More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Premier League to introduce a winter break for 2019/2020 season

By Daniel KarellJun 8, 2018, 8:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Following years of discussion, the Premier League and FA have together agreed upon a series of changes that will allow for a two-week winter break in the future.

The FA and Premier League announced a two-week winter break in February, starting in the 2019-2020 season that will still see Premier League games played in that span, with five on the first weekend and five on the second, allowing teams to have their break after their matches.

[READ: USMNT vs. France: Preview]

It doesn’t match the length of winter breaks in Spain, Germany and Italy but it also doesn’t interfere with England’s traditional busy holiday program, which sees teams play on Boxing Day and around New Years in addition to regular weekend fixtures.

As part of the agreement, the FA has agreed to move the fifth round of the FA Cup to midweek while scrapping replays from the fifth round on. Replays will still be around for the earlier rounds, where some of the smaller clubs could earn a return fixture against a giant, earning a massive cash windfall from television and gate receipts.

“This is a significant moment for English football and one that we believe will greatly benefit both club and country,” Martin Glenn, FA chief executive, said in a statement. “It’s no secret that we have a very congested fixture calendar and over recent years we have been working with the whole game to find a solution.

“Today’s announcement proves that football can come together for the good of the game. We have also found a way to give the players a much-needed mid-season break, whilst keeping the much-loved Christmas schedule in place.

“As we head into summer international tournaments in the future we are sure that this mid-season break will prove to be a valuable addition for our players.”

The Premier League has been in serious discussions over the past few years on how to introduce a winter break, as both foreign managers in the Premier League and fans have complained about the league’s lack of quality come late in the season, when players are gassed from playing 50 or more games, including cups and friendly matches.

There’s hope now that this two-week break will help some players heal, get off their feet for a few days, and maybe begin to recover enough so that they still have gas left in the tank for a summer tournament.

With this starting for the 2019-2020 season, we could see if it has an effect on the 2020 European Championship. Ironically, the next World Cup after this year won’t be a summer World Cup, so European-based players should actually be fit and ready to go for a tournament beginning in November.

Lanzini tears ACL, out of the World Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 8, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manuel Lanzini‘s World Cup dream was brutally vanquished on Friday after suffering a serious injury.

The Argentine National Team announced that Lanzini tore the ACL in his right knee, effectively ruling him out of the World Cup as well as a majority of the upcoming Premier League season for West Ham. It’s a tough blow for Lanzini, who at 25-years of age was set to make his World Cup debut this summer.

Instead, Lanzini will have to watch with millions of others from home.

The Argentine playmaker’s loss will be felt more for West Ham than Argentina, which has an embarrassment of riches in attack.

Lanzini scored five goals and assisted on six others in 27 Premier League matches last season as West Ham managed to stave off relegation, but under fellow South American Manuel Pellegrini, Lanzini could have taken his game to a new level, feeling more comfortable in a familiar style of play.

Still, the Argentine playmaker was making a name for himself within the national team, and a goal vs. Italy in a friendly match in Manchester may have even pushed him into consideration for the starting XI. Now, he’ll be on the mend for six to nine months, recovering from a serious injury.

How would Liverpool line up with Fekir? And can they catch Man City?

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 10:33 PM EDT
2 Comments

Liverpool’s attack has not been questioned much, and for good reason, but the addition of Nabil Fekir asks two big questions.

  1. Is his playmaking ability in the center of the park, combined with Fabinho and Naby Keita behind him, enough to push Liverpool to Manchester City’s level?
  2. Is he enough to lead Jurgen Klopp to abandon a 4-3-3 that served him so following the sale of Philippe Coutinho?

First things first, Fekir is a great get. Even coming off a career year that begs a comparison to Liverpool selling high on Coutinho, this is a nice add for the Reds.

[ MORE: PST talks with Omar Gonzalez ]

Fekir brings a silky skill set and a very good 85 percent pass completion rate given he plays in an advanced part of the pitch and takes a lot of audacious chances will the ball. Eighteen league goals and eight assists are no jokes, either.

He was, however, deployed in a manner inconsistent with how Jurgen Klopp uses his midfielders in a 4-3-3. Fekir played a lot in the 4-2-3-1, a formation Klopp stopped using after the sale of Philippe Coutinho.

In fact, when Lyon boss Bruno Génésio opted for a 4-3-3, it was usually because Fekir was injured or unavailable. Génésio used Fekir once as a right wing in the 4-3-3, and twice as a right central midfielder in an inverted triangle. One time, they beat PSG. Conversely, they also lost to Bordeaux.

Klopp could easily opt to go back to a 4-2-3-1, especially with more safety in defensive midfield thanks to the arrivals of Fabinho and Naby Keita (It’s also worth noting that the trio combined for 23 yellow cards and two red cards last season, so Liverpool could set some sort of record there).

