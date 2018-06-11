Ranking top 100 players at 2018 World Cup

Here it is. Pro Soccer Talk has ranked the top 100 players at the 2018 World Cup this summer.

Trying to whittle this list down to 100 was near on impossible with plenty of incredible players left out of it altogether. That shows us how stacked the tournament in this summer, despite the likes of Chile, Italy and the Netherlands not even qualifying…

Below is the list in full, broken up into sections of 10 with analysis on each 10.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

3. Antoine Griezmann (France)

4. Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

5. Neymar (Brazil)

6. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)

7. Luis Suarez (Uruguay)

8. Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

9. David de Gea (Spain)

10. Harry Kane (England)

Ronaldo just edges Messi given his heroic end to the season at Real Madrid, while Griezmann should deliver once again for France. The top 10 sees one player from 10 different nations, with Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez and Neymar all carrying the hopes of a nation on their shoulders.

11. Manuel Neuer (Germany)

12. David Silva (Spain)

13. Luka Modric (Croatia)

14. N’Golo Kante (France)

15. Toni Kroos (Germany)

16. Andres Iniesta (Spain)

17. Eden Hazard (Belgium)

18. Sergio Aguero (Argentina)

19. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil)

20. Kylian Mbappe (France)

This is when we start to see the likes of Spain and Germany having multiple players in the list. Silva and Iniesta will boss games for Spain, while Germany’s solid spine will see Neuer and Kroos star. Watch out for new kids on the block, Gabriel Jesus and Kylian Mbappe.

21. Philippe Coutinho (Brazil)

22. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium)

23. Thomas Muller (Germany)

24. Paul Pogba (France)

25. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay)

26. Joshua Kimmich (Germany)

27. Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

28. Mats Hummels (Germany)

29. Marcelo (Brazil)

30. Sergio Ramos (Spain)

Three German stars in this section to underline their strength in-depth. A sprinkling of top-class center backs in Vertonghen, Hummels and Ramos highlights with full backs Marcelo and Kimmich completing the defensive theme.

31. Alisson (Brazil)

32. Diego Costa (Spain)

33. Raheem Sterling (England)

34. Mesut Ozil (Germany)

35. Dele Alli (England)

36. Isco (Spain)

37. Diego Godin (Uruguay)

38. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

39. Casemiro (Brazil)

40. Olivier Giroud (France)

Diego Costa and Isco have the potential to be match winners for Spain, so too do Romelu Lukaku for Belgium, Olivier Giroud for France and Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling for England. Think of this as the “if they turn up, they’ll be game-changers” section.

41. Sadio Mane (Senegal)

42. Paulo Dybala (Argentina)

43. Raphale Varane (France)

44. Jordi Alba (Spain)

45. Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina)

46. James Rodriguez (Colombia)

47. Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

48. Ousmane Dembele (France)

49. Kyle Walker (England)

50. Ivan Rakitic (Croatia)

Plenty of goals and speed from 40-50. Mane will carry Senegal’s hopes, while James will do the same for Colombia. Kyle Walker is one to watch out for. He has the potential to have a great tournament and have a big impact from center back.

51. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium)

52. Nabil Fekir (France)

53. Angel di Maria (Argentina)

54. Marquinhos (Brazil)

55. Koke (Spain)

56. Nemanja Matic (Serbia)

57. Hirving Lozano (Mexico)

58. Jerome Boateng (Germany)

59. Willian (Brazil)

60. Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Mexico and Serbia appear for the first time with “Chucky” Lozano set for a breakout tournament for El Tri out wide. Matic will steady Serbia’s ship, while the list of stars just keeps on going for Belgium, Spain, Brazil and Germany.

61. Leon Goretzka (Germany)

62. Dries Mertens (Belgium)

63. Son Heung-min (South Korea)

64. Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)

65. Marcus Rashford (England)

66. Mehdi Benatia (Morocco)

67. Javier Hernandez (Mexico)

68. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)

69. Saul Niguez (Spain)

70. Sami Khedira (Germany)

This seems like a section filled with stars who usually don’t get to shine. Rashford takes a back seat for England, usually, and the likes of Hernandez, Shaqiri and Mertens go about their jobs with minimal fuss. Goretzka is one to watch as he should feature heavily for Germany.

71. Roberto Firmino (Brazil)

72. Vincent Kompany (Belgium)

73. Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

74. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia)

75. Pepe (Portugal)

76. Thomas Lemar (France)

77. Fernandinho (Brazil)

78. Mousa Dembele (Belgium)

79. Emil Forsberg (Sweden)

80. Dusan Tadic (Serbia)

Look at the strength of names we still have on this list as we approach 80. Belgium and Brazil continue to have players included, while Serbian playmakers Tadic and Milinkovic-Savic should get them into the knockout rounds.

81. Pione Sisto (Denmark)

82. Thiago Alcantara (Spain)

83. Jesse Lingard (England)

84. Keylor Navas (Costa Rica)

85. Paulinho (Brazil)

86. Samuel Umiti (France)

87. Joao Miranda (Brazil)

88. Joel Campbell (Costa Rica)

89. Hector Herrera (Mexico)

90. Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina)

A few of these players can be classed as “breakout stars” with Sisto and Lingard both capable of the sublime moments going forward. Costa Rica stalwarts Navas and Campbell make the list too as they aim for another shock run at the World Cup.

91. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia)

92. Ederson (Brazil)

93. Iago Aspas (Spain)

94. Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria)

95. Jordan Henderson (England)

96. Bryan Ruiz (Costa Rica)

97. Blas Perez (Panama)

98. Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

99. Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

100. Jose Jimenez (Uruguay)

The final 10 in our top 100 sees some fringe players for the big nations who, if given the chance, should make a splash. Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi will lead the Super Eagles’ attacking unit in a tough group. Watch out for Iago Aspas who has impressed for Spain in recent months, and Mitrovic who is on fire.

