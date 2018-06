Full schedule for the 2018 World Cup

Portugal: The reigning European champions will rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to inspire them and score their goals, but a wily defensive unit and talented midfield means they could go deep in this competition. READ FULL TEAM PREVIEW

Spain: Many are backing Spain to win this tournament and with David Silva and Andres Iniesta running the show, plus David De Gea in fine form in goal, it will be tough to wrestle the initiative from the Spaniards. They will not face the humiliation of a second-straight exit at the World Cup group stage. READ FULL TEAM PREVIEW

Morocco: Some extremely talented players sprinkled into their squad, Morocco know they must win their opening game against Iran to have any chance of advancing. READ FULL TEAM PREVIEW

Iran: See above. Carlos Quieroz has built a solid unit in Iran, but they most beat Morocco with their final group games against Spain and Portugal. READ FULL TEAM PREVIEW

Who’s going through: If Spain and Portugal do not make it through, it will be because Morocco have delivered on their promise. But seriously, Spain and Portugal will go through and will fancy their chances of at least making the last eight as Group A isn’t strong and they’ll face the top two from that group in the Round of 16 matches.

Who’s going home: We could see a surprise from Iran and Morocco, but it seems highly unlikely.

Marquee match: Friday, June 15: Portugal v Spain, Sochi, 2pm ET



Top 5 players to watch

1)Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal

2) David Silva – Spain

3) Diego Costa – Spain

4) David de Gea – Spain

5) Bernardo Silva – Portugal

