Christian Fuchs aiming for MLS future after Leicester career

By Matt ReedJun 9, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
Leicester City became a Premier League darling after the club’s incredible run to glory in 2015/16, and since then Christian Fuchs has become a household name.

Now, the Leicester left back is nearing the end of his current contract with the Foxes, and a move to the United States seems more and more likely.

Fuchs, 32, recently told Goal USA that he wants to permanently move to the U.S. when his contract expires at the end of 2018/19 in order to be closer to his wife, Raluca, and three children.

They currently reside in New York City, where the family has a home.

“I have one more year now in England and I’ve always said very openly that I want to move over here,” Fuchs told Goal. “I want to be part of the community. I want to play football over here. I’m not coming over as an old player looking for his last contract. I want to come over here and play as long as possible.”

While Fuchs was adamant that he doesn’t have to play for one of the local New York clubs, New York City FC or New York Red Bulls, the Austria international did say that he would prefer to stay on the East Coast.

“My goal now is to make the right step and come to MLS,” Fuchs said. “I’m trying to figure out what options are out there. I’d love to come to New York, but I don’t want to limit myself. The only limit for me is I’d prefer to be on the East Coast, because when you talk about the West Coast I’d rather stay in England since it’s the same distance as England.”

Fuchs has spent his time at Leicester since the club’s title-winning campaign three years ago, after joining the PL side from Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga.

2018 World Cup preview: Mexico

By Matt ReedJun 9, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Getting to know Mexico: El Tri heads into the World Cup in a very strange position, despite boasting, on paper at least, one of the top attacks in the competition. Manager Juan Carlos Osorio cannot be happy with the way his side has performed in recent tune-up friendlies heading into Russia, which includes a narrow win over Scotland and  a scoreless draw against Wales, neither of whom have qualified for the World Cup.

Although Osorio will have a dangerous attack led by Javier Hernandez and Hirving Lozano, one of the main concerns heading into the competition will be the status of veteran midfielder Andres Guardado, who has battled injury just prior to the competition. His availability could be a determining factor in just how successful this team is.

For more on Mexico’s history, click this link.

What group are they in? El Tri will face off against Germany, South Korea and Sweden in Group F, where Mexico will likely be in contention for second position.

Game schedule – Group F – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Sunday, June 17: Germany v Mexico, Moscow 11 am, ET

Saturday, June 23: South Korea v Mexico, Sochi  11 am, ET

Wednesday, June 27: Mexico v Sweden, Kazan 10 am, ET

Projected lineup (4-3-3)Check out the 23-man squad list in full

Ochoa

Alvarez ——– Salcedo ——- Moreno ———- Layun

  Reyes —– Herrera — Guardado

Corona —- Chicharito —- Lozano

Star player: Hirving Lozano — The Eredivisie attacker has quickly become a star in the Dutch first division at PSV Eindhoven, thrusting him into the starting XI for Mexico. He’ll be expected to get at outside backs, which he is more than capable of, while also having his hand in goals. Lozano will play opposite to Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, who also boasts significant pace and technical quality, so El Tri should be a fun attack to watch.

Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio — Mexico breezed through CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, but Osorio has never managed a World Cup before, which is a completely different animal. On paper, this Mexico squad is loaded with talent from back to front, and it will be up to the Mexican manager to get the most out of his players.

Secret weapon: Carlos Vela — The Los Angeles FC man has revitalized his career in Major League Soccer, boasting seven goals and five assists in his first season in the United States. With Lozano and Corona ahead of him in the pecking order, Osorio would be wise to turn to Vela at some point in the competition in a supersub role. With a dangerous left foot, Vela is very capable of cutting in from the right wing and unleashing a powerful strike or two.

Prediction: Mexico’s path to the Round of 16 will be heavily dependent on how they come out on June 17 against Germany. Nobody expects them to win that match, however, if they can nick a positive result that could change the fortunes of El Tri moving forward in the competition. Realistically, Mexico should be favorites to finish runners’ up in the group, which should set them up with Brazil in the first knockout phase. That won’t be an ideal challenge for El Tri.

