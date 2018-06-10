PRO SOCCER TALKPST Select Team
AP Photo/Amel Emric

2018 World Cup preview: Belgium

By Matt ReedJun 10, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Getting to know Belgium: If there’s a country that needs to validate itself in 2018 it is Belgium. Many nations go through phases of “golden generations” and for the Red Devils, that time is now. In Brazil, Belgium earned its best finish since the 1986 World Cup, when the team reached the quarterfinals. However, expectations have risen further for Roberto Martinez’s side as they approach this summer as one of the tournament’s favorites.

A host of Premier League stars, including Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku lead a front line for Belgium that might be unmatched in the global game. Meanwhile, familiar faces in the back like Jan Vertonghen and captain Vincent Kompany provide a stable defensive unit to sit in front of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

What group are they in? The Red Devils reside in Group G with England, Panama and Tunisia. That makes Belgium — currently ranked third in the latest FIFA World Rankings — the clear-cut favorites to top the group.

Game schedule – Group G – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Monday, June 18: Belgium v Panama, Sochi 11 am, ET

Saturday, June 23: Belgium v Tunisia, Moscow  8 am, ET

Thursday, June 28: England v Belgium, Kaliningrad 2 pm, ET

Projected lineup (3-4-3)Check out the 23-man squad list in full

Courtois

Alderweireld ——- Kompany ———- Vertonghen

 Meunier —– De Bruyne —- Witsel —— Carrasco

Mertens —- Lukaku —- Hazard

 

Star player: Kevin De Bruyne — This is so tricky because you could easily make the case for four or five players in Belgium’s squad, but after the season De Bruyne had at Manchester City, a lot will be expected of the playmaker in Russia. He’s quick, skillful and deadly accurate in distribution, which makes him one of the most interesting talents to watch at the World Cup.

Manager: Roberto Martinez — Although he often receives heat for some of his past inconsistencies at Everton, Martinez has done quite well under Martinez’s brief tenure. That said, he hasn’t had the opportunity to manage a major competition to this point, and with the amount of skillful players in the Red Devils squad, he could be on a short leash.

Secret weapon: Michy Batshuayi — For all the skill and grace in the Belgium starting XI, there is a bit of a drop off on the bench, particularly in terms of attacking players. Batshuayi is an intriguing player because he was brilliant after moving to Borussia Dortmund on loan in 2017-18. An unfortunate injury halted him from having more success, but if he can regain his form from the Bundesliga side, Martinez could have a legitimate threat off the bench or potentially use him alongside Lukaku up front.

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Prediction: At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Belgium should be among the favorites to hoist the World Cup, which would be the nation’s first in its history. They’re getting out of the group stage, and probably unscathed. England is solid, but if Belgium is at their best, they’re winning that match. If things shape up as expected, the Red Devils could get Brazil in the quarterfinals, which would obviously be tricky, but there’s strong belief from us that they could get beyond the last eight.

Ibrahimovic scores 2 goal, Galaxy beats Real Salt Lake 3-0

AP Photo/Chris Carlson
Associated PressJun 10, 2018, 7:43 AM EDT
CARSON, Calif. (AP) Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice to help the Los Angeles Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 3-0 on Saturday night

[ MORE: Alphonso Davies posts goal, three assists in Whitecaps win ]

Salt Lake City (7-6-1) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Ibrahimovic put away a header in the 61st minute to open the scoring. Goalkeeper Nick Rimando’s punch of a cross by Chris Pontius deflected directly to Ibrahimovic for the point-plank finish into an empty net. Moments earlier, Salt Lake City’s Justen Glad blocked what looked like a certain goal for the Galaxy, slipping behind a pair of L.A. players to deflect it at the goal line.

Ibrahimovic outdueled Glad at the top of the 6-yard box and side-netter a header off an entry by Servando Carrasco from 35-yards out to give the Galaxy (5-7-2) a 2-0 lead in the 67th.

Ola Kamara rolled a left-footer past Rimando from the top of the area to cap the scoring in the 77th minute.

