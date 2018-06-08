More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
VAR at the World Cup: Good Idea? Bad Idea?

By Daniel KarellJun 8, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Partially for political reasons and partially to help push the game into the 21st century, FIFA announced last March that it was bringing video assistant refereeing to all World Cup games.

This comes after two-to-three seasons of testing and use, from youth competitions like the FIFA Under-20 World Cup to uses in MLS, USL, and this season in the Bundesliga and Serie A. Of course, the Premier League has only been using goal-line technology, and teams last month voted to keep VAR out of the Premier League due to controversies across the world.

On paper, replay is only to be used when the video assistant referee sees a “clear and obvious” error from the center referee on one of four game-changing plays; Goals, penalty kicks, red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

In practice, we’ve seen referees, either through intimidation from one set of players or just human error, fail to correct a mistaken call even after video evidence, and do it in a timely manner.

It’s clear that across the world, the process on how to come to the fairest and clearest decision is still being fine tuned. That’s why it feels like VAR is coming to the World Cup a little too early.

Count me in as being in favor of getting the right call, even if it takes the sting out of the game a little bit and forces a delay. But the delay shouldn’t last more than 120-180 seconds. It it is really clear and obvious, it shouldn’t take many replay angles for the referee to realize the correct decision, run to the middle of the park and make the call.

One worry at the World Cup is that many of the players taking part won’t have experience using VAR, and as such, they won’t understand why the referee would review one situation over another. This could lead to extended delays as teams crowd the referee, demanding a review of a controversial decision, even if that decision is protected in the laws of the game as one made solely by the referee team on the field.

In addition, another issue is that the VAR squads will rotate between refereeing crews, as opposed to building up a relationship with a specific referee crew. This could lead to communication issues as well as a lack of understanding between the referee crews, who don’t have a lot of time before the World Cup to get to know one another.

Ultimately, World Cups are always memorable for controversies, and with the VAR’s early introduction to the 2018 World Cup, we’ll likely have a VAR-related controversy instead of using VAR to solve a clear and obvious error.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Arsenal target Torreira; Evans signs for Leicester, and more

By Daniel KarellJun 8, 2018, 1:28 PM EDT
Ahead of the World Cup, Arsenal is getting in touch with a potential breakout star.

According to multiple reports in Italy, Arsenal has begun negotiations to sign Sampdoria’s Uruguayan holding midfielder Lucas Torreira. The 22-year-old started all but two Serie A games for Sampdoria last season, his second season at the club, and it was also his breakthrough into the Uruguayan National Team, where his performances earned him a place in the World Cup squad.

The reports state that Torreira comes with a nearly $30 million release clause and that Napoli are in the driver’s seat to sign him, but it all depends on Manchester City’s protracted negotiations for Napoli midfielder Jorginho. Arsenal coach Unai Emery has been reportedly looking at a number of new signings across Europe, especially at defensive midfield, which is where Torreira would slot in.

Here are some more transfer news and notes from across the Premier League and Europe:

2018 World Cup team preview: Switzerland

By Daniel KarellJun 8, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Getting to know Switzerland: Switzerland took the controversial route to the World Cup as a phantom penalty kick decision, finished by Ricardo Rodriguez, gave Switzerland a 1-0 edge over Northern Ireland over two legs. But prior to the playoff round, Switzerland picked up 27 of 30 points, only missing out on automatic qualification to Portugal on goal difference.

Newly-minted Arsenal signing Stephan Lichtsteiner is the team’s captain, and he provides a veteran prescence from out wide, picking his spots when best to attack and defend. His opposite at left back, Rodriguez, can whip in a terrific free kick, and attacking-wise, Switzerland relies heavily on the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Blerim Džemaili and Valon Behrami. Dennis Zakaria and Breel Embolo are two up-and-coming 21-year-olds that can have a big impact in Russia.

Didier Deschamps led this young side to the quarterfinals in 2014 and the European Championship final in 2016, but he will be expected to take them to at least the World Cup semifinals this time around. The captain of the French national team for their only World Cup win in 1998 has his work cut out. Find out more about France’s history, here.

What group are they in? Group E with Brazil, Costa Rica and Serbia. Switzerland’s hopes will bank on how they do in the opener against Brazil. If the Swiss can get a point, they’ll feel better about facing Costa Rica, who got out of the group at the last World Cup and a Serbia team with a talented midfield and defense. .

