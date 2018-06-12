World Cup, Group A preview: Russia, Egypt, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia

Russia: The hosts aren’t hopeful of reaching the latter stages of the tournament but playing on home soil in front of a fired-up country can do strange things to teams. If they get out of this group it would be a huge surprise. READ FULL TEAM PREVIEW
Saudi Arabia: Like Russia, not much is expected of Saudi Arabia. The Middle East nation are the second lowest-ranked team in the competition (behind only Russia) and a managerial change hasn’t really helped them in recent months. READ FULL TEAM PREVIEW
Egypt: If Mohamed Salah is even 75 percent fit, Egypt should get out of the group rather comfortable. The Pharaohs are at their first World Cup since 1990 and are ready to be loved by hipsters across the globe… READ FULL TEAM PREVIEW
Uruguay: The big favorites from Group A, and with Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani up top together, it’s hard to argue against a stubborn La Celeste strolling into the last 16. READ FULL TEAM PREVIEW
Who’s going through: Uruguay and Egypt are the favorites and although you can never rule out the hosts surpassing expectations, if Mohamed Salah fires for the Pharaohs after his injury and the Uruguayan duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani get decent service, this is pretty much nailed on.
Who’s going home: Russia and Saudi Arabia are the two lowest-ranked teams in the tournament and they just don’t have a player who can rely hurt opponents. Sure, they may not get hammered but there’s little to get excited about regarding these two teams.
Marquee match: Friday, June 15: Egypt vs. Uruguay, Ekaterinburg, 8 a.m. ET
Top 5 players to watch
1) Mohamed Salah – Egypt
2) Luis Suarez – Uruguay
3) Edinson Cavani – Uruguay
4) Diego Godin – Uruguay
5) Aleksandar Golovin – Russia
But could President Donald Trump have a big part to play in a victory for the North American bid?
A report from the New York Times suggests that Trump has been involved in allying fears from countries across the world regarding his hard-approach on immigration. This comes after he previously seemed to threaten countries around the world if they didn’t vote for the North American bid over Morocco.
The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)?
Below is the crux of the news from the NYT, as Trump has been helping to smooth over fears regarding visas and travel bans.
Since March, Mr. Trump has provided United States soccer officials with three letters addressed to Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, soccer’s global governing body. Each letter, part of an extensive but largely unseen United States government effort to support the bid, contained increasingly specific guarantees that foreign teams, officials and even fans will face no restrictions on entering the U.S. for World Cup matches in 2026 if their countries qualify for the tournament. In effect, the letters assured officials voting on the event that Mr. Trump’s hard-line stance on visas would not apply to the World Cup.
The letters were reviewed by The New York Times; they have not previously been reported.
In the most recent letter, dated May 2, Mr. Trump cites the 1996 and 2002 Olympic Games and the 1994 World Cup as examples of major international events hosted by the United States, and he assures Mr. Infantino — and by extension FIFA voters — that “I am confident that the United States would host the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a similarly open and festive manner, and that all eligible athletes, officials and fans from all countries around the world would be able to enter the United States without discrimination.”
Of course, a second Trump term would end in 2025, more than a year before the event, a fact the United Bid officials also have pointed out to voters. That has not seemed to matter, soccer officials from the United States, Mexico and Canada said Monday. What has eased the minds of some voters, U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro said, is the mere existence of his letters — printed on crisp White House letterhead and marked with Mr. Trump’s distinctive, inch-high signature at the bottom in thick black pen strokes.
So, there you have it.
Even if Trump wins a second term as president, he will not be in office during the tournament in 2026, so how much this helps the North American bid remains to be seen.
The fact that the president of the USA is so involved in this bid suggests he realizes just how valuable this could be not only economically, but also in patching up relations between the U.S. and its neighbors to the north and south.
It appears that talk didn’t go the way Rooney wanted it to…
With Rooney’s return to his boyhood club set to last for just one season after his glittering, record-breaking career with Manchester United and England, there is an air of disappointment within the blue half of Merseyside as to how this has played out.
Rooney can still hold his head high after leading Everton’s scoring charts (11 goals in all competitions) in a troubled 2017/18 campaign which initially saw them battling relegation with Ronald Koeman fired, then Sam Allardyce moving them into midtable but defensive tactics cost Big Sam his job at the end of the season.