VAN 5-2 ORL: 17-year-old Alphonso Davies scores 1, assists 3

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
Associated PressJun 9, 2018, 10:31 PM EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Teenager Alphonso Davies scored a goal and had a team-record three assists to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Orlando City 5-2 on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old Davis snapped a 1-1 tie in the 76th minute. Midfielder Jordon Mutch took a shot that goalkeeper Joe Bendik stopped with a diving save. Davies scored on the rebound.

Striker Kei Kamara scored twice for Vancouver (6-5-5), once on a penalty kick in the 85th minute, to break out of a scoring drought. Yordy Reyna and Nicolas Mezquida also connected.

Forward Sacha Kljestan scored for Orlando (6-7-1) when the Lions were playing with just 10 men. Mohamed El-Munir was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the 58th minute. Dominic Dwyer scored Orlando’s other goal four minutes into injury time.

Davies made a pretty run to set up Kamara’s goal in the 36th minute. He stole the ball near midfield, made several nifty moves to get past three Orlando players, then passed to Kamara. Davies also made pretty passes to set up goals by Reyna in the 87th and Mezquida in the 90th.

Int’l friendlies: Spain top Tunisia; Mexico beaten by Denmark

Lars Moeller/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
By Andy EdwardsJun 9, 2018, 9:42 PM EDT
The 2018 World Cup is five days away, which means we’re oh so close to no more international friendlies…

[ MORE: USMNT, France draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things ]

Tunisia 0-1 Spain

Spain remained unbeaten in 20 matches under new coach Julen Lopetegui, but they needed an 85th-minute goal from 76th-minute substitute Iago Aspas to pull off the victory over Tunisia on Saturday.

Sergio Busquets began the move that unlocked a stubborn, sturdy Tunisian defense by finding Diego Costa, a sub himself on the hour mark, in space behind the backline. Costa took on multiple defenders and the goalkeeper before cutting it back to a late-arriving Aspas near the top of the box. The Celta Vigo man fired it low and hard toward the far post, beating Balbouli for the game’s only goal.

Up next: Spain vs. Portugal (Friday, 2 p.m. ET); Tunisia vs. England (Monday, 2 p.m. ET)

Denmark 2-0 Mexico

Christian Eriksen had himself a game, scoring one and assisting the other, as Denmark topped Mexico in a battle of World Cup-bound sides. Tottenham Hotspur’s prolific Dane found Yussuf Poulsen for the opening goal in the 71st minute, and found the back of the net himself just three minutes later.

Up next: Denmark vs. Peru (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET); Mexico vs. Germany (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET)

France 1-1 USAFULL RECAP

A young U.S. men’s national team took on one of the favorites to lift the World Cup trophy next month, and played Les Bleus to a 1-1 in Lyon. Julian Green took the USMNT’s only shot of the first half game and scored his first senior goal in two years just before halftime, but Kylian Mbappe save Didier Deschamps’ side a bit of embarrassment with a late equalizer.

Up next: France vs. Australia (Saturday, 6 a.m. ET); USA vs. Brazil… in September

Elsewhere in int’l friendlies

Serbia 5-1 Bolivia
Hungary 1-2 Australia
Estonia 1-3 Morocco
Sweden 0-0 Peru

Nabil Fekir’s move from Lyon to Liverpool falls through

AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani
Associated PressJun 9, 2018, 7:48 PM EDT
LYON, France (AP) — France forward Nabil Fekir’s move from Lyon to Champions League runner-up Liverpool fell through on Saturday.

Lyon said in a brief statement it decided to “end negotiations.”

The 24-year-old Fekir reportedly had his medical with a view to a move for$77 million, plus eventual bonuses.

Even though Lyon said joining Liverpool was Fekir’s “priority,” the seven-time French champion was “delighted” to count on him for next season.

Fekir had a fine season, scoring 18 league goals as Lyon finished third to qualify for the Champions League playoffs.

A product of Lyon’s successful youth academy, the skillful forward has 58 goals in 161 games for Lyon. He is in France’s World Cup squad.

