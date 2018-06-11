NAmerican, Morocco bids pitch 2026 World Cup plans

MOSCOW (AP) Leaders of North American and Moroccan bids to host the 2026 World Cup are pitching their plans to FIFA voters.
Both candidates in Wednesday’s vote are spending Monday on a busy tour of meetings with continental football bodies. FIFA president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura are also attending.
More than 50 African football federations are hearing from the bidders at a Moscow hotel.
A few federations – including Liberia, Namibia and Zimbabwe – have pledged to support the joint United States-Canada-Mexico candidacy instead of their Confederation of African Football colleague Morocco.
Voters from North American regional body CONCACAF, Asia and Oceania also have their regional meetings Monday ahead of the election meeting Wednesday.
European football body UEFA hosts the candidates Tuesday morning in Moscow.
VIENNA (AP) — Neymar scored his second goal in two matches since returning from injury on Sunday, netting with a superb second-half strike as Brazil defeated Austria 3-0 in its final warmup game ahead of the World Cup.
Neymar celebrated by pulling his shirt back over his head and making the “V″ sign with both hands.
Gabriel Jesus gave Brazil the lead after 36 minutes with a slick finish from a tight angle. He was unmarked on the left side of the area when Marcelo’s deflected shot came his way and he curled the ball past Lindner before it hit the far post and went in. Philippe Coutinho added a third after being sent deep by Roberto Firmino 20 minutes from the end.
A week before Brazil’s World Cup opener against Switzerland, Neymar started for the first time since recovering from fracturing his right foot which kept him out for three months. He stayed on for almost the entire game, being replaced in the 84th by Douglas Costa.
“I don’t know the limit of Neymar,” Brazil coach Tite said through an interpreter when asked if his main striker was back at full strength. “‘If (Austria) opens up in defense, go for it,’ I told him at the break. In the end I thought it might be getting too much for him so I took him off.”
A week ago, Neymar came on for the second half against Croatia in Liverpool and had an immediate impact as he opened the scoring after dribbling past two opponents to help Brazil win 2-0.
Against Austria, he had no attempt on goal in the opening hour but went down three times following rough challenges by the home side.
The first scare came in the third minute following a late tackle from behind by midfielder Alessandro Schoepf. Similar fouls were committed by Florian Grillitsch in the 35th and Sebatian Proedl in the 53rd.
Each time, Neymar remained sitting on the pitch and holding his left ankle with a painful face, though he eventually got up and didn’t looked hampered during play.
And Neymar blossomed in the final half-hour — when Austria’s tight defense opened up — showing off his individual skills and crowning his performance with a fine finish that further cracked Austria’s resistance.
Seeking just their second-ever win at the World Cup, the Eagles of Carthage are an extremely long shot to advance from a difficult group which also features Belgium and England, but the current generation of mid-20s, in-their-prime stars gives Nabil Maaloul’s its best chance at a first World Cup win since 1978.
What group are they in? Group F, where they’ll face an uphill battle to beat one of Belgium or England to a top-two spot. They’ll need three points against Panama to have any hope of advancing to the knockout rounds.
Star player: Wahbi Khazri – Youssef Msakni will miss the tournament due to a knee injury, leaving Khazri to assume the attacking and creative reins in his absence. The 27-year-old attacker tallied nine goals and two assists while on loan (from Sunderland) to Ligue 1 side Rennes this season. Khazri (fitness), however, is in a race against time to be fit for next Monday’s opener against England.
Manager: Nabil Maaloul – The 55-year-old made 74 appearances for his country as a player, and has been in charge of the national team since April 2017. Maaloul was in charge for Tunisia’s final four group qualifiers (2W-2D-0L — wins over DR Congo and Guinea, draws against DR Congo and Libya).
Secret weapon: Saif-Eddine Khaoui – Born to parents of Tunisian descent in Paris, France, Khaoui committed to playing for his nation of heritage in 2015, at the age of 20. He spent the season on loan at Ligue 1 side Troyes, where he scored five goals and tallied two assists.
Prediction: Third place in Group G, thanks to a win over an aging Panamanian side in the two sides’ finale.
City Football Group, the group which owns NYCFC and Manchester City (among others), announced that Vieira will leave his post immediately after accepting the manager’s job at Ligue 1 side Nice. Vieira’s interest, as well as advanced negotiations between the manager and club, were reported by PST’s Matt Reed in mid-May.
Vieira compiled a record of 39W-22D-27L in his 88 games in charge at Yankee Stadium. He will take most of his first-team staff with him.
Rodolfo Borrell, currently an assistant coach at Man City, is the favorite to replace Vieira.
With Patrick Vieira leaving NYCFC for Nice, Manchester City assistant Rodolfo Borrell is emerging as the top candidate for the MLS job. Previous work: Barcelona and Liverpool.
“From the beginning, City Football Group and its leadership, particularly our Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Brian Marwood, Ferran Soriano and Marty Edelman have believed in me and have helped guide me through the last eight years of my career — starting with my time as a player and ultimately culminating with my first opportunity to manage a First Team,” Vieira said in a release.
“Khaldoon and I have been fortunate to know Patrick since he joined City Football Group in 2010,” NYCFC vice-chairman Marty Edelman said. “After being one of the most revered and successful players in the world, it has been a pleasure for us to watch his transition into coaching.”
“Patrick has been a fantastic role model at NYCFC and a true leader on and off the field. We know that leaving the Club has been a difficult decision for him but we understand his choice to return to Europe where he spent his whole playing career.”