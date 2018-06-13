Spain fire Lopetegui in huge shock on eve of World Cup

The story of the 2018 World Cup may have just occurred.
Spain have fired their head coach Julen Lopetegui a day after it was announced he would become the new manager of Real Madrid following the World Cup.
On the eve of the tournament and just over 48 hours before their opening game of Group B play against rivals Portugal on Friday, the Spanish national team are in chaos.
Speaking at a hastily arranged press conference in Krasnodar, Russia, the president of the Spanish Football Association, Luis Rubiales, detailed the decision to fire Lopetegui, 51.
“It’s the Spanish team. You can’t do things this way,” Rubiales said. “I don’t feel betrayed. Lopetegui, while he’s been with us, has done impeccable work. Another COA is how this has been done, without knowledge of the association. I admire Julen very much, I respect him very much. He seems to me a top trainer and that makes it harder to make the decision.”
Rubiales went on to confirm that he found out about Lopetegui agreeing to join Real Madrid after the World Cup just five minutes before the official announcement was made.
The announcement of Lopetegui taking over at Real Madrid caused serious problems within the Spanish camp and the timing of the announcement was deemed as being too disruptive.
Lopetegui took charge of Spain in 2016 and led them to the World Cup and was unbeaten in his 20 games in charge. He was due to coach in his first major tournament as the Spanish coach but now that has all ended.
A scramble to find a replacement coach is now on for Spain ahead of their opening World Cup game.