Ibrahimovic scores 2 goal, Galaxy beats Real Salt Lake 3-0

Salt Lake City (7-6-1) had its three-game win streak snapped.
Ibrahimovic put away a header in the 61st minute to open the scoring. Goalkeeper Nick Rimando’s punch of a cross by Chris Pontius deflected directly to Ibrahimovic for the point-plank finish into an empty net. Moments earlier, Salt Lake City’s Justen Glad blocked what looked like a certain goal for the Galaxy, slipping behind a pair of L.A. players to deflect it at the goal line.
Ibrahimovic outdueled Glad at the top of the 6-yard box and side-netter a header off an entry by Servando Carrasco from 35-yards out to give the Galaxy (5-7-2) a 2-0 lead in the 67th.
Ola Kamara rolled a left-footer past Rimando from the top of the area to cap the scoring in the 77th minute.
VAN 5-2 ORL: 17-year-old Alphonso Davies scores 1, assists 3
Striker Kei Kamara scored twice for Vancouver (6-5-5), once on a penalty kick in the 85th minute, to break out of a scoring drought. Yordy Reyna and Nicolas Mezquida also connected.
Forward Sacha Kljestan scored for Orlando (6-7-1) when the Lions were playing with just 10 men. Mohamed El-Munir was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the 58th minute. Dominic Dwyer scored Orlando’s other goal four minutes into injury time.
Davies made a pretty run to set up Kamara’s goal in the 36th minute. He stole the ball near midfield, made several nifty moves to get past three Orlando players, then passed to Kamara. Davies also made pretty passes to set up goals by Reyna in the 87th and Mezquida in the 90th.
Int’l friendlies: Spain top Tunisia; Mexico beaten by Denmark
Spain remained unbeaten in 20 matches under new coach Julen Lopetegui, but they needed an 85th-minute goal from 76th-minute substitute Iago Aspas to pull off the victory over Tunisia on Saturday.
Sergio Busquets began the move that unlocked a stubborn, sturdy Tunisian defense by finding Diego Costa, a sub himself on the hour mark, in space behind the backline. Costa took on multiple defenders and the goalkeeper before cutting it back to a late-arriving Aspas near the top of the box. The Celta Vigo man fired it low and hard toward the far post, beating Balbouli for the game’s only goal.
Up next: Spain vs. Portugal (Friday, 2 p.m. ET); Tunisia vs. England (Monday, 2 p.m. ET)
Denmark 2-0 Mexico
Christian Eriksen had himself a game, scoring one and assisting the other, as Denmark topped Mexico in a battle of World Cup-bound sides. Tottenham Hotspur’s prolific Dane found Yussuf Poulsen for the opening goal in the 71st minute, and found the back of the net himself just three minutes later.
Up next: Denmark vs. Peru (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET); Mexico vs. Germany (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET)
A young U.S. men’s national team took on one of the favorites to lift the World Cup trophy next month, and played Les Bleus to a 1-1 in Lyon. Julian Green took the USMNT’s only shot of the first half game and scored his first senior goal in two years just before halftime, but Kylian Mbappe save Didier Deschamps’ side a bit of embarrassment with a late equalizer.
Up next: France vs. Australia (Saturday, 6 a.m. ET); USA vs. Brazil… in September
Elsewhere in int’l friendlies
Serbia 5-1 Bolivia
Hungary 1-2 Australia
Estonia 1-3 Morocco
Sweden 0-0 Peru
Getting to know South Korea: Perennially full of promise and potential, South Korea have reached the knockout rounds of the World Cup just once in the three tournaments held since they were joint-hosts in 2002. Back on their continent, the Taegeuk Warriors haven’t lifted the Asian Cup since 1960.
While they’re not contenders to lift the World Cup trophy in Russia, something of a golden generation spearheaded by Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Hwang Hee-chan (Red Bull Salzburg) and Lee Jae-sung (Jeonbuk) would have tagged South Korea favorites to advance to the round of 16 from most other groups, but as luck would have it, they’ve been drawn into a doozy of a quartet.
What group are they in? Group F, with the defending World Cup winners, Germany; CONCACAF’s best, Mexico; and one of the toughest defensive units at this year’s tournament, Sweden. Like the Swedes, it’ll be an uphill battle from start to finish to get our of the group stage for just the third time ever (2002, as a host nation, and 2010).
Star player: Son Heung-min – Tottenham’s Korean star scored 18 goals across all competitions this season (12 in the Premier League, 4 in Champions League, 2 in FA Cup) and enters this week’s tournament with the weight of an entire nation resting on his shoulders. Technically proficient brilliant, Son will likely drop deeper than his forward partner Hwang Hee-chan, charged with both scoring and creating.
Manager: Shin Tae-yong – The 49-year-old is tactically flexible, swiftly switching from a 3-5-2 to a 4-4-2 based on matchups. He’ll match wits with two of the game’s best in Joachim Loew and Juan Carlos Osorio, perhaps needing three points from one of those two games to have any hope of finishing second.
Secret weapon: Lee Jae-sung – 25 years old and a superstar in the K-League, Lee could very well find himself linked with a move to one of Europe’s top leagues should he show up and show out at the World Cup. He’ll carry a hefty load of responsibility in terms of chance creation, largely from wide areas.
Prediction: Again, much like Sweden, the clearest path to finishing second and advancing to the knockout rounds is as follows: beat Sweden, draw Mexico, take a narrow-margin defeat against Germany, and hope Mexico get hammered by the defending world champions, opening the door for a goal-differential decision. A slightly better outlook than Sweden, but only slightly.