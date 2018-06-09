More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
AP

Three things we learned from France v. USMNT

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 9, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
The U.S. men’s national team drew 1-1 with France in Lyon on Saturday as the youngsters came close to causing a huge surprise against one of the favorites to win the World Cup this summer.

Julian Green put the USA 1-0 up right on half time to stun France, but Didier Deschamps’ side equalized late on through Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Below is a look at what we learned from Dave Sarachan’s kids impressing against France.

CCV TO LEAD NEW-LOOK DEFENSE

The main reason the USMNT took such a young squad to Europe for these games against Ireland and France and these youngster will have learned so much from playing on the road in tight games.

10 of the starting 11 had less than 10 caps to their name, with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Matt Miazga looking particularly assured and both Shaq Moore and Antonee Robinson also impressing at full back.

CCV and Miazga (who left the game early in the second half after a nasty clash of heads) have played together throughout the U.S. youth ranks and they will now get the chance to shine together for the USMNT. Carter-Vickers was particularly impressive as he stepped in and stopped attacks, plus kept Olivier Giroud quiet. The Tottenham Hotspur youngster is maturing rapidly.

Miazga’s ball-playing ability complements CCV power well and with DeAndre Yedlin and Moore to battle it out for the right back spot, plus Robinson pushing hard to start at left back, a back four of Yedlin-CCV-Miazga-Robinson would be able to develop together over the next few years with all four playing for clubs in Europe’s top-flight.

A special shoutout for Zack Steffen too, as the Columbus Crew goalkeeper looks to have cemented his spot as the heir to Tim Howard‘s throne as the USMNT’s starting stopper and came up big late on with a fine double-stop.

It’s a cliche, but you know what: the kids, they’re alright.

USMNT STILL A LONG WAY OFF

Yes, there were some promising displays, especially defensively, but let’s not get carried away here. This was a France side who had one eye on the World Cup kicking off in Russia next week.

And you can totally understand if a few of the French stars didn’t want to get injured and join the long list of heartbreaking World Cup absentees (Manuel Lanzini, Sergio Romero, Kamil Glik et al.) ahead of what is the biggest tournament of their careers so far.

The U.S. bunkered down and barely got in the France half in the first half but when they took the lead, they weathered the storm and despite Mbappe’s equalizer, the USMNT were fairly comfortable.

This draw will give the young group confidence as U.S. Soccer will now focus on implementing Earnie Stewart’s plans as the new GM will focus on hiring a new head coach over the summer.

A long, tough road to recovery is head but the nucleus of this side which drew at France should be given the chance to lead the USMNT to the World Cup in Qatar.

WAKE-UP CALL FOR FRANCE

Boos rang out during spells of the game in Lyon as the home fans weren’t overjoyed with what they saw from their team in their final outing before flying to Russia on Sunday.

Didier Deschamps is under pressure, and has been for a while, if truth be told, and with the likes of Arsene Wenger and Zinedine Zidane now out of jobs, it’s likely that anything other than a trip to the World Cup final this summer will see the current France boss keep his job.

France looked disjointed and although Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba came close to scoring in the first half, they never really got out of second gear. Hugo Lloris shouldn’t have been beaten at his near post for the USA’s goal and Djibril Sidibe should have cleared the initial cross as a lapse in concentration cost Les Bleus.

Placed in Group C along with Denmark, Sweden and Morocco, France are still expected to get out of their group and go far this summer in Russia. But unless Deschamps men gel remarkably fast in the next few weeks, they won’t go all the way.

USMNT youngsters lead the way in 1-1 draw with France

AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani
By Andy EdwardsJun 9, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Seven days before kicking off its 2018 World Cup campaign, Didier Deschamps’ France side is reeling, confused and disheveled, following a ropey 1-1 draw with a U.S. men’s national team comprised of youngsters playing solely for the 2022 tournament at Groupama Stadium in Lyon on Saturday

To say the stats were lopsided would be the understatement of the year — 70 percent of possession; 350 more passes; 17 shots to 2 (6-1 on target) — and yet, Julian Green’s first-half goal counted just the same as Kylian Mbappe’s late equalizer.

Paul Pogba set in motion the one-way traffic of chances inside the game’s first five minutes, when he smashed the left-hand post of Zack Steffen with a strike from 22 yards out. Steffen hadn’t yet touched the ball, and was so nearly forced to pick it out of his goal with his first touch. A sign of things to come.

Olivier Giroud forced Steffen into a save five minutes later, and Antoine Griezmann flashed a left-footed effort across the face of goal and just wide of the far post midway through the first half.

The Yanks completed their 45-minute smash-and-grab job through Green in the 44th minute, as the 23-year-old collected the ball eight yards from goal and quickly uncorked a near-post shot which left Hugo Lloris baffled and helpless (WATCH HERE).

Interim head coach Dave Sarachan deployed three center backs, flanked by wing backs Antonee Robinson and Shaquell Moore, and the likes of Matt Miazga (for 60 minutes), Tim Parker and Cameron Carter-Vickers bent but refused to break for more than 75 minutes, even with the overwhelming majority of the game’s scoring chances coming at their end of the field.

It took 78 minutes, but finally Les Bleus broke through with their 14th shot of the game. Mbappe found a pocket of space near the penalty spot, and Benjamin Pavard found him with a low cross into the box. Steffen had no chance as Mbappe redirected his shot toward the far post.

The next time the Red, White and Blue take the field, it’ll (presumably) be with a new head coach in charge to face Brazil and Mexico in a pair of September friendlies.

Hope springs eternal.

AT THE HALF: USMNT… leads(!!) France on Julian Green goal

PEDRO UGARTE/AFP/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 9, 2018, 4:06 PM EDT
Let’s paint a lopsided picture of the first half between the U.S. men’s national team and France, because it well… well, lopsided:

  • Possession: France 65%-35% USA
  • Total passes: France 337-186 USA
  • Shots: France 6-1 USA
  • Shots on target: France 3-1 USA

Alas, the score after 45 minutes at Groupama Stadium in Lyon: France 0, USA 1.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe (among others) were unable to unlock the USMNT’s five-man backline and truly test goalkeeper Zack Steffen. On the other end of the field, Julian Green — yes, that Julian Green — in his first senior team stint since 2016, beat Hugo Lloris inside his near post in the 44th minute, the Yanks’ first shot of the game, to make it 1-0. It wasn’t the greatest piece of goalkeeping you’ll ever see.

2018 World Cup team preview: Sweden

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 9, 2018, 2:29 PM EDT
Getting to know Sweden: Blagult (The Blue-Yellow) haven’t been to the World Cup since the 2006 in Germany, where they reached the round of 16 and were eliminated by the host nation, while qualifying for the last five European Championships (one knockout appearance – 2004).

Janne Andersson has assembled and deployed a formidable defensive unit which conceded just nine goals in 12 qualifiers, including their defeat of Italy in the qualification playoffs in November. On the other end of the field, the Swedes netted 26 times, besting everyone in Group A, including the eventual group winners, France, whom they beat 2-1 at home and lost to 2-1 away. Andreas Granqvist, who’ll partner Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof in the center of defense, is the captain.

What group are they in? Group F, with the defending World Cup winners, Germany; CONCACAF’s best, Mexico; and arguably Asia’s best, South Korea. Perhaps (one of) this year’s group(s) of death, it’ll be an uphill battle for 270 minutes to scrape and claw away anything and everything they can get.

Game schedule – Group C – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Monday, June 18: Sweden vs. South Korea, Nizhny Novgorod, 8 a.m. ET
Saturday, June 23: Germany vs. Sweden, Sochi, 2 p.m. ET
Wednesday, June 27: Mexico vs. Sweden, Yekaterinburg, 10 a.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-4-2) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Olsen —–

— Lustig — Lindelof — Gronqvist —Augustinsson —

— Claesson — Ekdal — Larsson —  Forsberg —

—— Berg —— Toivonen ——

Star player: Emil Forsberg – The 26-year-old winger is coming off an injury-plagued season (nearly two months missed due to core muscle injury), and his least productive one in his three years, for sixth-place Bundesliga finishers RB Leipzig. Forsberg racked up more than 50 goals in under 200 games while playing six seasons in Sweden before making the move to Germany, where he’s made more than 30 appearances each of the last three seasons (goal tallies of eight, eight and five). He’ll play on the left and look to cut inside, providing left back Ludwig Augustinsson all the space in the world on the overlap.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Manager: Janne Andersson – The 55-year-old spent more than 15 years playing in Sweden and has been managing in his homeland ever since, rising to the national team job following EURO 2016.

Secret weapon: Viktor Claesson – The 26-year-old winger, who’ll line up opposite Forsberg, has starred for the last year and a half at Krasnodar in Russia, where he bagged a dozen goals this season, including two in the Europa League and 10 in league play. Both Claesson and Forsberg will attack wide and provide width with an eye toward funneling everything to Ola Toivonen and Marcus Berg.

Prediction: The clearest path to finishing second and advancing to the knockout rounds is as follows: beat South Korea, draw Mexico, take a narrow-margin defeat against Germany, and hope Mexico get hammered by the defending world champions, opening the door for a goal-differential decision. In short, it’s a long shot, but not wholly unrealistic.

Live: USMNT face France in big test

Twitter/@usmntonly
By Matt ReedJun 9, 2018, 1:50 PM EDT
The U.S. Men’s National Team has shown signs of promise amongst its youth in recent friendlies, but Saturday’s test will be a massive one as they head to Lyon to take on World Cup-bound France.

FOLLOW ALONG FOR LIVE UPDATES

Les Bleus will meet the Stars and Stripes in their final pre-World Cup tune-up, while the Americans play their last match before their next set of friendlies in September.

The partnership of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie will be one to watch again for the U.S., while PSG attacker Tim Weah starts on the bench.

Meanwhile, France boasts an incredibly talented roster, which features various Premier Leaguers, such as Chelsea’s N'Golo Kante and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

France: Hugo Lloris, Dijbril Sidibe, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi, Paul Pogba, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann.

USMNT: Zach Steffen, Antonee Robinson, Tim Parker, Matt Miazga, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Shaq Moore, Wil Trapp, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Julian Green, Bobby Wood.