Liverpool used a 4-3-3 in all four of their meetings with Man City last season, the only loss coming when the Reds had 10 men. City used a 4-3-3 twice against Liverpool, a 3-1-4-2 in the 5-0 win, an a 3-5-2 when chasing the second leg of the UEFA Champions League tie.

The Reds had so much success in the 4-3-3 late last season, and especially against City, even if the formation was demanded largely due to injury. Klopp will probably use both, but perhaps it’s best to expect a lot more 4-2-3-1.

And it would probably look like this:

— Karius —

— Alexander-Arnold — Matip — Van Dijk — Robertson —

— Fabinho — Keita —

— Salah — Fekir — Mane —

— Firmino —

That is a very good lineup, and it’s unreasonable to think any of the players take a dramatic step back next season.

But going to a 4-3-3 with Fekir in the center of the park is not a formation I’d hazard against Man City. And using Fekir on the wing means benching Sadio Mane (likely to use Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita on top of Fabinho).

As good as Man City was last season, it’s difficult to believe they are going to find another 100-point season. Bounces alone should knock them down to 95. Can the Reds be 15-20 points better?

It’s possible, sure, but don’t forget that City is going to be improved by familiarity with the system alone (not to mention additions like (probably) Riyad Mahrez).

Is it August yet? Oh yeah, we’ve got a World Cup first.

How might the USMNT line up versus France?

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 9:18 PM EDT
1 Comment

When we last saw the United States men’s national team, they looked very much like a side that hadn’t played together much.

A surprising first half lead very much against the run of play yielded to the Republic of Ireland’s control and a 2-1 loss.

[ PREVIEW: France vs. USMNT ]

While Dave Sarachan might’ve been tempted to tear up his lineup card and never look back, he won’t be well-served throwing something unorthodox at the wall and hoping it sticks.

That’s because France, in its send-off match, carrying the badge of World Cup contender? Yeah, that’s a tough ask.

Here’s how the guys looked to open Saturday’s loss at the Aviva Stadium:

Hamid

— Yedlin — Miazga — Carter-Vickers — Villafana —

— Trapp —

— Weah — Adams — McKennie — Rubin —

— Wood —

It’s not going to be exactly the same in Lyon. Hamid was rusty, and the USMNT didn’t take Zack Steffen away from Columbus for a couple weeks to plant him on the bench.

Plus, Cameron Carter-Vickers struggled and there are a few guys who, frankly, are probably in line for minutes.

We’ll provide two XIs: one with minimal changes, and another that’s nearly wholesale. What Sarachan tries is anyone’s guess.

Minimal change XI

Steffen

— Yedlin — Miazga — Parker — Lichaj —

— Trapp —

— Weah — Adams — McKennie — Rubin —

— Wood —

All changes XI

Steffen

— Moore — Parker — Palmer-Brown — Robinson —

— Parks —

 — De La Torre — Corona — Green —

— Novakovich — Sargent —

A nice mix of changes XI

Steffen

— Yedlin — Miazga — Parker — Lichaj —

— Trapp — Parks —

— Weah — Adams — Green —

— Sargent —

France-USMNT preview: Kids meet giants

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2018, 7:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The difference in stakes could hardly be more dramatic between the Saturday combatants at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

[ MORE: PST talks with Omar Gonzalez ]

For the United States, it’s the next baby steps forward in the long, slow rebuild from this Fall’s World Cup qualifying failure, and the first game since Earnie Stewart was hired as USMNT general manager. It’s also the first meeting with France since 2011.

For France, it’s a send-off to Russia, the final match before a tournament many expect could end with Didier Deschamps’ men lifting the World Cup Trophy.

The French have looked quite good in their run-up to Russia, beating Ireland 2-0 and Italy 3-1 heading into Saturday.

Five different goal scorers have accounted for France’s markers, though Nabil Fekir may not play a prominent role in the match if he’s zipping off to Liverpool on Friday.

France’s XI is star-studded. Even the casual soccer fan has probably heard of more than half the lineup: Pogba, Kante, Griezmann, Mbappe, Lloris, Dembele.

On paper, turf, and maybe water, the young United States team will be expected to be lambs to the slaughter in Lyon. Only five players have double-digit caps. Thirteen have three or fewer.

It’s another chance for Dave Sarachan’s men to put themselves in the shop window. Managers from all over the world have their eyes on France, and will be focused on so many young players in Deschamps’ squad like Thomas Lemar, Mbappe, and Benjamin Pavard.

There’s no reason to think they may not take a liking to Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Matt Miazga, or Andrija Novakovich.

Kickoff from Lyon is 3 p.m. ET.