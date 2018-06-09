More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
2018 World Cup team preview: Sweden

By Andy EdwardsJun 9, 2018, 2:29 PM EDT
Getting to know Sweden: Blagult (The Blue-Yellow) haven’t been to the World Cup since the 2006 in Germany, where they reached the round of 16 and were eliminated by the host nation, while qualifying for the last five European Championships (one knockout appearance – 2004).

Janne Andersson has assembled and deployed a formidable defensive unit which conceded just nine goals in 12 qualifiers, including their defeat of Italy in the qualification playoffs in November. On the other end of the field, the Swedes netted 26 times, besting everyone in Group A, including the eventual group winners, France, whom they beat 2-1 at home and lost to 2-1 away. Andreas Granqvist, who’ll partner Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof in the center of defense, is the captain.

What group are they in? Group F, with the defending World Cup winners, Germany; CONCACAF’s best, Mexico; and arguably Asia’s best, South Korea. Perhaps (one of) this year’s group(s) of death, it’ll be an uphill battle for 270 minutes to scrape and claw away anything and everything they can get.

Game schedule – Group C – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Monday, June 18: Sweden vs. South Korea, Nizhny Novgorod, 8 a.m. ET
Saturday, June 23: Germany vs. Sweden, Sochi, 2 p.m. ET
Wednesday, June 27: Mexico vs. Sweden, Yekaterinburg, 10 a.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-4-2) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Olsen —–

— Lustig — Lindelof — Gronqvist —Augustinsson —

— Claesson — Ekdal — Larsson —  Forsberg —

—— Berg —— Toivonen ——

Star player: Emil Forsberg – The 26-year-old winger is coming off an injury-plagued season (nearly two months missed due to core muscle injury), and his least productive one in his three years, for sixth-place Bundesliga finishers RB Leipzig. Forsberg racked up more than 50 goals in under 200 games while playing six seasons in Sweden before making the move to Germany, where he’s made more than 30 appearances each of the last three seasons (goal tallies of eight, eight and five). He’ll play on the left and look to cut inside, providing left back Ludwig Augustinsson all the space in the world on the overlap.

Manager: Janne Andersson – The 55-year-old spent more than 15 years playing in Sweden and has been managing in his homeland ever since, rising to the national team job following EURO 2016.

Secret weapon: Viktor Claesson – The 26-year-old winger, who’ll line up opposite Forsberg, has starred for the last year and a half at Krasnodar in Russia, where he bagged a dozen goals this season, including two in the Europa League and 10 in league play. Both Claesson and Forsberg will attack wide and provide width with an eye toward funneling everything to Ola Toivonen and Marcus Berg.

Prediction: The clearest path to finishing second and advancing to the knockout rounds is as follows: beat South Korea, draw Mexico, take a narrow-margin defeat against Germany, and hope Mexico get hammered by the defending world champions, opening the door for a goal-differential decision. In short, it’s a long shot, but not wholly unrealistic.

Live: USMNT faces giants France in big test

By Matt ReedJun 9, 2018, 1:50 PM EDT
The U.S. Men’s National Team has shown signs of promise amongst its youth in recent friendlies, but Saturday’s test will be a massive one as they head to Lyon to take on World Cup-bound France.

FOLLOW ALONG FOR LIVE UPDATES

Les Bleus will meet the Stars and Stripes in their final pre-World Cup tune-up, while the Americans play their last match before their next set of friendlies in September.

The partnership of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie will be one to watch again for the U.S., while PSG attacker Tim Weah starts on the bench.

Meanwhile, France boasts an incredibly talented roster, which features various Premier Leaguers, such as Chelsea’s N'Golo Kante and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

France: Hugo Lloris, Dijbril Sidibe, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi, Paul Pogba, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann.

USMNT: Zach Steffen, Antonee Robinson, Tim Parker, Matt Miazga, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Shaq Moore, Wil Trapp, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Julian Green, Bobby Wood.

Transfer rumor roundup: Fekir to Liverpool; Spurs to lock up Alli, Eriksen

By Matt ReedJun 9, 2018, 1:35 PM EDT
We’re just days away from kickoff at the World Cup in Russia, and a number of the tournament’s would-be stars are preparing to make some big moves on the club level.

Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at the biggest transfer stories on Saturday, including Liverpool’s pursuit of another talented attacker.

The Reds already boast one of the top attackers in the world, but Jurgen Klopp isn’t done building his squad.

Liverpool is reportedly set to add Lyon star Nabil Fekir after the Frenchman passed a medical with the club, according to French FA president Noel Le Graet.

