Percent chances of World Cup win; group stage progress

The crew over at Opta have been extremely busy ahead of the 2018 World Cup and their computer models have predicted pretty much everything that’s going to happen.

Okay, well, they haven’t predicted that Harry Kane will slip and miss a decisive penalty kick for England in the semifinal or that Senegal will win the entire thing thanks to a horrendous own goal by Brazil’s Marcelo, but they’ve kept things simple and have worked out the percentage chance of each team winning the World Cup and the chance of each team making it out of the group stage.

Below is the percent chances for all of that happening via their predictive model. Bookmark this and see how close they get.

13.2% – Based on our World Cup predictor, Opta give Brazil the highest chance of winning the 2018 World Cup (13.2%), followed by Germany (10.7%) & Argentina (10.1%). Probability. For more info on the how the Opta Predictor is calculated, click here: https://t.co/O5yVz0Y0Zl pic.twitter.com/MOjnESld6Z — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 12, 2018

A – Based on our World Cup predictor, Opta give Uruguay (59.1%) the best chance of progressing from Group A at the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup. Tenacity. For more info on the how the Opta Predictor is calculated, click here: https://t.co/O5yVz0Y0Zl#URU #EGY #RUS #KSA pic.twitter.com/iT8jx19Kow — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 12, 2018

B – Based on our World Cup predictor, Opta give Spain (74%) the best chance of progressing from Group B at the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup. Arriba! For more info on the how the Opta Predictor is calculated, click here: https://t.co/O5yVz0Y0Zl#ESP #POR #IRN #MAR pic.twitter.com/OX1LTqot9b — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 12, 2018

C – Based on our World Cup predictor, Opta give France (75.9%) the best chance of progressing from Group C at the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup. Bleus. For more info on the how the Opta Predictor is calculated, click here: https://t.co/O5yVz0Y0Zl#FRA #PER #AUS #DEN pic.twitter.com/NbFMwFNAug — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 12, 2018

D – Based on our World Cup predictor, Opta give Argentina (75.7%) the best chance of progressing from Group D at the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup. Wisdom. For more info on the how the Opta Predictor is calculated, click here: https://t.co/O5yVz0Y0Zl#ARG #CRO #NGA #ISL pic.twitter.com/lh5MHw9Ksa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 12, 2018

E – Based on our World Cup predictor, Opta give Brazil (79.8%) the best chance of progressing from Group E at the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup. Samba. For more info on the how the Opta Predictor is calculated, click here: https://t.co/O5yVz0Y0Zl#BRA #SRB #SUI #CRC pic.twitter.com/Z91gUyinwY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 12, 2018

F – Based on our World Cup predictor, Opta give Germany (75.9%) the best chance of progressing from Group F at the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup. Mannschaft. For more info on the how the Opta Predictor is calculated, click here: https://t.co/O5yVz0Y0Zl#GER #SWE #MEX #KOR pic.twitter.com/35tWldUmmS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 12, 2018

G – Based on our World Cup predictor, Opta give Belgium (65.8%) the best chance of progressing from Group G at the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup. Waffle. For more info on the how the Opta Predictor is calculated, click here: https://t.co/O5yVz0Y0Zl#BEL #ENG #TUN #PAN pic.twitter.com/32hv7qiD2U — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 12, 2018

H – Based on our World Cup predictor, Opta give Colombia (55.0%) the best chance of progressing from Group H at the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup. Tight. For more info on the how the Opta Predictor is calculated, click here: https://t.co/O5yVz0Y0Zl#COL #JPN #POL #SEN pic.twitter.com/Le67seZH2z — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 12, 2018

