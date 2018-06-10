More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Sources: Vieira had meeting Sunday to notify NYCFC players of Nice move

By Matt ReedJun 10, 2018, 10:27 AM EDT
New York City FC’s 1-1 draw against Atlanta United on Saturday afternoon wasn’t indicative of how well the side played, but it will be the last impression of Patrick Vieira as a manager in Major League Soccer.

At least for now.

Pro Soccer Talk has reported throughout Vieira’s ongoing negotiations with Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, and that move is about to be made official.

On Sunday, PST learned that Vieira scheduled a team meeting in the morning to discuss the transfer with his NYCFC players and address the club prior to moving to Nice.

Independent NYCFC podcast Blue City Radio was the first to report Vieira’s meeting.

Following yesterday’s match at Yankee Stadium, NYCFC captain David Villa was heard by YES Network audio telling Vieira, “thanks for everything,” while hugging the Frenchman on the pitch.

The former Arsenal and French international will join last season’s eighth place side on a three-year contract, as Vieira looks to take the next step in his managerial career.

A move is expected to be announced on Monday.

The 41-year-old has spent the last two-plus seasons with NYCFC, after replacing Jason Kreis ahead of the 2016 MLS season.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post’s Steven Goff has already reported that NYCFC is preparing to secure its next manager, and another Manchester City figure could come in to fill the position.

Man City assistant Rodolfo Borrell is considered to be the favorite to take over at Yankee Stadium.

He is currently an assistant under Pep Guardiola, but has past experience with NYCFC and Melbourne City — both members of City Football Group — as a liaison and international technical director.

Borrell previously worked as a scout and youth coach at Liverpool and Barcelona, making him a legitimate talent as a potential young manager.

The 47-year-old has never held a head manager position though, therefore, NYCFC would be his first job if given the opportunity.

Griezmann says club situation will be sorted before World Cup

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 10, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
Barcelona really wants Antoine Griezmann, but will the Frenchman choose the Catalan side?

We should have an answer this week, according to the Atletico de Madrid striker.

With France beginning World Cup play in exactly six days, Griezmann claims he will have his club situation sorted out before the tournament begins on June 14, as he and his national team don’t want any distractions in Russia.

“It is good that you are following [the situation],” Griezmann told reporters after the 1-1 draw. “There is still one more week [until the World Cup starts], but I think we will know during the week.”

Griezmann has been heavily linked to the Blaugrana since back in December, when Atleti reported Barcelona to FIFA for potential tampering charges against their star goalscorer.

Nothing ever came of those allegations, but Atletico has battled nonstop ever since in an attempt to keep the 27-year-old.

Griezmann has been in the Spanish capital since 2014, when he joined Atletico from Real Sociedad. In that time, Griezmann has scored 112 goals for Los Rojiblancos and helped the club to a UEFA Europa League title in 2017/18.

2018 World Cup preview: Belgium

AP Photo/Amel Emric
By Matt ReedJun 10, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Getting to know Belgium: If there’s a country that needs to validate itself in 2018 it is Belgium. Many nations go through phases of “golden generations” and for the Red Devils, that time is now. In Brazil, Belgium earned its best finish since the 1986 World Cup, when the team reached the quarterfinals. However, expectations have risen further for Roberto Martinez’s side as they approach this summer as one of the tournament’s favorites.

A host of Premier League stars, including Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku lead a front line for Belgium that might be unmatched in the global game. Meanwhile, familiar faces in the back like Jan Vertonghen and captain Vincent Kompany provide a stable defensive unit to sit in front of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

For more on Belgium’s history, click this link.

What group are they in? The Red Devils reside in Group G with England, Panama and Tunisia. That makes Belgium — currently ranked third in the latest FIFA World Rankings — the clear-cut favorites to top the group.

Monday, June 18: Belgium v Panama, Sochi 11 am, ET

Saturday, June 23: Belgium v Tunisia, Moscow  8 am, ET

Thursday, June 28: England v Belgium, Kaliningrad 2 pm, ET

Projected lineup (3-4-3)Check out the 23-man squad list in full

Courtois

Alderweireld ——- Kompany ———- Vertonghen

 Meunier —– De Bruyne —- Witsel —— Carrasco

Mertens —- Lukaku —- Hazard

 

Star player: Kevin De Bruyne — This is so tricky because you could easily make the case for four or five players in Belgium’s squad, but after the season De Bruyne had at Manchester City, a lot will be expected of the playmaker in Russia. He’s quick, skillful and deadly accurate in distribution, which makes him one of the most interesting talents to watch at the World Cup.

Manager: Roberto Martinez — Although he often receives heat for some of his past inconsistencies at Everton, Martinez has done quite well under Martinez’s brief tenure. That said, he hasn’t had the opportunity to manage a major competition to this point, and with the amount of skillful players in the Red Devils squad, he could be on a short leash.

Secret weapon: Michy Batshuayi — For all the skill and grace in the Belgium starting XI, there is a bit of a drop off on the bench, particularly in terms of attacking players. Batshuayi is an intriguing player because he was brilliant after moving to Borussia Dortmund on loan in 2017-18. An unfortunate injury halted him from having more success, but if he can regain his form from the Bundesliga side, Martinez could have a legitimate threat off the bench or potentially use him alongside Lukaku up front.

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Prediction: At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Belgium should be among the favorites to hoist the World Cup, which would be the nation’s first in its history. They’re getting out of the group stage, and probably unscathed. England is solid, but if Belgium is at their best, they’re winning that match. If things shape up as expected, the Red Devils could get Brazil in the quarterfinals, which would obviously be tricky, but there’s strong belief from us that they could get beyond the last eight.

Ibrahimovic scores 2 goal, Galaxy beats Real Salt Lake 3-0

AP Photo/Chris Carlson
Associated PressJun 10, 2018, 7:43 AM EDT
CARSON, Calif. (AP) Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice to help the Los Angeles Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 3-0 on Saturday night

Salt Lake City (7-6-1) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Ibrahimovic put away a header in the 61st minute to open the scoring. Goalkeeper Nick Rimando’s punch of a cross by Chris Pontius deflected directly to Ibrahimovic for the point-plank finish into an empty net. Moments earlier, Salt Lake City’s Justen Glad blocked what looked like a certain goal for the Galaxy, slipping behind a pair of L.A. players to deflect it at the goal line.

Ibrahimovic outdueled Glad at the top of the 6-yard box and side-netter a header off an entry by Servando Carrasco from 35-yards out to give the Galaxy (5-7-2) a 2-0 lead in the 67th.

Ola Kamara rolled a left-footer past Rimando from the top of the area to cap the scoring in the 77th minute.

VAN 5-2 ORL: 17-year-old Alphonso Davies scores 1, assists 3

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
Associated PressJun 9, 2018, 10:31 PM EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Teenager Alphonso Davies scored a goal and had a team-record three assists to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Orlando City 5-2 on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old Davis snapped a 1-1 tie in the 76th minute. Midfielder Jordon Mutch took a shot that goalkeeper Joe Bendik stopped with a diving save. Davies scored on the rebound.

Striker Kei Kamara scored twice for Vancouver (6-5-5), once on a penalty kick in the 85th minute, to break out of a scoring drought. Yordy Reyna and Nicolas Mezquida also connected.

Forward Sacha Kljestan scored for Orlando (6-7-1) when the Lions were playing with just 10 men. Mohamed El-Munir was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the 58th minute. Dominic Dwyer scored Orlando’s other goal four minutes into injury time.

Davies made a pretty run to set up Kamara’s goal in the 36th minute. He stole the ball near midfield, made several nifty moves to get past three Orlando players, then passed to Kamara. Davies also made pretty passes to set up goals by Reyna in the 87th and Mezquida in the 90th.