Like father, like son: Tim Weah hopes for soccer success

Associated PressJun 9, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Of course, Tim Weah credits a parent for his fast rise in soccer.

Mom, not his famous dad.

“She’s had a huge impact on where I’m at now,” the 18-year-old American midfielder said. `She taught me the basics. She pushed me. She was my first coach, intramural coach when I was in Florida. That’s where I really started playing.”

Clar Weah was more interested in running as a personal activity but guided Tim’s soccer education. Her husband, George Weah, was the 1995 FIFA Player of the Year and was sworn in as Liberia’s president in January.

“He would just give me little pointers,” Tim Weah said. “He was more of the chill parent, just sitting back, relaxing, enjoying his time. He gave me some key pointers, some really important pointers that I use … like an easy way to score would be to shoot across the goal. He taught me that, and now I use that a lot. Just simple cutting moves, just changing the point of direction where you’re going – stuff that he did when I was playing.”

Tim Weah made his senior team debut in March with Paris Saint-Germain, dad’s club from 1992-95, and after the Ligue 1 title was clinched got his first start last month on the final day of the season.

He scored a hat trick against Paraguay last fall in the round of 16 at the Under-17 World Cup, made his U.S. national team debut in March against Paraguay, then scored against Bolivia on Memorial Day. He’s part of the American team playing Saturday against World Cup-bound France in Lyon, facing a Les Bleus roster that includes PSG colleagues Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola.

“I have some teammates on France, so that would be great scoring against them,” Weah said.

Tim was born in Brooklyn at a time his dad commuted from Europe to New York between games. The family moved in 2004 to the Pembroke Pines, Florida – a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, then in 2006 to the Rosedale section of Queens, New York, near the Nassau County border. Tim stayed for eight years, then relocated to Paris to join PSG’s academy.

He doesn’t have a recollection of watching dad play.

“But as I got older I started to go on the internet and explore and figure out who he was,” he said.

Weah is part of a young American roster brought in following the end of the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances. With interim coach Dave Sarachan looking toward 2022, the group includes 18-year-old Josh Sargent, 19-year-old Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, 20-year-old Cameron Carter-Vickers and 22-year-old Matt Miazga.

Sarachan sees Weah as unusually mature given his family background.

“When you’re around it like that, it’s like osmosis. You absorb so much, even subconsciously,” he said. “I think for any player that’s in an environment like that for your formative years, it’s just going to sort of manifest.”

At the same time, Weah has the frothy, infectious excitement of a newcomer, a quick, wide smile and an anything-is-possible personality. After scoring against Bolivia, he praised a teammate whose pass helped lead to his goal, saying “I love him.” He termed the crowd of 11,000-plus “insane for a young guy. I wanted to play my heart out for them.”

He predicted mom was screaming while watching on television and said dad probably was viewing in the middle of the night from Liberia. Tim remembered his reaction when told he’d be getting his first U.S. start.

“Those are the first two people I called, my parents,” he said. `They were really happy. They told me to keep my head and just go out there and play: We love you and just do your thing. We know you got it.”

Weah moved to France not knowing the language – he took Spanish in school – but now is fluent. He was invited to his initial training session with the first team in November 2016 and is convinced playing alongside stars such Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva throttled up his soccer education.

“The guys at PSG, they don’t really look at what your parents have done. They kind of just look at you for you, and they want to see you succeed and they want to see you play, so I feel like being with such a great group of guys who accept me for me and how I play, I feel it’s awesome, and that’s why I click so well with them,” Weah said. “I just came in, didn’t have a big head, I stood in my little corner and just learned, and now I feel like I’m one of them. So next year is going to be really fun.”

PSG has a new coach in Thomas Tuchel, who two years ago promoted a 17-year-old American midfielder, Christian Pulisic, to Borussia Dortmund’s first team. At some point this year, Weah also could get a new U.S. coach. The new-look Americans want to put last October’s loss at Trinidad and Tobago far behind.

