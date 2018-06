Full schedule for 2018 World Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2018 World Cup is just one day away. 24 hours. Let’s do this.

It’s time to focus on when/where the madness will ensue across Russia over the next month from June 14 – July 15.

With that in mind, below is a look at the full schedule for the entire 2018 World Cup with times, venues and dates for all 64 games being played in 12 stadiums across 11 host cities.

All kick off times are listed in Eastern Time in the USA.

GROUP STAGE

Group A

Thursday, June 14: Russia v Saudi Arabia, Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am

Friday, June 15: Egypt v Uruguay, Ekaterinburg 10am

Tuesday, June 19: Russia v Egypt, St Petersburg 2pm

Wednesday, June 20: Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, Rostov-on-Don 11am

Monday, June 25: Uruguay v Russia, Samara 10am

Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia v Egypt, Volgograd 10am

Group B

Friday, June 15: Morocco v Iran, St Petersburg 11am

Friday, June 15: Portugal v Spain, Sochi 2pm

Wednesday, June 20: Portugal v Morocco, Moscow (Luzhniki) 8am

Wednesday, June 20: Iran v Spain, Kazan 2pm

Monday, June 25: Spain v Morocco, Kaliningrad 2pm

Monday, June 25: Iran v Portugal, Saransk 2pm

Group C

Saturday, June 16: France v Australia, Kazan 6am

Saturday, June 16: Peru v Denmark, Saransk 12pm

Thursday, June 21: France v Peru, Ekaterinburg 11am

Thursday, June 21: Denmark v Australia, Samara 8am

Tuesday, June 26: Denmark v France, Moscow (Luzhniki) 10am

Tuesday, June 26: Australia v Peru, Sochi 10am

Group D

Saturday, June 16: Argentina v Iceland, Moscow (Spartak) 9am

Saturday, June 16: Croatia v Nigeria, Kaliningrad 3pm

Thursday, June 21: Argentina v Croatia, Nizhny Novgorod 2pm

Friday, June 22: Nigeria v Iceland, Volgograd 11am

Tuesday, June 26: Nigeria v Argentina, St Petersburg 2pm

Tuesday, June 26: Iceland v Croatia, Rostov-on-Don 2pm

Group E

Sunday, June 17: Costa Rica v Serbia, Samara 8am

Sunday, June 17: Brazil v Switzerland, Rostov-on-Don 2pm

Friday, June 22: Brazil v Costa Rica, St Petersburg 8am

Friday, June 22: Serbia v Switzerland, Kaliningrad 2pm

Wednesday, June 27: Serbia v Brazil, Moscow (Spartak) 2pm

Wednesday, June 27: Switzerland v Costa Rica, Nizhny Novgorod 2pm

Group F

Sunday, June 17: Germany v Mexico, Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am

Monday, June 18: Sweden v South Korea, Nizhny Novgorod 8am

Saturday, June 23: Germany v Sweden, Sochi 2pm

Saturday, June 23: South Korea v Mexico, Rostov-on-Don 11am

Wednesday, June 27: South Korea v Germany, Kazan 10am

Wednesday, June 27: Mexico v Sweden, Ekaterinburg 10am

Group G

Monday, June 18: Belgium v Panama, Sochi 11am

Monday, June 18: Tunisia v England, Volgograd 2pm

Saturday, June 23: Belgium v Tunisia, Moscow (Spartak) 8am

Sunday, June 24: England v Panama, Nizhny Novgorod 8am

Thursday, June 28: England v Belgium, Kaliningrad 2pm

Thursday, June 28: Panama v Tunisia, Saransk 2pm

Group H

Tuesday, June 19: Poland v Senegal, Moscow (Spartak) 11am

Tuesday, June 19: Colombia v Japan, Saransk 8am

Sunday, June 24: Japan v Senegal, Ekaterinburg 11am

Sunday, June 24: Poland v Colombia, Kazan 2pm

Thursday, June 28: Japan v Poland, Volgograd 10am

Thursday, June 28: Senegal v Colombia, Samara 10am

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 30: 1C v 2D Kazan 10am (Match 50)

Saturday, June 30: 1A v 2B Sochi 2pm (Match 49)

Sunday, July 1: 1B v 2A Moscow (Luzhniki) 10am (Match 51)

Sunday, July 1: 1D v 2C Nizhny Novgorod 2pm (Match 52)

Monday, July 2: 1E v 2F Samara 10am (Match 53)

Monday, July 2: 1G v 2H Rostov-on-Don 2pm (Match 54)

Tuesday, July 3: 1F v 2E St Petersburg 10m (Match 55)

Tuesday, July 3: 1H v 2G Moscow (Spartak) 2pm (Match 56)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 6: Winner match 49 v winner match 50 Nizhny Novgorod 10am (Match 57)

Friday, July 6: Winner match 53 v winner match 54 Kazan 2pm (Match 58)

Saturday, July 7: Winner match 55 v winner match 56 Samara 10am (Match 60)

Saturday, July 7: Winner match 51 v winner match 52 Sochi 2pm (Match 59)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10: Winner match 57 v winner match 58 St Petersburg 2pm

Wednesday, July 11: Winner match 59 v winner match 60 Moscow (Luzhniki) 2pm

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 14: St Petersburg 10am

FINAL

Sunday, July 15: Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am