Game schedule – Group E – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Sunday, June 17: Brazil v Switzerland, Rostov 2pm, ET
Friday, June 22: Serbia v Switzerland, Kaliningrad 2pm, ET
Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland v Costa Rica, Nizhny Novgorod 2pm, ET

Projected lineup (4-2-3-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Sommer —–

— Lichtsteiner — Schar — Akanji— Rodriguez —-

—- Behrami —- Xhaka —- 

—- Shaqiri —- Dzemaili —- Zuber —

                                                                                  — Seferovic —

Star player: Xherdan Shaqiri – The Stoke City playmaker is looking to shake off what’s been a difficult 12 months to show he’s still a star player with the national team. Despite being still only 26-years old, this is Shaqiri’s third World Cup, and he’s ready to take another step, leading Switzerland out of the group. The diminutive attacker combines expert technique with a quick burst of pace, which gets him a yard of space to play the perfect pass or launch a shot from outside the box.

Manager: Vladimir Petković  – The Bosnian manager has been busy over the last two years trying to find a group that can play well together. Like Belgium, Switzerland has a very multi-cultural team, with players coming from Kosovan descent, African descent, as well as some who grew up speaking German, French or Italian.

Secret weapon: Dennis Zakaria – The 21-year-old midfield dynamo should see playing time with Behrami and Xhaka both getting up in age, and after a standout season in the Bundesliga for Borussia Monchengladbach, he is prepared to play at the highest level.

Prediction: Switzerland is a solid, if unspectacular side, who could on-paper make it into the World Cup quarterfinals. A lot of pressure is on Seferovic’s shoulders though, and with his struggles this season, Switzerland will need to find someone who can put the ball across the line for a goal. Switzerland should make it out of this group, but they could also draw three matches and head home earlier than expected.

FIFA Council member from Ghana banned during investigation

Associated PressJun 8, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
ZURICH FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi is banned from soccer while under investigation for taking cash gifts in a Ghanaian media undercover sting.

FIFA says its ethics committee provisionally suspended Nyantakyi for 90 days, and can add 45 days more.

Nyantakyi, vice president of the Confederation of African Football, is barred from attending a FIFA Council meeting on Sunday in Moscow, and the 2026 World Cup hosting vote three days later.

A television documentary this week showed Nyantakyi taking $65,000 in cash from undercover reporters posing as businessmen to secure favor with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and other government officials.

FIFA rules prohibit cash gifts.

Ghana’s government wants to disband the national soccer body Nyantakyi leads.

Ghana could be barred from the 2026 vote between Morocco and a joint North American bid.

Kane signs new six-year contract at Tottenham

By Daniel KarellJun 8, 2018, 10:27 AM EDT
2 Comments

Tottenham fans will be singing “Harry Kane, he’s one of our own” for many years to come.

The club announced that it had signed a new six-year contract with its star striker and England captain.

Since becoming a regular starter four years ago, Kane has proved to be a world-class striker. In his first full season, he scored 21 league goals, followed by seasons of 25, 29 and 30 goals this past season. Kane won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2016 and 2017 and finished in second place this past season behind Mohamed Salah.

“I’m really excited, it’s a proud day,” Kane said in a statement. “Obviously it’s been a great few seasons and I’m looking forward to the future. I’m looking forward to the new stadium first and foremost and just to keep progressing as a Club. It’s been fantastic to consistently get in the Champions League so I’m really excited to have another go at that and with the Premier League and FA Cup, we’ll look to go as far as we can. For us as a Club, it’s just about keeping improving and we’ll work hard to do that.

“I’m obviously really excited about the World Cup coming up so it’s nice to get this done before that and I’m just looking to go out there and enjoy it now. It’s been a great season, like always the aim is to try to improve so hopefully I can do that this summer and obviously next season as well.”

Obviously, this is a massive deal, both for Tottenham and the Premier League. Should Kane have a strong World Cup, there would be plenty of speculation that clubs like Real Madrid or Bayern Munich would be in for the England captain. But now, Kane has clearly tied his future to Tottenham, and more importantly, should Tottenham be willing to let him go, they’ll likely get a fee close to what Barcelona received for Neymar, if not more.

With Kane locked up, Tottenham can now continue to build and recruit better players to their side, with the promise that Kane will always be around to play with.