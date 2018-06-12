Swans, West Ham in talks over $10m Fabianski

Lukasz Fabianski may be going back to London.
The Swansea City and Poland goalkeeper doesn’t seem headed for the Football League Championship after the Welsh side was relegated in 2017-18.
Fabianski, 33, spent 2007-14 with Arsenal after signing from Legia Warsaw, then moving to Swansea.
Now West Ham is reportedly discussing a purchase in the range of $9-10 million in a bid to upgrade its goalkeeping after an up-and-down season with Joe Hart and Adrian between the sticks.
He played every league match for Swans this season, and 37-of-38 Premier League matches in his first three seasons in Wales.
In his Swans’ tenure, he’s played 150 times with 39 clean sheets. Seven of his 45 caps came in qualifying for Poland, and he may be in line for the No. 1 shirt at World Cup.
It’s a good move for West Ham if it can get it over the line.
CLEVELAND (AP) Tobin Heath scored the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute in her return from injury and the U.S. national team beat China 2-1 on Tuesday night to sweep the two-game exhibition series.
Three minutes after China tied it at 1 on Li Ying’s fast-break goal, Heath chipped the goalkeeper on a miss hit.
It was Heath’s first game with the national team since appearing as a substitute in a friendly against New Zealand last September. She had surgery to remove bone growth on her right ankle in early January.
Megan Rapinoe put the U.S. ahead in the 35th by heading home Christen Press’ cross at the far post. Press became the 37th player to appear in 100 matches for the U.S.
U.S. goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris made her first start of 2018. She denied a well-placed free kick from just outside the penalty box in the 74th.
The United States beat China 1-0 last Thursday in Sandy, Utah.
As Atletico Madrid seemingly has a big arrival joining a big departure, and perhaps more, while other clubs aren’t avoiding the transfer waltz this pre-World Cup Tuesday in June.
Along with the above linked news regarding Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar, Atletico may be selling 27-year-old defender Stefan Savic.
The Montenegro center back is said to be interesting both Chelsea and Juventus, with a price tag of at least $47 million being bandied about the Internet.
Arsenal supporters may want to keep an extra close eye on Uruguay at this summer’s World Cup, as a future Gunner may be plying his trade underneath Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.
Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira is reportedly talking with the Emirates Stadium outfit. The 22-year-old is said to carry an approximate price tag of $35 million.
Torreira can play box-to-box or sit further back in the midfield, though he sits behind Juventus’ Rodrigo Bentacur on the Uruguayan depth chart. He chewed up nearly 3200 minutes for Sampdoria last season, scoring four goals and adding an assist with 2.8 tackles and 2 interceptions per match.
Maybe Thomas Lemar’s proposed move bodes well for Antoine Griezmann’s future at Atletico Madrid.
Then again maybe his French teammate’s future doesn’t have anything to do with his status, but a soon-to-be changing release clause.
And thanks to Griezmann’s breaking his plan to declare his club future before the World Cup, we seemingly won’t have clarity until at least July 1.
Griezmann, 27, had been whispered as a transfer target of nearly every big club on Earth for several seasons, with Barcelona the latest and most often linked to the Frenchman.
But Griezmann said Tuesday he had nothing to announce, and Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says that’s because Barcelona, Atleti, and the player are waiting for July 1, when his release clause changes from $267 million to $133.5 million.
“Think about the clause and you’ll have the solution to the riddle,” a source said.
Mundo Deportivo claims that Griezmann would lock Barcelona into the $267m figure if he were to make the announcement before the first.
MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid says it has reached a deal to sign France international Thomas Lemar from Monaco.
Atletico announced Tuesday it has a “preliminary agreement” with Monaco and “both clubs will work” to complete the transfer.
The 22-year-old winger is with France in Russia for the World Cup. He has scored three goals in 12 matches with the national team.
Lemar was a key player for Monaco when it reached the Champions League semifinals in the 2016-17 season.
Atletico won the Europa League this year.