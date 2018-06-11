More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

2 Robbies World Cup podcast: Previews and predictions

By Nicholas MendolaJun 11, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle bring you their first episode in a special series where they talk about the Russia World Cup 2018. With just days until kick-off this episode is your one-stop shop previewing every team in every group.

From firm favorites like Brazil and Germany to the fan favorites like Iceland, The 2 Robbies give you a comprehensive breakdown of which teams they think will make it to the knockout stage and also pick who they think will be crowned champions on July 15th.

Nigerian midfielder signs for Stoke City ahead of World Cup

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 11, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
Stoke City’s fight to make their Premier League hiatus just one year under Gary Rowett will include at least one new player from a World Cup roster.

Nigeria center midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo, 22, is headed to the bet365 Stadium from Feirense for about $8.5 million.

Etebo played 14 times on loan for Las Palmas last season and was one of the La Liga side’s top performers.

[ MORE: Nigeria’s World Cup preview ]

Stoke CEO Tony Scholes was humbled by Etebo’s choice, via StokeCityFC.com:

“I’m particularly pleased that he took the time to look beyond our current league status and understand who we are as a club before choosing us ahead of current Premier League and Bundesliga clubs.”

Etebo is the second Nigerian international to make a move to England this season, with defender Leon Balogun moving from Mainz to Brighton and Hove Albion.

2018 World Cup team preview: Japan

AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama
By Nicholas MendolaJun 11, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
Getting to know Japan: It’s a sixth-straight appearance for Japan, who has either been terrible or inspiring every other tournament.

Thrice winless and twice Round of 16 combatants, the Samurai Blue are sound but need to find goals if they want to return to the knockout rounds.

For more history on Japan, click here.

What group are they in? Group H. Japan is probably the underdog of the bunch, with Poland, Colombia, and Senegal all capable of claiming top honors

Game schedule – Group H – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Tuesday, June 19: Colombia v Japan, Saransk 8 a.m. ET
Sunday, June 24: Japan v Senegal, Yekaterinburg 11 a.m. ET
Thursday, June 28: Japan v Poland, Volgograd 10 a.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-3-3) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Kawashima —–

— Sakai — Yoshida — Shoji — Nagatomi

—- Haraguchi —- Hasebe —- Yamaguchi —-

—- Honda —- Osako —- Usami —-

Star player: Maya Yoshida — The Southampton center back underwent a tumultuous season at St. Mary’s, but is one of several experienced Japanese backs in the fold for Russia.

Manager: Akira Nishino – Twelve times capped by Japan, the 63-year-old former Vissel Kobe and Nagoya Grampus Eight boss gets his first chance to shine at a World Cup.

Secret weapon: Shinji Okazaki — It may seem goofy to label a Premier League striker with 50 international goals as Japan’s secret weapon, but Leicester City’s bench spark plug has a similar role at this stage of his career for the Samurai Blue. He’s the third all-time goal scorer in Japanese history, though goals have been few and far between for Okazaki since 2016.

Prediction: Fourth in a very good group.

Hernandez reveals details on infamous Mexico party

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 11, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
Javier Hernandez has had his say on Mexico’s national team being lambasted by sections of their national media following the players throwing a now infamous party for his birthday.

The all-time leading goalscorer for El Tri partied along with his teammates long into the night after their friendly win against Scotland in Mexico City on June 2.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup, nine players were photographed by paparazzi with rumors suggesting many other Mexico national team players were present. Despite that fact, the Mexican soccer federation (FMF) has said it will not discipline players as no team rules were broken.

West Ham United’s striker spoke in a Facebook Live chat on Sunday to address some of the reports which had been surfacing surrounding the squad get-together, as El Tri’s stars had been accused of hiring escorts to come along to the party amid other plenty of other claims.

“It’s a topic that I’ve wanted to opine and to talk about,” Hernandez said. “There are a lot of things that are tiring. The truth is that it was a gathering to celebrate my [30th] birthday. They gave us the night off and the [following] day off and we left [for Copenhagen] the next day and that’s what we did. They organized [the party] for me and I invited all the players to come.”

“They all came apart from Jesus Corona, the goalkeeper, because he had a personal issue and he apologized to me and all the squad. We ate together and then afterwards a lot of people arrived and every player left at the time they wanted to. Another thing that makes me embarrassed and laugh and that I have to talk about now it comes to mind is that there were never escorts or anything similar… that shows a lack of respect for the people that were there.”

Despite Hernandez denying several of the claims, the fact that star midfielder Hector Herrera had to leave Mexico’s camp in Denmark to attend to “personal matters” has already led to plenty of speculation.

The fallout from this will continue as Mexico’s players have been criticized for having a late-night party just a handful of days before the World Cup in Russia.

2018 World Cup: Pre-tournament Best XI’s

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 11, 2018, 1:34 PM EDT
Well, this is ridiculously hard.

Focusing on all of the stars who will be on show during the 2018 World Cup, we thought it would be interesting to pick our pre-tournament Best XI.

It was incredibly tough. Below is the starting lineup each of our writers selected based on the players available to play in Russia this summer.

Joe Prince-Wright

—– De Gea —–

—- Walker —- Ramos —- Vertonghen —- Marcelo —-

—- De Bruyne —- Kroos —- Hazard —-

—- Messi —- Kane —- Ronaldo —-

Nick Mendola

—– Neuer —–

—- Kimmich —- Hummels —- Marcelo —-

—- Kante —- Casemiro —-

—- Ozil —- Pogba —-

—- Griezmann —- Messi —- Neymar —-

Kyle Bonn

—– De Gea —–

—- Walker —- Ramos —- Vertonghen —- Marcelo —-

—- De Bruyne —- Fernandinho —- Salah —-

—- Neymar —- Messi —- Ronaldo —-

Andy Edwards

—– Alisson —–

—- Kimmich —- Ramos —- Umtiti —- Alba —-

—- Modric —- Kroos —- Pogba —-

—- Messi —- Kane —- Griezmann —-

Matt Reed

—– De Gea —–
—- Kimmich — Ramos — Hummels —- Marcelo —
—- De Bruyne —- Kante —- Modric —-
—- Salah —- Messi —- Ronaldo -—

Dan Karell

—– De Gea —–

—- Vertonghen —- Ramos —- Godin —-

—- De Bruyne —- Kante —- Fernandinho —- Ozil —-

—- Messi —- Ronaldo —- Neymar —-