Silva is known to prefer young, speedy attackers and Rooney isn’t that, and he hasn’t been that for quite some time. He could still score and contribute from a deeper position but it appears he won’t get that chance at Everton.
Maybe it’s the fact that the night’s already surreal, with the American and North Korean leaders holding a historic meeting and the common bond being a 57-year-old nicknamed “The Worm” who is known for being an excellent rebounder and starring in a movie with Jean-Claude Van Damme, but the dawn of this summer’s World Cup feels exceptionally dreamlike.
Let’s get some things out of the way: Even with the United States men’s national team failing to make the tournament, I’m still very excited about the World Cup. I’m leaning toward hitching my wagon to Serbia’s dark horse status, but also want to be four years’ worth of correct when it comes to Germany.
I’ve also learned you can navigate the sports version of the grieving process — acceptance is tough, but the hope part is easier — and still ride pretty high on the anger and frustration part of it all.
Anything can happen in a World Cup. We saw that with the USMNT escaping its Group of Death in 2014 and Costa Rica doing the same, but I can’t help look at this tournament as a chance lost for both CONCACAF and the U.S.
This is subjective, and please feel free to disagree, but the domestic buzz feels minimal compared to a tournament with the United States in the field. In terms of the average sports fan, you can scream Messi or Ronaldo all you want, but the tournament is being sold here like an El Clasico with flags.
We’ve reached the point in the World Cup cycle where I worry how many kids, both fans and players, in that pivotal age bracket of 8-12 are going to potentially miss out on their formative Dos A Cero in Jeonju, or Landon Donovan versus Algeria moment.
The beauty of being a sports fan is the images and characters created by your team or nation on the biggest stages.
For Americans of my generation, we’ve seen our country in every World Cup since we were in grade school. Even tournaments where the USMNT didn’t really ring a bell, like 1994, the World Cup drew us into side stories. I remember sitting in my Uncle Jim’s living room, hoping against hope that Italy would top Brazil, and being fairly bummed when Roberto Baggio sent his effort over the bar
I also often feel compelled to point out that Baggio was the third Italian to miss, and that Italy goes out in the Round of 16 if he doesn’t equalize in the 88th minute and complete his brace against Nigeria in extra time, then scoring the winner against Spain in the quarters, and both goals against Bulgaria in the semis.
And here’s the thing: I barely cared about soccer in 1994. I didn’t start playing until high school, and didn’t fall in love with the USMNT program until qualifying for the 2002 tournament.
There’s a vivid American memory from every World Cup after ’94 for me, often in the form of a question.
1998: “Did we really just lose to Iran?”
2002: “How did the ref miss that %^&%^& handball on Frings?”
2006: “Brian McBride is really bloody”
2010: “AND DONOVAN’S SCORED, OH CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS?”
2018 is gonna be anger and disbelief, a generation deprived of its World Cup from perhaps the easiest qualification format by a defiant coach, his haughty replacement, and a group of players who showed enough effort to get the job done on average once every other game.
Frankly, this probably sounds absurd to some European and South American nations considering some of the World Cup droughts, some still active. Ryan Giggs never played in one. Alfredo Di Stefano, George Weah, and Ian Rush were shut out. Even in the expanded format, current big names like Darren Fletcher, Arda Turan, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Christian Pulisic missed his first World Cup? Boo-hoo, say Austria and Wales. David Alaba will be 28 the next time he gets to attempt qualification for his first. Gareth Bale will be 31 and Aaron Ramsey 30.
Robbie Keane got one World Cup. Marcus Hahnemann went to two.
So, yeah, American soccer fans have had it pretty good. I don’t want this to read like, “my tap water in Western New York could be better” when in reality I’d welcome a full-time job of delivering fresh water to the half-globe or more where it is needed by real, true human beings (including Michigan). Rooting for Serbia because the U.S. or Wakanda didn’t qualify is an acceptable enough outcome.
The 2026 World Cup could be coming back to the United States for the second time in 32 years despite this country still just figuring out the sport’s allure. We’re fortunate in so many ways. And, frankly, there’s a very good argument to be made that the country’s federation could use the second swift kick that would come from failing to make a World Cup then blowing a World Cup hosting bid despite overwhelming stores of influence and money.
