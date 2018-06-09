AT THE HALF: USMNT… leads(!!) France on Julian Green goal

The likes of Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe (among others) were unable to unlock the USMNT’s five-man backline and truly test goalkeeper Zack Steffen. On the other end of the field, Julian Green — yes, that Julian Green — in his first senior team stint since 2016, beat Hugo Lloris inside his near post in the 44th minute, the Yanks’ first shot of the game, to make it 1-0. It wasn’t the greatest piece of goalkeeping you’ll ever see.
¡GOOOOL! 😲 @J_Green37 abre la cuenta con un poderoso remate que se comen por completo Djibril Sibide y Hugo Lloris #FRAvsUSA 0-1
Getting to know Sweden: Blagult (The Blue-Yellow) haven’t been to the World Cup since the 2006 in Germany, where they reached the round of 16 and were eliminated by the host nation, while qualifying for the last five European Championships (one knockout appearance – 2004).
Janne Andersson has assembled and deployed a formidable defensive unit which conceded just nine goals in 12 qualifiers, including their defeat of Italy in the qualification playoffs in November. On the other end of the field, the Swedes netted 26 times, besting everyone in Group A, including the eventual group winners, France, whom they beat 2-1 at home and lost to 2-1 away. Andreas Granqvist, who’ll partner Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof in the center of defense, is the captain.
What group are they in? Group F, with the defending World Cup winners, Germany; CONCACAF’s best, Mexico; and arguably Asia’s best, South Korea. Perhaps (one of) this year’s group(s) of death, it’ll be an uphill battle for 270 minutes to scrape and claw away anything and everything they can get.
Star player: Emil Forsberg – The 26-year-old winger is coming off an injury-plagued season (nearly two months missed due to core muscle injury), and his least productive one in his three years, for sixth-place Bundesliga finishers RB Leipzig. Forsberg racked up more than 50 goals in under 200 games while playing six seasons in Sweden before making the move to Germany, where he’s made more than 30 appearances each of the last three seasons (goal tallies of eight, eight and five). He’ll play on the left and look to cut inside, providing left back Ludwig Augustinsson all the space in the world on the overlap.
Manager: Janne Andersson – The 55-year-old spent more than 15 years playing in Sweden and has been managing in his homeland ever since, rising to the national team job following EURO 2016.
Secret weapon: Viktor Claesson – The 26-year-old winger, who’ll line up opposite Forsberg, has starred for the last year and a half at Krasnodar in Russia, where he bagged a dozen goals this season, including two in the Europa League and 10 in league play. Both Claesson and Forsberg will attack wide and provide width with an eye toward funneling everything to Ola Toivonen and Marcus Berg.
Prediction: The clearest path to finishing second and advancing to the knockout rounds is as follows: beat South Korea, draw Mexico, take a narrow-margin defeat against Germany, and hope Mexico get hammered by the defending world champions, opening the door for a goal-differential decision. In short, it’s a long shot, but not wholly unrealistic.
Getting to know Mexico: El Tri heads into the World Cup in a very strange position, despite boasting, on paper at least, one of the top attacks in the competition. Manager Juan Carlos Osorio cannot be happy with the way his side has performed in recent tune-up friendlies heading into Russia, which includes a narrow win over Scotland and a scoreless draw against Wales, neither of whom have qualified for the World Cup.
Although Osorio will have a dangerous attack led by Javier Hernandez and Hirving Lozano, one of the main concerns heading into the competition will be the status of veteran midfielder Andres Guardado, who has battled injury just prior to the competition. His availability could be a determining factor in just how successful this team is.
Star player: Hirving Lozano — The Eredivisie attacker has quickly become a star in the Dutch first division at PSV Eindhoven, thrusting him into the starting XI for Mexico. He’ll be expected to get at outside backs, which he is more than capable of, while also having his hand in goals. Lozano will play opposite to Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, who also boasts significant pace and technical quality, so El Tri should be a fun attack to watch.
Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio — Mexico breezed through CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, but Osorio has never managed a World Cup before, which is a completely different animal. On paper, this Mexico squad is loaded with talent from back to front, and it will be up to the Mexican manager to get the most out of his players.
Secret weapon: Carlos Vela — The Los Angeles FC man has revitalized his career in Major League Soccer, boasting seven goals and five assists in his first season in the United States. With Lozano and Corona ahead of him in the pecking order, Osorio would be wise to turn to Vela at some point in the competition in a supersub role. With a dangerous left foot, Vela is very capable of cutting in from the right wing and unleashing a powerful strike or two.
Prediction: Mexico’s path to the Round of 16 will be heavily dependent on how they come out on June 17 against Germany. Nobody expects them to win that match, however, if they can nick a positive result that could change the fortunes of El Tri moving forward in the competition. Realistically, Mexico should be favorites to finish runners’ up in the group, which should set them up with Brazil in the first knockout phase. That won’t be an ideal challenge for El Tri.