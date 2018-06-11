2018 World Cup: Pre-tournament Best XI’s

Torrent, 55, will leave his role as Manchester City’s assistant manager as the Spanish coach has worked under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Man City, winning 24 trophies along the way. He was previously the head coach of Girona.
Speaking about his appointment as just the third head coach in NYCFC’s history, Torrent is delighted to be the main man at CFG’s club in NYC.
“Though I have enjoyed a wonderful 11 years working alongside my colleague and close friend Pep Guardiola – it has always been my ambition to manage a team again and I really couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity than at this football club” Torrent said. “I know we have a very talented team, I have watched many of the matches and I enjoy the way the team plays and I now can’t wait to begin working with the players on the training pitch.”
“Though I have been fortunate enough to visit New York on numerous occasions, I am looking forward to living and coaching in this special city and meeting the fans as soon as possible. I am eager to experience and play a part in the soccer culture of New York.”
NYCFC sporting director Claudio Reyna said that hailed Torrent for being “part of building some of the most memorable teams in soccer” and added that he’s excited to see the Spanish coach “continue to give opportunities to our younger players.”
So, NYCFC have moved on quickly from Vieira and, in truth, they needed to given the fantastic job he did during two-and-a-half years in charge at Yankee Stadium.
During that time Vieira turned New York City FC into genuine contenders for the Eastern Conference title and led them to back-to-back appearances in the MLS Cup playoffs after they missed out on the postseason during their inaugural season in 2015.
Torrent’s first game in charge will be at home against reigning MLS champs Toronto on Jun. 24 as NYCFC aim to keep the heat up on Atlanta United in the race for the Eastern Conference title.
NYCFC sit just two points behind Atlanta and they’re in second place in the East as they seek a third-straight postseason berth.
Vieira’s legacy will live on and Torrent’s time to become the main man has arrived.
Getting to know Senegal: Competing in just their second World Cup in history, Senegal will win plenty of fans for their fast, attacking play and have the potential to repeat their heroics from the 2002 World Cup.
Senegal eased through qualifying in Africa after plenty of years of underperforming and this current crop of players have a wealth of experienced across Europe’s top leagues which they will need to use just to get out of a tough group. For more on Senegal’s history, click here.
What group are they in? Group H is a very even group where all four teams could easily finish top. Japan are perhaps the underdogs but Poland, Colombia and Senegal are all fancied to finish atop the table. Poland v Senegal in the opener should be a cracker.
Star player: Sadio Mane – The Liverpool star is Senegal’s main hope this summer and Mane has the speed and finishing ability to be a hero at the World Cup. With 33 goals in 73 games for Liverpool over the past two seasons, he has delivered the goods and had a fine 2017/18 which went a little unnoticed given Mohamed Salah‘s heroics. The speedster isn’t always the most clinical and that’s been the case for Senegal. With plenty of expectation on his shoulders in his homeland, Mane has scored just 14 goals in 49 games for The Lions of Teranga.
Manager: Aliou Cisse – The captain during Senegal’s only other trip to the World Cup finals, Cisse has brought back that spirit of 2002 to this current squad. A no-nonsense character as a player and coach, Cisse has added steel to this talented Senegal side since he took charge in 2015 following a spell in charge of Senegal’s youth teams. Going forward they have so many attacking options but they’ve improved drastically in defense, conceding just three times in six games during the final round of World Cup qualifying in Africa.
Secret weapon: Ismaila Sarr – Just 20 years old, the Rennes winger scored against Croatia in a recent friendly and he could be a wildcard with his incredible speed. With five goals in 24 Ligue 1 games for Rennes in 2017/18, Sarr’s $22 million move was successful as they finished fifth in the league and qualified for the Europa League group stage. Think of a slightly more languid Mane and that is Sarr.
Prediction: They have the ability to go far and their squad is stacked with players from across the top-flight in England, Germany and France. Senegal may well spring the surprise of the tournament, just like they did in 2002, and another quarterfinal berth could be on the way if they can navigate a tricky group then stun Belgium or England in the last 16. If Mane delivers the goals they are solid enough to grind out results.
Messi, 30, will captain Argentina at the 2018 World Cup this summer after being persuaded to return to La Albiceleste following his knee-jerk retirement in the summer of 2016 after they lost the Copa America Centenario final to Chile on penalty kicks in New York City.
Speaking to Spanish outlet Sport, Messi was asked if he has plans to retire from the Argentine national team anytime soon.
Here was his answer on the eve of the World Cup in Russia.
“I don’t know. It will depend how we do, how it ends,” Messi said. “The fact we’ve lost three finals now has led to some complicated moments with the Argentine press due to the differences in seeing what it means to reach a final. It is not easy and [reaching three finals] has to be appreciated. It’s true that winning them is important, but getting there is not easy.”
So, in a nutshell, unless Argentina win the World Cup or bow out heroically after dominating the tournament, he’s out.
The burden on Messi to deliver a major trophy for Argentina is intense and losing three consecutive major finals (2014 World Cup to Germany in extra time, then the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals to Chile on penalty kicks) hit him hard.
Argentina’s record goalscorer (64 goals in 124 appearances) will probably overtake Diego Maradona in terms of fame when his career is over, but that’s largely due to his success at club level with Barcelona after winning five Ballon d’Or trophies and becoming both the leading scorer for Barca and in La Liga’s history. Maradona delivered a World Cup success for Argentina in 1986 and single-handedly dragged the team through in Mexico. Messi will have plenty of help going forward in this tournament, but it’s true that plenty of problems elsewhere on the pitch persist for the South American giants.
