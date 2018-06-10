Sources: Vieira had meeting Sunday to notify NYCFC players of Nice move

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New York City FC’s 1-1 draw against Atlanta United on Saturday afternoon wasn’t indicative of how well the side played, but it will be the last impression of Patrick Vieira as a manager in Major League Soccer.

At least for now.

Pro Soccer Talk has reported throughout Vieira’s ongoing negotiations with Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, and that move is about to be made official.

On Sunday, PST learned that Vieira scheduled a team meeting in the morning to discuss the transfer with his NYCFC players and address the club prior to moving to Nice.

As expected, Patrick Vieira scheduled a team meeting with #NYCFC this morning to announce his departure to #OGCNice. Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Atlanta was his last match in charge of NYC. The Washington Post has reported NYCFC is pursuing Man City assistant Rodolfo Borell. #MLS — Matt Reed (@MattReedFutbol) June 10, 2018

Independent NYCFC podcast Blue City Radio was the first to report Vieira’s meeting.

Following yesterday’s match at Yankee Stadium, NYCFC captain David Villa was heard by YES Network audio telling Vieira, “thanks for everything,” while hugging the Frenchman on the pitch.

The former Arsenal and French international will join last season’s eighth place side on a three-year contract, as Vieira looks to take the next step in his managerial career.

A move is expected to be announced on Monday.

The 41-year-old has spent the last two-plus seasons with NYCFC, after replacing Jason Kreis ahead of the 2016 MLS season.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post’s Steven Goff has already reported that NYCFC is preparing to secure its next manager, and another Manchester City figure could come in to fill the position.

Man City assistant Rodolfo Borrell is considered to be the favorite to take over at Yankee Stadium.

He is currently an assistant under Pep Guardiola, but has past experience with NYCFC and Melbourne City — both members of City Football Group — as a liaison and international technical director.

With Patrick Vieira leaving NYCFC for Nice, Manchester City assistant Rodolfo Borrell is emerging as the top candidate for the MLS job. Previous work: Barcelona and Liverpool. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) June 10, 2018

Borrell previously worked as a scout and youth coach at Liverpool and Barcelona, making him a legitimate talent as a potential young manager.

The 47-year-old has never held a head manager position though, therefore, NYCFC would be his first job if given the opportunity.