Swans, West Ham in talks over $10m Fabianski

Lukasz Fabianski may be going back to London.

The Swansea City and Poland goalkeeper doesn’t seem headed for the Football League Championship after the Welsh side was relegated in 2017-18.

Fabianski, 33, spent 2007-14 with Arsenal after signing from Legia Warsaw, then moving to Swansea.

Now West Ham is reportedly discussing a purchase in the range of $9-10 million in a bid to upgrade its goalkeeping after an up-and-down season with Joe Hart and Adrian between the sticks.

He played every league match for Swans this season, and 37-of-38 Premier League matches in his first three seasons in Wales.

In his Swans’ tenure, he’s played 150 times with 39 clean sheets. Seven of his 45 caps came in qualifying for Poland, and he may be in line for the No. 1 shirt at World Cup.

It’s a good move for West Ham if it can get it over the line.

