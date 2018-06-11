More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
AP

2018 World Cup team preview: Poland

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 11, 2018, 8:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Getting to know Poland: Going into this tournament Poland are eighth in the FIFA rankings and many fancy them as darkhorses to go deep in Russia following their impressive displays at EURO 2016.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

Led by Robert Lewandowski’s goals (more on him further down), Poland lost to eventual EURO 2016 winners Portugal on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals and have a hardworking team built around their star striker. Playing in their first World Cup since 2006, Poland are ready to make the most of their opportunity and you can expect plenty of Polish fans to head across their eastern border to Russia to cheer on their team. To learn more about Poland’s history, click here.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

What group are they in? Group H, as they were top seeds and placed in a ridiculously even group where all four teams could easily win the group. Japan are perhaps the underdogs but Colombia and Senegal will fancy their chances of finishing above Poland to reach the last 16.

Game schedule – Group H – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Tuesday, June 19: Poland v Senegal, Moscow (Spartak) 11am, ET
Sunday, June 24: Poland v Colombia, Kazan 2pm, ET
Thursday, June 28: Japan v Poland, Volgograd 10am, ET

Projected lineup (4-2-3-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

–— Szczesny —–

— Piszczek —— Pazdan — Rybus —- Jedrzejczyk — 

—- Krychowiak — Linetty —-

— Blaszczykowski — Zielinski — Grosicki —

–— Lewandowski —–

Star player: Robert Lewandowski – Bit of an easy one, this. The Bayern Munich star is Poland’s all-time leading goalscorer (53 goals in 94 games) and led European World Cup qualifying with 16 goals as Poland won their group. Lewandowski, 29, is the talisman for Poland and gets plenty of chances from crosses and long balls down the channels which suit his game. The entire team is built to get the best out of the No.9 and with his agent suggesting he will be on the move from Bayern this summer, expect a fired up Lewandowski to take his game to a whole new level.

Manager: Adam Nawalka – A man with a vision who has delivered a steady, solid Polish outfit in recent years. Nawalka is a former Polish international who played at the 1978 World Cup where Poland finished fifth. Yes, his job has been helped due to having Lewandowski in his prime, but Nawalka’s tactics have allowed Poland to move up the ladder in European qualifying rather quickly and they could really have reached the final at EURO 2016 if they had beaten Portugal in the quarters. Nawalka has been in charge since 2013 and after five years at the helm he will see this summer as the pinnacle of his work with Poland so far.

Secret weapon: Arkadiusz Milik – The Napoli forward was ruled out for the first half of the season after another serious knee injury but his form was decent after his return as he scored six goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side. Milik and Lewandowski may not play together all of the time but if Poland need a goal, having the powerful duo up top together will certainly ruffle a few feathers this summer.

Prediction: Poland are very capable of reaching at least the quarterfinals with the draw they have been handed but that would mean getting past either Belgium or England in the last 16. If Lewandowski is firing on all cylinders, they could shock everyone and reach the semifinals. That said, reaching the last eight for a second-straight major tournament would be deemed a huge success.

NAmerican, Morocco bids pitch 2026 World Cup plans

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 11, 2018, 7:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MOSCOW (AP) Leaders of North American and Moroccan bids to host the 2026 World Cup are pitching their plans to FIFA voters.

Both candidates in Wednesday’s vote are spending Monday on a busy tour of meetings with continental football bodies. FIFA president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura are also attending.

More than 50 African football federations are hearing from the bidders at a Moscow hotel.

A few federations – including Liberia, Namibia and Zimbabwe – have pledged to support the joint United States-Canada-Mexico candidacy instead of their Confederation of African Football colleague Morocco.

Voters from North American regional body CONCACAF, Asia and Oceania also have their regional meetings Monday ahead of the election meeting Wednesday.

European football body UEFA hosts the candidates Tuesday morning in Moscow.

FIFA to use Elo rankings for future tournament seeding

Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 10, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FIFA’s quirky rankings system to rate 211 men’s national teams and decide seeding in World Cup draws is getting a reboot.

FIFA says it approved a new formula which rewards teams for playing more games, and it takes effect in the post-World Cup ranking on July 19.

The new formula is “eliminating the potential for ranking manipulation.” The current system in place since 1993 lets teams boost their status by avoiding friendly games.

Now, teams will gain or lose points from their existing points total with each result. More weight will be given to competitive games over friendlies.

Germany is the top-ranked team when the World Cup kicks off Thursday in Moscow.