“It was time to rebuild. It was time to get all the younger guys in, and it was time to start over again,” Weah said. “I think the future’s really bright. And I can’t wait. I can’t wait.”

2018 World Cup preview: Germany

By Matt ReedJun 9, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Getting to know Germany: The reigning World Cup champions head into Russia as one of the clear favorites to hoist yet another title, despite having a significantly different squad than four years ago. Joachim Low and his side do benefit from getting star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer back just in time for the tournament, which gives Germany extra assurance in front of net.

Although familiar faces like Lukas Podolski and Miroslav Klose are long gone from the international picture, Germany boasts one of the fiercest attacks in the competition with Red Bull Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller, while relying on an experienced center back pairing of Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng to keep opposition at bay as the Germans aim to capture their fifth World Cup victory.

For more on Germany’s history, click this link.

What group are they in? Low and Co. will be paired with Mexico, South Korea and Sweden in Group F, as the Germans will be expected to be heavy favorites to not only top the group but do so in style.

Game schedule – Group F – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Sunday, June 17: Germany v Mexico, Moscow 11 am, ET

Saturday, June 23: Germany v Sweden, Sochi  2 pm, ET

Wednesday, June 27: South Korea v Germany, Kazan 10 am, ET

Projected lineup (4-2-3-1)Check out the 23-man squad list in full

Neuer

Kimmich ——– Boateng ——- Hummels ———- Hector

Kroos ——- Khedira

Muller —- Ozil —- Draxler

Werner

Star player: Timo Werner — For all the success that Germany has had throughout the years, have they ever had a full-on superstar in their squad? The beauty of this team is they have an embarrassment of riches in a variety of positions, however, Werner is the guy to watch in this tournament. Despite only boasting 13 caps heading into the World Cup, Werner has seven international goals and will be expected to build on that goal total in Russia.

Manager: Joachim Low — In terms of managers at the World Cup, there’s Joachim Low and then there’s everybody else. That’s not a slight on the other 31 coaches heading to the World Cup, but Low’s track record speaks for itself. Since taking over Germany, the worst the country has finished at a major competition is fourth. That encompasses World Cups, European Championships and the Confederations Cup, which Germany ironically enough won last summer with many of its stars in preparation for Russia.

Secret weapon: Marco Reus — When healthy Reus is arguably one of the top attackers in the Bundesliga. The problem recently for the Borussia Dortmund man is that he hasn’t be able to keep a clean bill of health. Heading into Russia, Reus is fit though, making him a viable option for Low to turn to off the bench.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Prediction: Between Germany’s track record at major competitions and the current squad Low has coming into this summer, the European giants are on pace for yet another lengthy run at the World Cup. They should breeze through Group F, before benefiting from being on the “easier” side of the bracket if everything holds true. A semifinals clash with Spain appears very likely, which could shape up to be the match of the tournament, and potentially decide the de facto World Cup champion.

Report: Real Madrid could pursue $400 million Neymar move

By Matt ReedJun 9, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
In a growing transfer market, the amount spent on players continues to skyrocket, however, we could be in store for another record-breaking summer.

Neymar, who has been the subject of another giant move after the World Cup, is at the forefront of these transfer talks with Real Madrid reportedly waiting in the wings to swoop in and nab him from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Sun is reporting that Madrid, who is currently manager-less following the abrupt departure of Zinedine Zidane, could be willing to pay over $410 million for Neymar’s services following his duties with Brazil at the World Cup.

The Brazil international completed a record-breaking move to the French capital last summer from Barcelona for over $260 million.

The report also suggests that Neymar could leave PSG after September 1 for a fee of over $350 million, however, the transfer deadline closes at the conclusion of August, meaning Real would have to wait until the January transfer window to complete a move.

Neymar is coming off of a strong first season in Ligue 1, however, PSG’s dismissal from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 to Real, along with an injury that Neymar suffered, has been a major cause for speculation that he will in fact exit the club following his journey to Russia next week.