work. Against RB Leipzig in the Europa League quarterfinals, SMS completed three tackles, grabbed three interceptions, won 4/7 aerial duels, and cleared the ball three times in a 4-2 home win.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the only central midfielder in the last four seasons with (a) >0.5 NPG+A per 90 and (b) >2 aerials won per 90. And he wins over 3 aerials per 90.
The biggest problem? Experience. With just 208 international minutes to his name – 45 of which have come at the same time as Matic in midfield – Milinkovic-Savic will have to learn to play with his teammates on the fly, relying mostly on training rather than instincts. This doesn’t matter to to Kristajic, who said SMS “is bound to become the backbone of this squad.”
The other problem? His temper. Milinkovic-Savic is known for losing his head on occasion which can affect his performance, although it has not translated into a true discipline problem just yet. He can sometimes lose focus which results in bad giveaways in dangerous positions. Serbia will need him to avoid these lapses in judgement if they are to compete in a tough group.
Prediction: Serbia can defend, the question will be can they put it all together and score enough goals to beat good teams in their group. They bagged 20 in UEFA qualifying on their way to qualify automatically, but their group of Ireland, Wales, Austria, Georgia, and Moldova was less than impressive. The three teams in their World Cup group are arguably all better than anything they faced in qualification.
The key will be feeding Aleksandar Mitrovic in front of goal, who is on a stunning run of form since joining Fulham in January. If they can keep him involved, and ageless defender Branislav Ivanovic can keep things glued up at the back, Serbia could challenge for a knockout stage spot, but the odds are against them making it through the group stage. The group is just too good.
Every World Cup has its underdog story. Every World Cup has its rise to glory. Every World Cup has its rags to riches.
Every World Cup has its dark horse.
So who will grace Russia 2018 with a surprise run? Let’s look at the dark horse contenders.
Egypt
Looking solely at the FIFA rankings, Egypt at #45 appears to be perfect dark horse material. Unfortunately, they don’t perfectly fit the mold.
For starters, they have one of the world’s most in-form players in Mohamed Salah. Because we can’t ever have nice things, he was injured in the Champions League final, but his diagnosis of a separated AC joint likely leaves him available to play in the tournament this summer, albeit at less than 100% as he manages a painful injury. Nevertheless, with Salah on the field, Egypt is particularly dangerous on the counter and could light up any defensive back lines not on their A-game. Without him, though, they are toothless as evident by their inability to score in either friendly this past week against Colombia and Belgium.
In addition, their group is so bad that Egypt is almost expected to make it to the knockout stages. Paired with Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay, it would feel disappointing if the African nation didn’t find one of the top two spots. Still, despite falling face-first into pre-tournament expectations, it would still make a great story if Egypt made its first-ever knockout round (since group stage play began in 1950). In fact, Egypt has never won a World Cup match in its history, with two losses and two draws to fall back on.
Morocco
Another overlooked African nation, Morocco finds itself tasked with the opposite issue Egypt faces – they were handed a painfully difficult draw with both Spain and Portugal to navigate through in Group B.
Nevertheless, Morocco should provide the European powerhouses with a stiff test in the group stage. FiveThirtyEight has Morocco ranked 18th in the world, the highest African side in the tournament and higher than other darkhorse candidates like Iceland or Peru. A team that features a high press run-and-gun style of play, Morocco has its Salah-lite in 25-year-old Hakim Ziyech.
Ziyech will give Spain and Portugal back lines plenty to think about as he marauds around the attacking third, but Morocco will need him to reign in the shooting to have a chance against the European giants. As FiveThirtyEight points out, Ziyech’s 202 shot attempts over the past two seasons see him sit nearly fifty shots higher than anyone else in the top five European leagues or the Eredivisie where he plays. His nine goals and 17 assists last season for Ajax are a nice haul and his creativity is invaluable to his country, but wastefulness will prove deadly against Spain or Portugal who are sure to control a heavy percentage of possession.
Peru
Paolo Guerrero can play in the World Cup this summer, and that’s all Peruvian fans need to hear to know their team has a chance. The 34-year-old captain is critical to his team’s chances, and after his one-year ban for cocaine use was overturned, Guerrero will be available to lead the attacking front in Peru’s Group C chances. With up-and-coming talent Edinson Flores feeding the captain chances, FIFA’s 11th-ranked country is a dangerous attacking side.
Given a favorable draw, Peru will more than challenge Australia and Denmark for a spot in the knockout stages behind likely group winners France. What makes Peru even more enticing in this World Cup is a potential Round of 16 matchup with fellow CONMEBOL members Argentina, a team they held to a draw in both meetings during World Cup qualifying. Peru has been in the wars, with an experienced side that played out a thrilling 1-1 draw with Colombia on the final day of CONMEBOL qualifying to earn a spot in this summer’s tournament.
The crux of Peru’s knockout stage chances likely hinge on a defense in its prime. 34-year-old Alberto Rodriguez is the grizzled veteran of the group, but alongside him are 28-year-old full-back Luis Advincula and 29-year-old full-back Nilson Loyola, both of whom own over 60 caps each.
Iceland
What would a darkhorse post be without Iceland? This tiny European nation shocked the world with its guts and swagger during a run to the Euro 2016 quarterfinals. The Boys followed that up by topping its UEFA World Cup qualifying group with seven wins in 10 matches.