Neymar scores again as Brazil beat Austria in final tune-up

Photo by Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 10, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

VIENNA (AP) — Neymar scored his second goal in two matches since returning from injury on Sunday, netting with a superb second-half strike as Brazil defeated Austria 3-0 in its final warmup game ahead of the World Cup.

[ MORE: USMNT, France draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things ]

Set up by Willian in the 63rd minute, Neymar wrong-footed Austria defender Aleksandar Dragovic with a quick move and converted through the legs of goalkeeper Heinz Lindner for Brazil’s second goal.

Neymar celebrated by pulling his shirt back over his head and making the “V″ sign with both hands.

Gabriel Jesus gave Brazil the lead after 36 minutes with a slick finish from a tight angle. He was unmarked on the left side of the area when Marcelo’s deflected shot came his way and he curled the ball past Lindner before it hit the far post and went in. Philippe Coutinho added a third after being sent deep by Roberto Firmino 20 minutes from the end.

[ MORE: Team-by-team 2018 World Cup previews ]

A week before Brazil’s World Cup opener against Switzerland, Neymar started for the first time since recovering from fracturing his right foot which kept him out for three months. He stayed on for almost the entire game, being replaced in the 84th by Douglas Costa.

“I don’t know the limit of Neymar,” Brazil coach Tite said through an interpreter when asked if his main striker was back at full strength. “‘If (Austria) opens up in defense, go for it,’ I told him at the break. In the end I thought it might be getting too much for him so I took him off.”

A week ago, Neymar came on for the second half against Croatia in Liverpool and had an immediate impact as he opened the scoring after dribbling past two opponents to help Brazil win 2-0.

Against Austria, he had no attempt on goal in the opening hour but went down three times following rough challenges by the home side.

[ MORE: Prospect of 2022 Qatar World Cup jumping to 48 teams fading ]

The first scare came in the third minute following a late tackle from behind by midfielder Alessandro Schoepf. Similar fouls were committed by Florian Grillitsch in the 35th and Sebatian Proedl in the 53rd.

Each time, Neymar remained sitting on the pitch and holding his left ankle with a painful face, though he eventually got up and didn’t looked hampered during play.

And Neymar blossomed in the final half-hour — when Austria’s tight defense opened up — showing off his individual skills and crowning his performance with a fine finish that further cracked Austria’s resistance.

2018 World Cup team preview: Tunisia

Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 10, 2018, 7:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Getting to know Tunisia: After missing out in 2010 and 2014, Tunisia are back at the World Cup, making their fifth appearance in total, and fourth in the last six tournaments.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

Seeking just their second-ever win at the World Cup, the Eagles of Carthage are an extremely long shot to advance from a difficult group which also features Belgium and England, but the current generation of mid-20s, in-their-prime stars gives Nabil Maaloul’s its best chance at a first World Cup win since 1978.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

What group are they in? Group F, where they’ll face an uphill battle to beat one of Belgium or England to a top-two spot. They’ll need three points against Panama to have any hope of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Game schedule – Group G – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Monday, June 18: Tunisia vs. England, Volgograd, 2 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 23: Belgium vs. Tunisia, Moscow (Otkritie), 8 a.m. ET
Tuesday, June 28: Panama vs. Tunisia, Saransk, 2 p.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-4-2) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

— Mathlouthi —

— Bronn — S. Ben Youssef — Meriah — Maaloul —

—— Sassi ——  Ben Amor ——

—— F. Ben Youssef —— —— —— —— —— Khaoui ——

— Sliti —— Khazri —

Star player: Wahbi Khazri – Youssef Msakni will miss the tournament due to a knee injury, leaving Khazri to assume the attacking and creative reins in his absence. The 27-year-old attacker tallied nine goals and two assists while on loan (from Sunderland) to Ligue 1 side Rennes this season. Khazri (fitness), however, is in a race against time to be fit for next Monday’s opener against England.

Manager: Nabil Maaloul – The 55-year-old made 74 appearances for his country as a player, and has been in charge of the national team since April 2017. Maaloul was in charge for Tunisia’s final four group qualifiers (2W-2D-0L — wins over DR Congo and Guinea, draws against DR Congo and Libya).

Secret weapon: Saif-Eddine Khaoui – Born to parents of Tunisian descent in Paris, France, Khaoui committed to playing for his nation of heritage in 2015, at the age of 20. He spent the season on loan at Ligue 1 side Troyes, where he scored five goals and tallied two assists.

Prediction: Third place in Group G, thanks to a win over an aging Panamanian side in the two sides’ finale.