There’s no doubt that Messi and his teammates such as Sergio Aguero, Javier Mascherano and Angel di Maria greatly value playing for their national team and at times it seems like they’re almost trying too hard to succeed.
Jorge Sampaoli has Argentina playing a high-pressing style but with defensive deficiencies obvious, once again, Messi’s knows he may never win the major trophy he craves on the international stage.
Maybe that’s what his comments are all about as he aims to put a rocket close to the posterior of his teammates in order to get them all pulling in the same direction and peak at the World Cup this summer.
Argentina have been placed in Group D alongside Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria and they should make it safely out of the group stage.
Trying to whittle this list down to 100 was near on impossible with plenty of incredible players left out of it altogether. That shows us how stacked the tournament in this summer, despite the likes of Chile, Italy and the Netherlands not even qualifying…
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
2. Lionel Messi (Argentina)
3. Antoine Griezmann (France)
4. Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
5. Neymar (Brazil)
6. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)
7. Luis Suarez (Uruguay)
8. Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
9. David de Gea (Spain)
10. Harry Kane (England)
Ronaldo just edges Messi given his heroic end to the season at Real Madrid, while Griezmann should deliver once again for France. The top 10 sees one player from 10 different nations, with Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez and Neymar all carrying the hopes of a nation on their shoulders.
11. Manuel Neuer (Germany)
12. David Silva (Spain)
13. Luka Modric (Croatia)
14. N’Golo Kante (France)
15. Toni Kroos (Germany)
16. Andres Iniesta (Spain)
17. Eden Hazard (Belgium)
18. Sergio Aguero (Argentina)
19. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil)
20. Kylian Mbappe (France)
This is when we start to see the likes of Spain and Germany having multiple players in the list. Silva and Iniesta will boss games for Spain, while Germany’s solid spine will see Neuer and Kroos star. Watch out for new kids on the block, Gabriel Jesus and Kylian Mbappe.
21. Philippe Coutinho (Brazil)
22. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium)
23. Thomas Muller (Germany)
24. Paul Pogba (France)
25. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay)
26. Joshua Kimmich (Germany)
27. Christian Eriksen (Denmark)
28. Mats Hummels (Germany)
29. Marcelo (Brazil)
30. Sergio Ramos (Spain)
Three German stars in this section to underline their strength in-depth. A sprinkling of top-class center backs in Vertonghen, Hummels and Ramos highlights with full backs Marcelo and Kimmich completing the defensive theme.
31. Alisson (Brazil)
32. Diego Costa (Spain)
33. Raheem Sterling (England)
34. Mesut Ozil (Germany)
35. Dele Alli (England)
36. Isco (Spain)
37. Diego Godin (Uruguay)
38. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)
39. Casemiro (Brazil)
40. Olivier Giroud (France)
Diego Costa and Isco have the potential to be match winners for Spain, so too do Romelu Lukaku for Belgium, Olivier Giroud for France and Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling for England. Think of this as the “if they turn up, they’ll be game-changers” section.
41. Sadio Mane (Senegal)
42. Paulo Dybala (Argentina)
43. Raphale Varane (France)
44. Jordi Alba (Spain)
45. Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina)
46. James Rodriguez (Colombia)
47. Bernardo Silva (Portugal)
48. Ousmane Dembele (France)
49. Kyle Walker (England)
50. Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)
Plenty of goals and speed from 40-50. Mane will carry Senegal’s hopes, while James will do the same for Colombia. Kyle Walker is one to watch out for. He has the potential to have a great tournament and have a big impact from center back.
Mexico and Serbia appear for the first time with “Chucky” Lozano set for a breakout tournament for El Tri out wide. Matic will steady Serbia’s ship, while the list of stars just keeps on going for Belgium, Spain, Brazil and Germany.
61. Leon Goretzka (Germany)
62. Dries Mertens (Belgium)
63. Son Heung-min (South Korea)
64. Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)
65. Marcus Rashford (England)
66. Mehdi Benatia (Morocco)
67. Javier Hernandez (Mexico)
68. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)
69. Saul Niguez (Spain)
70. Sami Khedira (Germany)
This seems like a section filled with stars who usually don’t get to shine. Rashford takes a back seat for England, usually, and the likes of Hernandez, Shaqiri and Mertens go about their jobs with minimal fuss. Goretzka is one to watch as he should feature heavily for Germany.
71. Roberto Firmino (Brazil)
72. Vincent Kompany (Belgium)
73. Ivan Perisic (Croatia)
74. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia)
75. Julian Draxler (Germany)
76. Thomas Lemar (France)
77. Fernandinho (Brazil)
78. Mousa Dembele (Belgium)
79. Emil Forsberg (Sweden)
80. Dusan Tadic (Serbia)
Look at the strength of names we still have on this list as we approach 80. Belgium and Brazil continue to have players included, while Serbian playmakers Tadic and Milinkovic-Savic should get them into the knockout rounds.
81. Pione Sisto (Denmark)
82. Pepe (Portugal)
83. Jesse Lingard (England)
84. Keylor Navas (Costa Rica)
85. Paulinho (Brazil)
86. Samuel Umiti (France)
87. Joao Miranda (Brazil)
88. Joel Campbell (Costa Rica)
89. Hector Herrera (Mexico)
90. Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina)
A few of these players can be classed as “breakout stars” with Sisto and Lingard both capable of the sublime moments going forward. Costa Rica stalwarts Navas and Campbell make the list too as they aim for another shock run at the World Cup.
The final 10 in our top 100 sees some fringe players for the big nations who, if given the chance, should make a splash. Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi will lead the Super Eagles’ attacking unit in a tough group. Watch out for Iago Aspas who has impressed for Spain in recent months, and Mitrovic who is on fire.