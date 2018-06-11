More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Lukaku bags brace, Hazard limps off in Belgian blowout

By Nicholas MendolaJun 11, 2018, 6:46 PM EDT
Romelu Lukaku extended his national team record with a pair of goals in Belgium’s final match before the World Cup in Russia.

Lukaku scored twice and assisted a Michy Batshuayi goal as Belgium battered Costa Rica 4-1 on Monday.

Dries Mertens also scored for Belgium, who got a scare when Eden Hazard limped off in the 70th minute.

Manager Roberto Martinez says there’s nothing to worry about there. From The Independent:

“Eden is fine,” Martinez said. “I really enjoyed his performance today. I thought he got into a bit more of a central area, we tried to use him in an area where he could turn, and link up in a different way. I thought Eden was majestic in that role. He looks sharp, he looks strong and he looks fit to ride any challenges. At the end he just came off because he had a little bit of a dead leg, a little bit of a knock on his leg. Nothing to be worried about.”

Back to Lukaku, the Manchester United striker now has 36 goals in a Belgium shirt and is coming off a season in which he bagged 27 goals with nine assists in 51 appearances for the “other” Red Devils.

Here’s the more impressive of his two goals. Belgium opens the World Cup on Monday against Panama.

All 32 of ProSoccerTalk’s World Cup team previews

AP Photo/Fernando Vergara
By Nicholas MendolaJun 11, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
The last eight days have seen 32 team reviews hit ProSoccerTalk ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The tournament begins Thursday, with the host nation taking on perceived doormat Saudi Arabia at 11 a.m. ET in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

Group A
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Uruguay

Group B
Portugal
Spain
Morocco
Iran

Group C
France
Australia
Peru
Denmark

Group D
Argentina
Iceland
Croatia
Nigeria

Group E
Brazil
Switzerland
Costa Rica
Serbia

Group F
Germany
Mexico
Sweden
South Korea

Group G
Belgium
Panama
Tunisia
England

Group H
Poland
Senegal
Colombia
Japan

2018 World Cup team preview: Colombia

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 11, 2018, 5:59 PM EDT
2 Comments

Getting to know Colombia: Quarterfinalists in Brazil behind an amazing tournament from James Rodriguez, Los Cafeteros face a much tougher road out of the group stage in their sixth World Cup.

For more history on Colombia, click here.

What group are they in? Group H. Japan is probably the underdog of the bunch, with Poland, Colombia, and Senegal all capable of claiming top honors

Game schedule – Group H – Full 2018 World Cup schedule, here

Tuesday, June 19: Colombia v Japan, Saransk 8 a.m. ET
Sunday, June 24: Poland v Colombia, Kazan 2 p.m. ET
Thursday, June 28: Senegal v Colombia, Samara 10 a.m. ET

Projected lineup (4-1-4-1) – Check out the 23-man squad list in full

—– Ospina —–

— Arias — D. Sanchez — Mina — Fabra —

— C. Sanchez —

— Cuadrado — James — Uribe — Bacca —

—- Falcao —-

Star player: James Rodriguez — On loan at Bayern, the soon-to-be 27-year-old reclaimed the form that got him from Monaco to Real Madrid. James posted seven goals and 11 assists in just 23 league matches this season, nearly on par with his 13 and 13 in 29 on La Liga debut at Real.

Manager: José Pékerman – The 68-year-old Argentine oversaw the fun run in 2014, and has thrice behind named the South American Coach of the Year.

Secret weapon: Yerry Mina — Barcelona’s 23-year-old center back got some playing time late in his first La Liga season

Prediction: Will battle to advance, and needs to make its statement with an opening win over Japan. Failing that, they are out early. In its last three matches, however, Los Cafeteros have beaten France and shutout Egypt and Australia. Colombia just might push through, and is a nightmare in a one-off situation.

2 Robbies World Cup podcast: Previews and predictions

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 11, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle bring you their first episode in a special series where they talk about the Russia World Cup 2018. With just days until kick-off this episode is your one-stop shop previewing every team in every group.

From firm favorites like Brazil and Germany to the fan favorites like Iceland, The 2 Robbies give you a comprehensive breakdown of which teams they think will make it to the knockout stage and also pick who they think will be crowned champions on July 15th.

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Nigerian midfielder signs for Stoke City ahead of World Cup

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 11, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
Stoke City’s fight to make their Premier League hiatus just one year under Gary Rowett will include at least one new player from a World Cup roster.

Nigeria center midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo, 22, is headed to the bet365 Stadium from Feirense for about $8.5 million.

Etebo played 14 times on loan for Las Palmas last season and was one of the La Liga side’s top performers.

Stoke CEO Tony Scholes was humbled by Etebo’s choice, via StokeCityFC.com:

“I’m particularly pleased that he took the time to look beyond our current league status and understand who we are as a club before choosing us ahead of current Premier League and Bundesliga clubs.”

Etebo is the second Nigerian international to make a move to England this season, with defender Leon Balogun moving from Mainz to Brighton and Hove Albion.