2018 World Cup: Pre-tournament Best XI’s

Domenec Torrent has been appointed as the new manager of Major League Soccer side New York City FC after Patrick Vieira’s move to Nice in Ligue 1 was announced officially on Monday.

A hire from within the City Football Group (CFG) once again is no surprise.

Torrent, 55, will leave his role as Manchester City’s assistant manager as the Spanish coach has worked under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Man City, winning 24 trophies along the way. He was previously the head coach of Girona.

Speaking about his appointment as just the third head coach in NYCFC’s history, Torrent is delighted to be the main man at CFG’s club in NYC.

“Though I have enjoyed a wonderful 11 years working alongside my colleague and close friend Pep Guardiola – it has always been my ambition to manage a team again and I really couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity than at this football club” Torrent said. “I know we have a very talented team, I have watched many of the matches and I enjoy the way the team plays and I now can’t wait to begin working with the players on the training pitch.”

“Though I have been fortunate enough to visit New York on numerous occasions, I am looking forward to living and coaching in this special city and meeting the fans as soon as possible. I am eager to experience and play a part in the soccer culture of New York.”

NYCFC sporting director Claudio Reyna said that hailed Torrent for being “part of building some of the most memorable teams in soccer” and added that he’s excited to see the Spanish coach “continue to give opportunities to our younger players.”

So, NYCFC have moved on quickly from Vieira and, in truth, they needed to given the fantastic job he did during two-and-a-half years in charge at Yankee Stadium.

During that time Vieira turned New York City FC into genuine contenders for the Eastern Conference title and led them to back-to-back appearances in the MLS Cup playoffs after they missed out on the postseason during their inaugural season in 2015.

Torrent’s first game in charge will be at home against reigning MLS champs Toronto on Jun. 24 as NYCFC aim to keep the heat up on Atlanta United in the race for the Eastern Conference title.

NYCFC sit just two points behind Atlanta and they’re in second place in the East as they seek a third-straight postseason berth.

Vieira’s legacy will live on and Torrent’s time to become the main man has arrived.