Again, they have a chance to make history with Group D up for grabs behind Argentina. They will do battle with Croatia and Nigeria, two beatable opponents. They know Croatia well, having faced them twice during UEFA qualifying play in Group I, splitting the pair.
Despite the highs of the last two years, Iceland comes into Russia 2018 in terrible form. They have not won since topping Indonesia in January, a run of four matches with three defeats. Most recently, they crumbled in the 87th minute allowing Ghana to snatch a late 2-2 draw after leading 2-0. Their superstar Gylfi Sigurdsson is also in awful form, coming off a season at Everton that saw him grab just four goals and three assists before missing the final six weeks with a knee injury. Iceland has the mental fortitude to progress past the group stage, but the magic may be running out.
England
Yep, a curveball to finish this list out. Unlike the previous for teams who all look to be dark horses to make noise by unexpectedly escaping the group stages, England is a dark horse to win the whole darn tournament. Sure they‘re generally considered good by most, but still outside the upper echelon of favorites like Brazil, Germany, and the like, you better put the jokes aside and begin realizing the truth: this England team isn’t just good, they’re great.
England hasn’t lost at all since a run of bad friendlies in late 2017, and they haven’t dropped a single competitive match since its stunning 2-1 loss to white-hot Iceland in Euro 2016. They’ve also looked great in their tournament run-up, beating the Netherlands, Nigeria, and Costa Rica while slumping to a 1-1 draw with Italy on a late Lorenzo Insigne penalty.
The biggest question-mark for England is in net, but if Jordan Pickford can effectively replace Joe Hart in goal, this team could challenge for a semi-final spot, or even more. Raheem Sterling lit up the Premier League last season and has grown leaps and bounds under Pep Guardiola, as has John Stones at the back. Marcus Rashford looks refreshed out of the Jose Mourinho shadow. Harry Kane is among the most in-form strikers in this tournament and has seen his future put to rest with a new contract, leaving one more potential distraction back home.
They’re not there yet, and there are plenty of critics, but a chip on their shoulder might be just what this group needs. If England can put block out the noise surrounding the disappointments of recent World Cups, teams like Spain, Argentina, and the rest of the world giants should take note sooner rather than later.
Getting to know Costa Rica: One of the most perennially underrated teams, Costa Rica is a threat to the world soccer order each time they take the field. With a solid mix of good attacking talent and a solid defensive base, Costa Rica has the experience and flair to prove a challenge for even the biggest world powers.
Last World Cup, Costa Rica won a power group consisting of Italy, England, and Uruguay conceding just one goal among those three games – that alone should prove to teams not to take Los Ticos lightly. They beat Greece in the Round of 16 before their luck against European sides eventually ran out in a quarterfinal loss to the Netherlands in a penalty shootout.
All that being said, the run-up to the World Cup this time around has been anything but promising. Los Ticos have suffered friendly shutout losses to Hungary, Tunisia, and England all since last November, and before that got plastered by Spain. They have one more stiff test against Belgium to turn the bad juju around, or else they head into the tournament on a very sour note. There are questions about the age of the squad core, leaving this team with one of the highest ceilings and lowest floors of any team at the competition.
For more on Costa Rica’s World Cup adventure, click here.
What group are they in? Group E alongside Brazil, Switzerland, and Serbia. It’s a group with few genuinely weak teams, and second place will be up for grabs behind perennial powerhouse Brazil. Switzerland is the favored side to take the second spot, but it’s not exactly stiff competition. If Costa Rica can summon the magic of four years ago, it would be anything but a surprise to see them advance to the knockout stages.
Game schedule – Group E
Sunday, June 17: Costa Rica v Serbia, Samara 8am, ET
Friday, June 22: Brazil v Costa Rica, Saint Petersburg 8am, ET
Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland v Costa Rica, Novgorod 2pm, ET
Star player: Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is easily the most well-known player on this squad. The vice-captain of the side gives Costa Rica an experience edge, having played at the highest of high levels. Navas is coming off his third straight Champions League title at Madrid, and will likely reach the 80-cap mark with Costa Rica at this tournament. Navas used his brilliant performance at the 2014 World Cup to earn his move to Real Madrid, and four years later will have the weight of a country on his shoulders.
Manager: Óscar Ramírez leads his home nation to the World Cup for the first time, having taken over in 2015. Ramirez was in the right place at the right time, hired as an assistant to Paulo Wanchope in August of 2015 only to find himself as the lead man a week later following Wanchope’s dismissal after a fight. Ramirez lost his first match in charge of Los Ticos – to Brazil 1-0 on a 10th minute goal by Hulk. He will look to get revenge on the biggest of stages.
Secret weapon:Bryan Ruiz is the captain and creative force for Costa Rica, and has been for years. He was often described as “too good” for Fulham during his four years at Craven Cottage as nobody could figure out how to correctly deploy the midfielder, but he has run the show for his home country time and time again. Ruiz is known for his pitch vision and field marshal mentality, but isn’t afraid to get down and dirty when necessary.
Prediction: As mentioned before, the ceiling is just as high for this Costa Rica side as the floor is low, and Group E is one of the toughest to predict in the tournament. If they can steal a point from Brazil, the knockout stages will beckon for Ramirez and company, but the match against Switzerland to close out group stage play will likely be the judgement of their fate. Look for them to make it through for the second straight World Cup.