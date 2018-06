France’s Kylian Mbappe injured in training

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

France have received a massive scare on the eve of the 2018 World Cup.

Star striker Kylian Mbappe, 19, was injured in a training ground incident with the severity of his injury currently unknown but the forward had to leave the session.

Some reports suggest that Mbappe has injured his left ankle, but they are unconfirmed.

It is believed the Paris Saint-Germain forward (the second-most expensive signing in history at $212 million) was caught by Marseille defender Adil Rami in a heavy challenge.

France are in Group C along with Denmark, Peru and Australia and are among the favorites to win the World Cup.

Les Bleus kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia on June 16 in Kazan and Mbappe was expected to start. He scored in their 1-1 draw against the U.S. on Saturday in their final warm-up game.

