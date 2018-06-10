Transfer rumor roundup: Pope to Liverpool? Chelsea targeting Florenzi

The 27-year-old has spent his entire professional career at Roma, after coming up through the club’s academy system.
He has experience playing both as a full back and midfielder, which could give the Blues options if he does move to Stamford Bridge.
Finally, one of the summer’s best-valued players could really cash in at the World Cup if he has a successful tournament.
Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has drawn a lot of interest from the Premier League, including Manchester United, however, Real Madrid are prepared to bid over $175 million for the Serbia international.
At 23, the 6-foot-3-inch Milinkovic-Savic will be the subject of a lot of transfer talk throughout the tournament in Russia, especially if Serbia makes a run out of the group stage.
Getting to know Panama: Los Canaleros don’t have a lot of expectations placed upon them, and perhaps that could benefit the CONCACAF side. Panama will forever be associated with finishing ahead of the U.S. Men’s National Team in World Cup qualifying, but now that the big competition has arrived, Panama looks to build off of its qualifying success.
Star player: Blas Perez — The 37-year-old striker is still kicking it with Panama, and he’ll need one last bit of magic if Los Canaleros are to advance out of Group G, which isn’t being projected by many. Perez has scored 43 international goals, so the production is there, however, it remains to be seen if he can crack top defenses like Belgium and England.
Manager: Hernan Dario Gomez — He’s an interesting manager, given his track record on the international scene. Gomez has brought three different nations to the World Cup, with Colombia and Ecuador preceding his current venture with Panama. During qualifying, he certainly got the most out of his squad, who managed to finish above the U.S. Men’s National Team.
Secret weapon: Ismael Diaz — The Deportivo B player has shown a lot of promise since beginning his career with Tauro, and has risen to a top Spanish side at the age of 21. Diaz has already represented Panama at several youth international competitions, including the Under-20 World Cup in 2015, so he could be a vital presence for a side that needs all the spark it can get from its attack.
Prediction: It’s very hard to see anyone other than Belgium and England reaching the Round of 16 from Group G. Panama is solid and compact defensively, but it’s hard to imagine them being able to score enough goals to make any real noise in the competition.
We should have an answer this week, according to the Atletico de Madrid striker.
With France beginning World Cup play in exactly six days, Griezmann claims he will have his club situation sorted out before the tournament begins on June 14, as he and his national team don’t want any distractions in Russia.
“It is good that you are following [the situation],” Griezmann told reporters after the 1-1 draw. “There is still one more week [until the World Cup starts], but I think we will know during the week.”
Griezmann has been heavily linked to the Blaugrana since back in December, when Atleti reported Barcelona to FIFA for potential tampering charges against their star goalscorer.
Nothing ever came of those allegations, but Atletico has battled nonstop ever since in an attempt to keep the 27-year-old.
Griezmann has been in the Spanish capital since 2014, when he joined Atletico from Real Sociedad. In that time, Griezmann has scored 112 goals for Los Rojiblancos and helped the club to a UEFA Europa League title in 2017/18.
New York City FC’s 1-1 draw against Atlanta United on Saturday afternoon wasn’t indicative of how well the side played, but it will be the last impression of Patrick Vieira as a manager in Major League Soccer.
At least for now.
Pro Soccer Talk has reported throughout Vieira’s ongoing negotiations with Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, and that move is about to be made official.
On Sunday, PST learned that Vieira scheduled a team meeting in the morning to discuss the transfer with his NYCFC players and address the club prior to moving to Nice.
As expected, Patrick Vieira scheduled a team meeting with #NYCFC this morning to announce his departure to #OGCNice. Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Atlanta was his last match in charge of NYC. The Washington Post has reported NYCFC is pursuing Man City assistant Rodolfo Borell. #MLS
Getting to know Belgium: If there’s a country that needs to validate itself in 2018 it is Belgium. Many nations go through phases of “golden generations” and for the Red Devils, that time is now. In Brazil, Belgium earned its best finish since the 1986 World Cup, when the team reached the quarterfinals. However, expectations have risen further for Roberto Martinez’s side as they approach this summer as one of the tournament’s favorites.
What group are they in? The Red Devils reside in Group G with England, Panama and Tunisia. That makes Belgium — currently ranked third in the latest FIFA World Rankings — the clear-cut favorites to top the group.
Star player: Kevin De Bruyne — This is so tricky because you could easily make the case for four or five players in Belgium’s squad, but after the season De Bruyne had at Manchester City, a lot will be expected of the playmaker in Russia. He’s quick, skillful and deadly accurate in distribution, which makes him one of the most interesting talents to watch at the World Cup.
Manager: Roberto Martinez — Although he often receives heat for some of his past inconsistencies at Everton, Martinez has done quite well under Martinez’s brief tenure. That said, he hasn’t had the opportunity to manage a major competition to this point, and with the amount of skillful players in the Red Devils squad, he could be on a short leash.
Secret weapon: Michy Batshuayi — For all the skill and grace in the Belgium starting XI, there is a bit of a drop off on the bench, particularly in terms of attacking players. Batshuayi is an intriguing player because he was brilliant after moving to Borussia Dortmund on loan in 2017-18. An unfortunate injury halted him from having more success, but if he can regain his form from the Bundesliga side, Martinez could have a legitimate threat off the bench or potentially use him alongside Lukaku up front.
Prediction: At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Belgium should be among the favorites to hoist the World Cup, which would be the nation’s first in its history. They’re getting out of the group stage, and probably unscathed. England is solid, but if Belgium is at their best, they’re winning that match. If things shape up as expected, the Red Devils could get Brazil in the quarterfinals, which would obviously be tricky, but there’s strong belief from us that they could get beyond the last eight.