Transfer rumor roundup: Pope to Liverpool? Chelsea targeting Florenzi

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PST examines some of the day’s biggest transfer stories, including Liverpool’s pursuit of a new number one goalkeeper.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s transfer talk ]

We start in Merseyside, as Liverpool aims to find a new number one goalkeeper.

Despite names like Alisson being thrown around, the Reds could look inside the Premier League for that option, according to the Sun.

Burnley keeper and England international Nick Pope is being viewed as a more realistic option for the Reds considering the sizable price tag that would come with signing a player like Alisson.

The Brazilian is estimated at a value of around $94 million, which is quite pricy for a shot-stopper.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are intrigued by Alessandro Florenzi, who could be prepared to complete a move outside of Serie A.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire professional career at Roma, after coming up through the club’s academy system.

He has experience playing both as a full back and midfielder, which could give the Blues options if he does move to Stamford Bridge.

Finally, one of the summer’s best-valued players could really cash in at the World Cup if he has a successful tournament.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has drawn a lot of interest from the Premier League, including Manchester United, however, Real Madrid are prepared to bid over $175 million for the Serbia international.

At 23, the 6-foot-3-inch Milinkovic-Savic will be the subject of a lot of transfer talk throughout the tournament in Russia, especially if Serbia makes a run out of the group stage.