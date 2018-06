Egyptian winger gets new Premier League life with Huddersfield

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ramadan Sobhi is celebrating the start of his World Cup with a new club.

The 21-year-old Egyptian left wing is leaving Stoke City to Huddersfield Town, a deal which will net the relegated Potters approximately $7.6 million.

[ MORE: Full World Cup Power Rankings ]

Sobhi has 26 caps and a goal for the Pharoahs, and will likely start across the field from Mohamed Salah in the Egypt attack.

His time at Stoke included two goals and two assists over 41 appearances, his minutes escalating by 400 in Year No. 2.

Sobhi added a goal and an assist in five Cup games. Here’s David Wagner, via HTAFC.com:

“Just as Jonas Lössl, Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre did, Ramadan will join our club on the back of a challenging season. However, he already has a lot of the qualities that we look for in our ‘Terriers Identity’; he’s skillful, direct and very quick-thinking. He still has a lot of space to improve too, which is very exciting! “We’re looking forward to working hard with Ramadan on the training pitch to give him every chance of success at Huddersfield Town.”

Town struggled to get offense from anywhere last season, scoring the joint-fewest goals in the Premier League last season (Swans, 28).

Follow @NicholasMendola