The 24-year-old is currently on international duty with Les Bleus as they prepare for the 2018 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur is set to get some good news of its own in the form of re-signing two of the club’s biggest stars.

Following Harry Kane‘s decision to sign an extension with Spurs, it appears two of his teammates will follow suit.

The Mirror is reporting that Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen will each sign new deals with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side, who finished in the Premier League top four last season.

West Ham United could be in store for another big summer of spending as well.

The Hammers are reportedly pursuing veteran Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure, who is currently a free agent.

Toure last played for Manchester City, however, fell out of favor in the starting XI over the past few years as the Citizens squad got younger under Pep Guardiola.

2018 World Cup preview: Mexico

By Matt ReedJun 9, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Getting to know Mexico: El Tri heads into the World Cup in a very strange position, despite boasting, on paper at least, one of the top attacks in the competition. Manager Juan Carlos Osorio cannot be happy with the way his side has performed in recent tune-up friendlies heading into Russia, which includes a narrow win over Scotland and  a scoreless draw against Wales, neither of whom have qualified for the World Cup.

Although Osorio will have a dangerous attack led by Javier Hernandez and Hirving Lozano, one of the main concerns heading into the competition will be the status of veteran midfielder Andres Guardado, who has battled injury just prior to the competition. His availability could be a determining factor in just how successful this team is.

For more on Mexico’s history, click this link.

What group are they in? El Tri will face off against Germany, South Korea and Sweden in Group F, where Mexico will likely be in contention for second position.

Game schedule – Group F – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Sunday, June 17: Germany v Mexico, Moscow 11 am, ET

Saturday, June 23: South Korea v Mexico, Sochi  11 am, ET

Wednesday, June 27: Mexico v Sweden, Kazan 10 am, ET

Projected lineup (4-3-3)Check out the 23-man squad list in full

Ochoa

Alvarez ——– Salcedo ——- Moreno ———- Layun

  Reyes —– Herrera — Guardado

Corona —- Chicharito —- Lozano

Star player: Hirving Lozano — The Eredivisie attacker has quickly become a star in the Dutch first division at PSV Eindhoven, thrusting him into the starting XI for Mexico. He’ll be expected to get at outside backs, which he is more than capable of, while also having his hand in goals. Lozano will play opposite to Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, who also boasts significant pace and technical quality, so El Tri should be a fun attack to watch.

Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio — Mexico breezed through CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, but Osorio has never managed a World Cup before, which is a completely different animal. On paper, this Mexico squad is loaded with talent from back to front, and it will be up to the Mexican manager to get the most out of his players.

Secret weapon: Carlos Vela — The Los Angeles FC man has revitalized his career in Major League Soccer, boasting seven goals and five assists in his first season in the United States. With Lozano and Corona ahead of him in the pecking order, Osorio would be wise to turn to Vela at some point in the competition in a supersub role. With a dangerous left foot, Vela is very capable of cutting in from the right wing and unleashing a powerful strike or two.

Prediction: Mexico’s path to the Round of 16 will be heavily dependent on how they come out on June 17 against Germany. Nobody expects them to win that match, however, if they can nick a positive result that could change the fortunes of El Tri moving forward in the competition. Realistically, Mexico should be favorites to finish runners’ up in the group, which should set them up with Brazil in the first knockout phase. That won’t be an ideal challenge for El Tri.

Christian Fuchs aiming for MLS future after Leicester career

By Matt ReedJun 9, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
Leicester City became a Premier League darling after the club’s incredible run to glory in 2015/16, and since then Christian Fuchs has become a household name.

Now, the Leicester left back is nearing the end of his current contract with the Foxes, and a move to the United States seems more and more likely.

Fuchs, 32, recently told Goal USA that he wants to permanently move to the U.S. when his contract expires at the end of 2018/19 in order to be closer to his wife, Raluca, and three children.

They currently reside in New York City, where the family has a home.

“I have one more year now in England and I’ve always said very openly that I want to move over here,” Fuchs told Goal. “I want to be part of the community. I want to play football over here. I’m not coming over as an old player looking for his last contract. I want to come over here and play as long as possible.”

While Fuchs was adamant that he doesn’t have to play for one of the local New York clubs, New York City FC or New York Red Bulls, the Austria international did say that he would prefer to stay on the East Coast.

“My goal now is to make the right step and come to MLS,” Fuchs said. “I’m trying to figure out what options are out there. I’d love to come to New York, but I don’t want to limit myself. The only limit for me is I’d prefer to be on the East Coast, because when you talk about the West Coast I’d rather stay in England since it’s the same distance as England.”

Fuchs has spent his time at Leicester since the club’s title-winning campaign three years ago, after joining the PL side from Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga.