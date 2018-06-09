VAN 5-2 ORL: 17-year-old Alphonso Davies scores 1, assists 3

Striker Kei Kamara scored twice for Vancouver (6-5-5), once on a penalty kick in the 85th minute, to break out of a scoring drought. Yordy Reyna and Nicolas Mezquida also connected.
Forward Sacha Kljestan scored for Orlando (6-7-1) when the Lions were playing with just 10 men. Mohamed El-Munir was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the 58th minute. Dominic Dwyer scored Orlando’s other goal four minutes into injury time.
Davies made a pretty run to set up Kamara’s goal in the 36th minute. He stole the ball near midfield, made several nifty moves to get past three Orlando players, then passed to Kamara. Davies also made pretty passes to set up goals by Reyna in the 87th and Mezquida in the 90th.
Int’l friendlies: Spain top Tunisia; Mexico beaten by Denmark
Spain remained unbeaten in 20 matches under new coach Julen Lopetegui, but they needed an 85th-minute goal from 76th-minute substitute Iago Aspas to pull off the victory over Tunisia on Saturday.
Sergio Busquets began the move that unlocked a stubborn, sturdy Tunisian defense by finding Diego Costa, a sub himself on the hour mark, in space behind the backline. Costa took on multiple defenders and the goalkeeper before cutting it back to a late-arriving Aspas near the top of the box. The Celta Vigo man fired it low and hard toward the far post, beating Balbouli for the game’s only goal.
Up next: Spain vs. Portugal (Friday, 2 p.m. ET); Tunisia vs. England (Monday, 2 p.m. ET)
Denmark 2-0 Mexico
Christian Eriksen had himself a game, scoring one and assisting the other, as Denmark topped Mexico in a battle of World Cup-bound sides. Tottenham Hotspur’s prolific Dane found Yussuf Poulsen for the opening goal in the 71st minute, and found the back of the net himself just three minutes later.
Up next: Denmark vs. Peru (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET); Mexico vs. Germany (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET)
A young U.S. men’s national team took on one of the favorites to lift the World Cup trophy next month, and played Les Bleus to a 1-1 in Lyon. Julian Green took the USMNT’s only shot of the first half game and scored his first senior goal in two years just before halftime, but Kylian Mbappe save Didier Deschamps’ side a bit of embarrassment with a late equalizer.
Up next: France vs. Australia (Saturday, 6 a.m. ET); USA vs. Brazil… in September
Elsewhere in int’l friendlies
Serbia 5-1 Bolivia
Hungary 1-2 Australia
Estonia 1-3 Morocco
Sweden 0-0 Peru
Getting to know South Korea: Perennially full of promise and potential, South Korea have reached the knockout rounds of the World Cup just once in the three tournaments held since they were joint-hosts in 2002. Back on their continent, the Taegeuk Warriors haven’t lifted the Asian Cup since 1960.
While they’re not contenders to lift the World Cup trophy in Russia, something of a golden generation spearheaded by Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Hwang Hee-chan (Red Bull Salzburg) and Lee Jae-sung (Jeonbuk) would have tagged South Korea favorites to advance to the round of 16 from most other groups, but as luck would have it, they’ve been drawn into a doozy of a quartet.
What group are they in? Group F, with the defending World Cup winners, Germany; CONCACAF’s best, Mexico; and one of the toughest defensive units at this year’s tournament, Sweden. Like the Swedes, it’ll be an uphill battle from start to finish to get our of the group stage for just the third time ever (2002, as a host nation, and 2010).
Star player: Son Heung-min – Tottenham’s Korean star scored 18 goals across all competitions this season (12 in the Premier League, 4 in Champions League, 2 in FA Cup) and enters this week’s tournament with the weight of an entire nation resting on his shoulders. Technically proficient brilliant, Son will likely drop deeper than his forward partner Hwang Hee-chan, charged with both scoring and creating.
Manager: Shin Tae-yong – The 49-year-old is tactically flexible, swiftly switching from a 3-5-2 to a 4-4-2 based on matchups. He’ll match wits with two of the game’s best in Joachim Loew and Juan Carlos Osorio, perhaps needing three points from one of those two games to have any hope of finishing second.
Secret weapon: Lee Jae-sung – 25 years old and a superstar in the K-League, Lee could very well find himself linked with a move to one of Europe’s top leagues should he show up and show out at the World Cup. He’ll carry a hefty load of responsibility in terms of chance creation, largely from wide areas.
Prediction: Again, much like Sweden, the clearest path to finishing second and advancing to the knockout rounds is as follows: beat Sweden, draw Mexico, take a narrow-margin defeat against Germany, and hope Mexico get hammered by the defending world champions, opening the door for a goal-differential decision. A slightly better outlook than Sweden, but only slightly.
Julian Green’s goal right on the stroke of half time put the USMNT ahead (against the run of play), but Les Bleus equalized late on through Kylian Mbappe to deny the U.S. what would have been a shock victory.
Below is a look at the standout performers for Dave Sarachan’s side as they signed off for the summer with a gutsy display.
USA
Zack Steffen: 8 – It seems like the USMNT’s No.1 jersey is now his and the Columbus Crew star looked steady, assured and confident throughout. A late double save from Fekir and Dembele sealed his superb display.
Shaq Moore: 7 – Recovered well after being pinned back early on by Benjamin Mendy‘s marauding runs. Dangerous cross into the box created the chance for the USA’s opener and he crossed for Wood’s offside goal too. Strong display from the Levante right back who gave away a few free kicks cheaply.
Cameron Carter-Vickers: 8 – Led the defense and made some great tackles when covering behind the five-man defensive unit. Kept Olivier Giroud fairly quiet and was calm in possession. Mature, commanding display from the 20-year-old.
Matt Miazga: 6 – Really good in possession with some lovely long passes out of the back and solid enough positionally. Replaced early in the second half after a nasty clash of heads with Olivier Giroud as a corner came in.
Tim Parker: 6 – Caught out of position a few times and one moment of naivety almost let Kylian Mbappe in during the first half, but put his body on the line in a typically committed display.
Antonee Robinson: 6 – Didn’t really get the chance to get forward but solid enough defensively. Did enough to warrant enough chance despite France’s equalizer coming from his side of the pitch.
Will Trapp: 5 – Tidier on the ball than his other midfield partners but the USMNT skipper struggled to impact the tempo of the game.
Tyler Adams: 6 – Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante are tough to lock down and Adams’ duel with Kante in particular was tasty. His engine is incredible and he kept popping up to keep things ticking over nicely.
Weston McKennie: 4 – Struggled to get on the ball and gave Pogba a little too much time to pick his passes. A learning experienced for the youngster who had a few heavy touches.
Bobby Wood: 4 – Strayed offside as he thought he had scored the USA’s second goal and he really should have been able to delay his run. The Hamburg man worked hard, as always, but didn’t get much service.
Julian Green: 5 – Scored a shock opener right on half time with a snapshot at the near post but had one bad giveaway and barely touched the ball in the first half apart from his fourth goal for the USA. Quiet second half.
Subs Erik Palmer-Brown on for Matt Miazga (60′) – 6 – Sat in alongside Parker and CCV and was solid enough.
Joe Corona on for Julian Green (70′) – 5 – Flashed an effort across goal late on but caught out defensively. DeAndre Yedlin on for Shaq Moore (74′) – 5 – Didn’t get a chance to impact the match.
Josh Sargent on for Bobby Wood (74′) – 6 – Looked lively in his brief cameo and set up Corona for a chance.
Jorge Villafana on for Antonee Robinson (82′) – 5 – Didn’t have much time to make an impact.