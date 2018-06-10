Report: Abramovich turns down $2.6 billion bid for Chelsea

Getting to know England: It’s been 28 years since England last reached the semifinals of the World Cup, but — and stop me if you’ve heard this before — this might just be the year the Three Lions reclaim their place as one of the world’s very best.
For the first time this decade, injuries to key players aren’t a problem. For the first time this decade, the stars appear to be held to the exact same standards as everyone else on the roster. For the first time in nearly two decades, the squad is young (average age: 25.6 years old), ambitious, cohesive and full of ideas. For the first time in a very long time ever, expectations are extremely low and these Three Lions will outperform what is currently thought possible.
What group are they in? Group F, where they’re second favorites to finish first, with an outside shot at beating Belgium to the top spot. That England-Belgium matchup will likely determine first place on the final day of the group.
Star player: Harry Kane – 30 goals in the Premier League, plus another 11 in the Champions League and FA Cup — 2017-18 was the first time Kane surpassed the 40-goal mark in a season, but not the first time he’d come close (35 last season). Since becoming Tottenham Hotspur’s main man in the 2014-15 season — just after the last World Cup — he’s scored 135 goals in 187 appearances across all competitions (105 in 139 in the PL). Arguably the best no. 9 in the world, the next month could be Kane’s arrival to super-duper-stardom.
Manager:Gareth Southgate – The former England defender (57 caps) has been in charge since Roy Hodgson departed post-EURO 2016, and guided the Three Lions to an unbeaten qualifying campaign, with draws away to Slovenia and Scotland. The 47-year-old has been pretty consistent in playing a back-three, affording an extra body in midfield and typically deploying a partnership up top rather than a lone figure.
Secret weapon: Raheem Sterling – It’s a bit rich to call a player who’s coming off of a 18-goal, 11-assist season (in the PL; 23 and 12 in all competitions) a “secret” weapon, but with all the attention Kane’s getting — and rightly so — it feels like Sterling’s something of a forgotten man. His versatility and ability to operate in all different areas of attack — wide right as a winger; wide left as an inside forward; through the center as a second striker off a bigger man in Kane — make him the perfect piece to shift around the field when Southgate looks to change shape.
Prediction: The round of 16 is the bare minimum expectation, and they’ll get there, at which point it’s all about the matchup in the knockout rounds. Finishing second means a likely meeting with Germany in the quarterfinals, while winning the group would likely set up a battle with Brazil for a place in the semifinals.
The 27-year-old has spent his entire professional career at Roma, after coming up through the club’s academy system.
He has experience playing both as a full back and midfielder, which could give the Blues options if he does move to Stamford Bridge.
Finally, one of the summer’s best-valued players could really cash in at the World Cup if he has a successful tournament.
Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has drawn a lot of interest from the Premier League, including Manchester United, however, Real Madrid are prepared to bid over $175 million for the Serbia international.
At 23, the 6-foot-3-inch Milinkovic-Savic will be the subject of a lot of transfer talk throughout the tournament in Russia, especially if Serbia makes a run out of the group stage.
Getting to know Panama: Los Canaleros don’t have a lot of expectations placed upon them, and perhaps that could benefit the CONCACAF side. Panama will forever be associated with finishing ahead of the U.S. Men’s National Team in World Cup qualifying, but now that the big competition has arrived, Panama looks to build off of its qualifying success.
Star player: Blas Perez — The 37-year-old striker is still kicking it with Panama, and he’ll need one last bit of magic if Los Canaleros are to advance out of Group G, which isn’t being projected by many. Perez has scored 43 international goals, so the production is there, however, it remains to be seen if he can crack top defenses like Belgium and England.
Manager: Hernan Dario Gomez — He’s an interesting manager, given his track record on the international scene. Gomez has brought three different nations to the World Cup, with Colombia and Ecuador preceding his current venture with Panama. During qualifying, he certainly got the most out of his squad, who managed to finish above the U.S. Men’s National Team.
Secret weapon: Ismael Diaz — The Deportivo B player has shown a lot of promise since beginning his career with Tauro, and has risen to a top Spanish side at the age of 21. Diaz has already represented Panama at several youth international competitions, including the Under-20 World Cup in 2015, so he could be a vital presence for a side that needs all the spark it can get from its attack.
Prediction: It’s very hard to see anyone other than Belgium and England reaching the Round of 16 from Group G. Panama is solid and compact defensively, but it’s hard to imagine them being able to score enough goals to make any real noise in the competition.
We should have an answer this week, according to the Atletico de Madrid striker.
With France beginning World Cup play in exactly six days, Griezmann claims he will have his club situation sorted out before the tournament begins on June 14, as he and his national team don’t want any distractions in Russia.
“It is good that you are following [the situation],” Griezmann told reporters after the 1-1 draw. “There is still one more week [until the World Cup starts], but I think we will know during the week.”
Griezmann has been heavily linked to the Blaugrana since back in December, when Atleti reported Barcelona to FIFA for potential tampering charges against their star goalscorer.
Nothing ever came of those allegations, but Atletico has battled nonstop ever since in an attempt to keep the 27-year-old.
Griezmann has been in the Spanish capital since 2014, when he joined Atletico from Real Sociedad. In that time, Griezmann has scored 112 goals for Los Rojiblancos and helped the club to a UEFA Europa League title in 2017/18.