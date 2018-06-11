2 Robbies World Cup podcast: Previews and predictions

Javier Hernandez has had his say on Mexico’s national team being lambasted by sections of their national media following the players throwing a now infamous party for his birthday.

The all-time leading goalscorer for El Tri partied along with his teammates long into the night after their friendly win against Scotland in Mexico City on June 2.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup, nine players were photographed by paparazzi with rumors suggesting many other Mexico national team players were present. Despite that fact, the Mexican soccer federation (FMF) has said it will not discipline players as no team rules were broken.

West Ham United’s striker spoke in a Facebook Live chat on Sunday to address some of the reports which had been surfacing surrounding the squad get-together, as El Tri’s stars had been accused of hiring escorts to come along to the party amid other plenty of other claims.

“It’s a topic that I’ve wanted to opine and to talk about,” Hernandez said. “There are a lot of things that are tiring. The truth is that it was a gathering to celebrate my [30th] birthday. They gave us the night off and the [following] day off and we left [for Copenhagen] the next day and that’s what we did. They organized [the party] for me and I invited all the players to come.”

“They all came apart from Jesus Corona, the goalkeeper, because he had a personal issue and he apologized to me and all the squad. We ate together and then afterwards a lot of people arrived and every player left at the time they wanted to. Another thing that makes me embarrassed and laugh and that I have to talk about now it comes to mind is that there were never escorts or anything similar… that shows a lack of respect for the people that were there.”

Despite Hernandez denying several of the claims, the fact that star midfielder Hector Herrera had to leave Mexico’s camp in Denmark to attend to “personal matters” has already led to plenty of speculation.

The fallout from this will continue as Mexico’s players have been criticized for having a late-night party just a handful of days before the World Cup in Russia.

