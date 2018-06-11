Lukaku bags brace, Hazard limps off in Belgian blowout (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Romelu Lukaku extended his national team record with a pair of goals in Belgium’s final match before the World Cup in Russia.

Lukaku scored twice and assisted a Michy Batshuayi goal as Belgium battered Costa Rica 4-1 on Monday.

Dries Mertens also scored for Belgium, who got a scare when Eden Hazard limped off in the 70th minute.

Manager Roberto Martinez says there’s nothing to worry about there. From The Independent:

“Eden is fine,” Martinez said. “I really enjoyed his performance today. I thought he got into a bit more of a central area, we tried to use him in an area where he could turn, and link up in a different way. I thought Eden was majestic in that role. He looks sharp, he looks strong and he looks fit to ride any challenges. At the end he just came off because he had a little bit of a dead leg, a little bit of a knock on his leg. Nothing to be worried about.”

Back to Lukaku, the Manchester United striker now has 36 goals in a Belgium shirt and is coming off a season in which he bagged 27 goals with nine assists in 51 appearances for the “other” Red Devils.

Here’s the more impressive of his two goals. Belgium opens the World Cup on Monday against Panama.

Lukaku is on Fire This is his 36th goal for Belgium. 🔥pic.twitter.com/Ouc7pVAxaU — UtdHQ_ (@UtdHQ_) June 11, 2018