But for now, all I can think about is what we won’t have this weekend. Very few, if any, city blocks shut down for outdoor viewing party. A similar amount of beer-soaked phone videos of bar celebrations. No John Brooks canceling out Andre Ayew’s late equalizer. No Jermaine Jones rocket against Portugal. Not even a hope-giving moment from substitute Julian Green versus Belgium (Silly dual nationals).
No first World Cup for Pulisic. Maybe no World Cup ever for Eric Lichaj, Bobby Wood, Tim Ream, Danny Williams, and Darlington Nagbe.
I mean, shoot, at least when the USWNT took its step back it was just a missed medal at the Olympics, not an entire month of sadness.
The whys are myriad: A national program that got high on its own FIFA rankings supply. A divide between proponents of players playing at the highest level and those who refused to push players there because of the money it made them or their domestic clubs. No one knows if Matt Besler would’ve become the best defender in USMNT history with a move to West Ham — and we do love him for his one-club heart — but there sure is some “What if?” there.
But it’s not about the whys here. It’s about the “What ifs?”
What if the U.S. was drawn in Panama’s place, needing to get past Belgium or England, let alone Tunisia, to make another knockout round? I’m genuinely happy for Panama, even with their ghost goal being the difference, but CONCACAF would likely rather see the Yanks’ buttressing their World Cup host bid with Pulisic as poster boy.
What if the U.S. was drawn in Mexico’s place, a veritable Group of Death for Arena and his proponents to measure himself against Klinsmann and his?
Or what about Costa Rica’s spot, with Neymar’s Brazil joining underachieving Switzerland and dark horse Serbia on the docket?
What if that kid who’s choosing whether to dedicate himself to high school football, basketball, lacrosse, or soccer, doesn’t bother to get misty-eyed for the red, white, and blue because he’s going to opt to go to the Orioles because Croatia-Argentina doesn’t have any significance to him?
“There is lots of uncertainty,” Morocco Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa said of the detail in North American pledges of $14.3 billion revenue for FIFA.
“That doesn’t correspond either to historical facts or future extrapolation, it’s an exercise that goes beyond that,” Lekjaa said in French.
Money will not be the only factor on the minds of up to 206 expected FIFA member federations who can vote on Wednesday in Moscow.
Still, a FIFA-appointed panel assessing the two candidates already noted the “significantly higher” number than Morocco’s projected income of $7.2 billion for football’s governing body from a 48-team tournament.
Morocco’s counterattack is that $5 billion pure profit for FIFA would be a World Cup record.
“We do not blush when we propose that,” Morocco tourism minister Lamia Boutaleb said in an impassioned speech to 53 African voters in a Moscow hotel conference center.
The Moroccan bid team took to the stage at a Confederation for African Football (CAF) meeting minutes after the North Americans presented their plan to what shaped as its most hostile audience of the day.
“We have shown the best we have to offer to all the FIFA members,” Decio de Maria, the Mexico federation president, said.
Though the American team was met with just polite applause, and no follow-up questions, it still hopes for African votes on Wednesday.
Liberia, Namibia, and Zimbabwe pledged support before arriving in Russia, and the North Americans have targeted voters in the southern African group known as COSAFA.
It was perhaps telling that CAF President Ahmad stressed the need to “show cohesion within our continent” in a contest where FIFA will publish each member’s choice soon after the ballot.
“There is an obligation to remain within our family,” the Madagascar official said “But of course it is an individual choice.”
The African meeting began with Ahmad announcing his first vice president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, resigned from CAF and FIFA’s ruling council while facing a corruption investigation in his native Ghana.
A television documentary last week showed Nyantakyi taking $65,000 in cash from undercover reporters posing as businessmen to secure favor with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and other government officials.
Ghana can vote on Wednesday, though Moroccan attempts to pressure FIFA into acting against four American territories seem sure to fail.
FIFA election rules suggested American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands could be barred from voting by a potential conflict of interest.
“Our voting delegate has a New Zealand passport,” American Samoan official Sandra Fruean, a FIFA Council member, told The Associated Press.
The last-minute lobbying continues on Tuesday morning at another central Moscow hotel, where the rival bid teams make presentations to 54 European voters.