2018 World Cup preview: Germany

By Matt ReedJun 9, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Getting to know Germany: The reigning World Cup champions head into Russia as one of the clear favorites to hoist yet another title, despite having a significantly different squad than four years ago. Joachim Low and his side do benefit from getting star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer back just in time for the tournament, which gives Germany extra assurance in front of net.

Although familiar faces like Lukas Podolski and Miroslav Klose are long gone from the international picture, Germany boasts one of the fiercest attacks in the competition with Red Bull Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller, while relying on an experienced center back pairing of Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng to keep opposition at bay as the Germans aim to capture their fifth World Cup victory.

For more on Germany’s history, click this link.

What group are they in? Low and Co. will be paired with Mexico, South Korea and Sweden in Group F, as the Germans will be expected to be heavy favorites to not only top the group but do so in style.

Sunday, June 17: Germany v Mexico, Moscow 11 am, ET

Saturday, June 23: Germany v Sweden, Sochi  2 pm, ET

Wednesday, June 27: South Korea v Germany, Kazan 10 am, ET

Projected lineup (4-2-3-1)Check out the 23-man squad list in full

Neuer

Kimmich ——– Boateng ——- Hummels ———- Hector

Kroos ——- Khedira

Muller —- Ozil —- Draxler

Werner

Star player: Timo Werner — For all the success that Germany has had throughout the years, have they ever had a full-on superstar in their squad? The beauty of this team is they have an embarrassment of riches in a variety of positions, however, Werner is the guy to watch in this tournament. Despite only boasting 13 caps heading into the World Cup, Werner has seven international goals and will be expected to build on that goal total in Russia.

Manager: Joachim Low — In terms of managers at the World Cup, there’s Joachim Low and then there’s everybody else. That’s not a slight on the other 31 coaches heading to the World Cup, but Low’s track record speaks for itself. Since taking over Germany, the worst the country has finished at a major competition is fourth. That encompasses World Cups, European Championships and the Confederations Cup, which Germany ironically enough won last summer with many of its stars in preparation for Russia.

Secret weapon: Marco Reus — When healthy Reus is arguably one of the top attackers in the Bundesliga. The problem recently for the Borussia Dortmund man is that he hasn’t be able to keep a clean bill of health. Heading into Russia, Reus is fit though, making him a viable option for Low to turn to off the bench.

Prediction: Between Germany’s track record at major competitions and the current squad Low has coming into this summer, the European giants are on pace for yet another lengthy run at the World Cup. They should breeze through Group F, before benefiting from being on the “easier” side of the bracket if everything holds true. A semifinals clash with Spain appears very likely, which could shape up to be the match of the tournament, and potentially decide the de facto World Cup champion.

Report: Real Madrid could pursue $400 million Neymar move

By Matt ReedJun 9, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
In a growing transfer market, the amount spent on players continues to skyrocket, however, we could be in store for another record-breaking summer.

Neymar, who has been the subject of another giant move after the World Cup, is at the forefront of these transfer talks with Real Madrid reportedly waiting in the wings to swoop in and nab him from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Sun is reporting that Madrid, who is currently manager-less following the abrupt departure of Zinedine Zidane, could be willing to pay over $410 million for Neymar’s services following his duties with Brazil at the World Cup.

The Brazil international completed a record-breaking move to the French capital last summer from Barcelona for over $260 million.

The report also suggests that Neymar could leave PSG after September 1 for a fee of over $350 million, however, the transfer deadline closes at the conclusion of August, meaning Real would have to wait until the January transfer window to complete a move.

Neymar is coming off of a strong first season in Ligue 1, however, PSG’s dismissal from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 to Real, along with an injury that Neymar suffered, has been a major cause for speculation that he will in fact exit the club following his journey to Russia next week.

Osorio brace guides Toronto to first road win of 2018

By Matt ReedJun 9, 2018, 7:15 AM EDT
Toronto FC’s nightmare of a start in MLS play took a positive turn on Friday night, as Greg Vanney’s side picked up its first road win of 2018.

TFC downed the Philadelphia Union, 2-0, at Talen Energy Stadium behind a pair of goals from Jonathan Osorio.

The Canada international now leads TFC this season in goals with four.

Osorio struck on each side of halftime with similar finishes past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, and opened Toronto’s account in the 19th minute after a perfect through ball from Victor Vasquez.

The 25-year-old put the game to bed with 11 minutes remaining in regulation after Sebastian Giovinco found Osorio striding into the penalty area off of a Union turnover.

The defending champions moved to within six points of sixth place in the Eastern Conference with the victory, as TFC sits on 14 points through its first 13 matches.

Perin transfers to Juventus to replace departed Buffon

Associated PressJun 8, 2018, 10:11 PM EDT
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Goalkeeper Mattia Perin has transferred to Juventus as a replacement for departed captain Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus announced the move Friday, saying it will pay Genoa a 12 million euro ($14 million) transfer fee plus another 3 million euros in eventual bonuses.

The 25-year-old Perin has spent most of his career at Genoa besides a couple loan spells and is also a member of Italy’s national team.

Buffon recently left Juventus after 16 seasons with the Turin club, which has won a record seven straight Serie A titles.

Perin, who signed a four-year contract, will compete with Wojciech Szczesny for the starting job.

Over the last five seasons in Serie A, Perin tied for second with AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma for percentage of shots saved (73 percent) behind only Buffon (78 percent). Perin also kept 12 clean sheets last season.

Saturday int'l friendly previews: Denmark vs. Mexico, Hungary vs. Australia

By Kyle BonnJun 8, 2018, 10:03 PM EDT
World Cup squads continue to warm up with just a week to go before the big dance, and there is another full slate of games on Saturday.

France hosts the United States as Didier Deschamps’ squad faces its final test before departing to Russia, while the USMNT has its last of a three-game international break that’s seen a number of young faces get invaluable playing time. Check out the full preview of France vs. United States here.

Elsewhere in the world…

Denmark vs. Mexico

Both these teams have aspirations of reaching the knockout stage, so this should be quite a good test for both teams as to where they stand heading into the tournament. Denmark will need to beat Peru in group stage play, a team that plays a relatively similar style to Mexico. El Tri, meanwhile, has two European sides in its group in the form of Germany and Sweden.

More is riding on this match for Denmark, as they have truly struggled to score of late. In their last five matches, they’ve scored three goals, including a pair of 0-0 draws their last two times out. With nobody else to support Christian Eriksen, it’s been relatively simple for opposing teams to lock down the creative force. Can Age Haride figure out how to give his talisman some help?

Mexico, meanwhile, is incredible defensive form. El Tri has conceded just a single goal over five matches in the 2018 calendar year. It hasn’t been terribly pretty up front, but it’s not exactly cause for alarm just yet.

Hungary vs. Australia

Australia downed a struggling Czech Republic 4-0 last time out, and the Socceroos would head into the World Cup with a serious barrel of confidence if they can achieve a similar result against Hungary. 27-year-old Matthew Leckie scored a pair in that win, and the Hertha winger will prove an important piece to any potential Australia success.

It’s the opposite across the field, where Hungary comes into their final tuneup with just three wins to eight losses in 12 matches since the start of the 2017 calendar year. They’ve dropped game to Kazakhstan and Scotland so far in 2018, most recently playing to a 1-1 draw against lowly Belarus. Manager Georges Leekens has yet to pick up a win since taking over in November, and things aren’t looking up for the National Eleven.

Sweden vs. Peru

Peru is one of the more intriguing sides in the entire 2018 World Cup, and a win over fellow participant Sweden would be a stellar sendoff to the big dance. With captain Paolo Guerrera back in action and needing minutes, look for him to at least make an appearance for the South American side.

Sweden, however, has won just once since topping Italy in their UEFA qualification playoff match. A drab scroeless draw with Denmark did little to quiet the doubters heading into the World Cup, and staring down a tough group with Mexico, Germany, and South Korea, a win over Peru would go a long way towards renewing confidence in the side.

Serbia vs. Bolivia

The Serbian squad desperately needs playing time together, and these 90 minutes will be as important as any. Manager Mladen Krstajic has brought in a number of talented players who haven’t spent much time on the pitch together, and while there’s plenty of excitement surrounding striker Aleksandr Mitrovic, midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and winger Adem Ljajic, the trio have very little game time together in the past few years due to the banishment of the latter pair under previous management.

SMS in particular has just three caps to his name despite a heaping of potential, and has played just 45 minutes of national team time in 2018. Look for him to see his first full 90 minutes since his international debut in early November.

Tunisia vs. Spain

With Germany sputtering to a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia today, Spain will want to bounce back from a shaky 90 minutes of their own as they visit Tunisia. A first-choice Spain squad drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their last match on Sunday, where they held 65% and popped off 18 shots but managed just a single goal. The top teams aren’t exactly convincing in the last few weeks, but that could be down to experimentation more than anything else.

Israel vs. Argentina

Argentina’s last two years have been a roller coaster ride, there’s no debating. In their last four matches alone, they’ve demolished Haiti 4-0 and passed Italy 2-0, but also lost to Nigeria 4-2 and were stomped by Spain 6-1. A comprehensive and convincing win over Israel would be a good way to enter World Cup play, but there’s no skirting around the fact that Argentina is more of a wild card in the 2018 tournament than they have been in quite some time. Will manager Jorge Sampaoli haul out a strong starting eleven against Israel, or will he rest the starters and put health above all else? He has a lot to sort out, that’s for sure.