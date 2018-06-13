More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Spain fire Lopetegui in huge shock on eve of World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2018, 6:14 AM EDT
The story of the 2018 World Cup may have just occurred.

Spain have fired their head coach Julen Lopetegui a day after it was announced he would become the new manager of Real Madrid following the World Cup.

On the eve of the tournament and just over 48 hours before their opening game of Group B play against rivals Portugal on Friday, the Spanish national team are in chaos.

Speaking at a hastily arranged press conference in Krasnodar, Russia, the president of the Spanish Football Association, Luis Rubiales, detailed the decision to fire Lopetegui, 51.

“It’s the Spanish team. You can’t do things this way,” Rubiales said. “I don’t feel betrayed. Lopetegui, while he’s been with us, has done impeccable work. Another COA is how this has been done, without knowledge of the association. I admire Julen very much, I respect him very much. He seems to me a top trainer and that makes it harder to make the decision.”

Rubiales went on to confirm that he found out about Lopetegui agreeing to join Real Madrid after the World Cup just five minutes before the official announcement was made.

The announcement of Lopetegui taking over at Real Madrid caused serious problems within the Spanish camp and the timing of the announcement was deemed as being too disruptive.

Lopetegui took charge of Spain in 2016 and led them to the World Cup and was unbeaten in his 20 games in charge. He was due to coach in his first major tournament as the Spanish coach but now that has all ended.

A scramble to find a replacement coach is now on for Spain ahead of their opening World Cup game.

USMNT, United Bid receive major lift with 2026 World Cup approval

By Matt ReedJun 13, 2018, 7:29 AM EDT
Hosting a World Cup is a spectacle unlike any other, and in two cycles, the world’s biggest competition will return to North America following Wednesday’s vote.

With the decision to hand the United Bid — comprised of the Canada, Mexico and United States football federations — the rights to the 2026 edition of the World Cup, it gives those in the western quadrant of the world something significant to look forward to for the future.

Mexico will once again enjoy itself this summer, as the 2018 tournament prepares to kick off on Thursday, but there has been a bitter taste in many Americans’ mouths since the U.S. Men’s National Team’s failure in the build up to Russia.

By no means does the award of 2026 take away that grief, nor should it, but what the positive vote does offer the U.S. and its North American mates is an exciting beginning to a new era.

And it’s one that the three CONCACAF nations can say they historically took part in.

2026 ushers in the start of the 48-team World Cup, which gives teams from North America an enhanced opportunity of qualifying for the competition.

Instead of three automatic places in the tournament, six will be given by that time. Meanwhile, it is expected that another spot will be up for grabs in the form of a playoff.

While the U.S. and Mexico have become World Cup mainstays throughout the tournament’s past, this is particularly pertinent for Canada — who has appeared in just one World Cup (1986).

For years, North America has looked at avenues to grow its game, and while some may argue that a 48-team competition will dilute the World Cup field, for CONCACAF and the rest of the World Cup it opens up a brand-new opportunity for teams that have previously been left at the alter.

From an American perspective, it’s selfish but after the struggles in the lead up to 2018 it’s nice knowing that the USMNT will be guaranteed a spot in its own tournament.

Joking aside though, the U.S. has a track record of putting on quality events, whether that be the 1994 World Cup, the Olympic Games and beyond.

Not to mention the 2026 World Cup will coincide with the 250-year anniversary of the U.S.’ independence.

As nice as it is to travel and experience new countries, having the tournament come to our own backyard is a chance that simply cannot be missed, especially considering it will be held in three separate countries for the first time in the history of the World Cup.

The wounds of 2018 may still sting for the U.S., but for today at least, the Yanks, El Tri and The Canucks have won in the biggest way possible.

2026 World Cup awarded to USA, Mexico, Canada

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 13, 2018, 6:57 AM EDT
The 2026 World Cup is coming to North America.

During the 68th FIFA Congress in Russia on Wednesday the member associations voted for the “United Bid” which will see games played across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

The joint bid beat Morocco’s World Cup bid, as 203 FIFA members in total voted with 134 voting for the United bid. Morocco received 65.

This is the first time the World Cup will be held in North America since the 1994 edition which was hosted solely by the USA. It is also the first time a tournament will be co-hosted by three countries.

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest-ever with 48 teams competing in 80 games, with 60 matches to be played in the USA plus 10 in each of Mexico and Canada.

From the start this bid was the overwhelming favorite to win the right to host the tournament and it promises to generate over $11 billion in profits for world soccer’s governing body.

With 23 stadiums across the three countries on the shortlist already built (that list will be whittled down to 16) and ready to host the World Cup tomorrow, this tournament will be headache free for FIFA as they will focus on fine-tuning events surrounding the games.

Three host cities have been selected in each of Mexico (Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City) and Canada (Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto), while the other 16 potential host cities are all in the USA (Seattle, New York/New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Denver, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Nashville, Orlando, San Francisco/San Jose, Cincinnati).

Politically this is also a big win for the U.S., Mexico and Canada as the three nations will work closer together to host the mammoth event.

June 13, 2018 will go down as a historic day in the story of soccer in North America.

Swans, West Ham in talks over $10m Fabianski

By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2018, 10:41 PM EDT
Lukasz Fabianski may be going back to London.

The Swansea City and Poland goalkeeper doesn’t seem headed for the Football League Championship after the Welsh side was relegated in 2017-18.

Fabianski, 33, spent 2007-14 with Arsenal after signing from Legia Warsaw, then moving to Swansea.

Now West Ham is reportedly discussing a purchase in the range of $9-10 million in a bid to upgrade its goalkeeping after an up-and-down season with Joe Hart and Adrian between the sticks.

He played every league match for Swans this season, and 37-of-38 Premier League matches in his first three seasons in Wales.

In his Swans’ tenure, he’s played 150 times with 39 clean sheets. Seven of his 45 caps came in qualifying for Poland, and he may be in line for the No. 1 shirt at World Cup.

It’s a good move for West Ham if it can get it over the line.

Heath scores in return, USWNT sweeps China (video)

Associated PressJun 12, 2018, 9:54 PM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) Tobin Heath scored the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute in her return from injury and the U.S. national team beat China 2-1 on Tuesday night to sweep the two-game exhibition series.

Three minutes after China tied it at 1 on Li Ying’s fast-break goal, Heath chipped the goalkeeper on a miss hit.

It was Heath’s first game with the national team since appearing as a substitute in a friendly against New Zealand last September. She had surgery to remove bone growth on her right ankle in early January.

Megan Rapinoe put the U.S. ahead in the 35th by heading home Christen Press’ cross at the far post. Press became the 37th player to appear in 100 matches for the U.S.

U.S. goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris made her first start of 2018. She denied a well-placed free kick from just outside the penalty box in the 74th.

The United States beat China 1-0 last Thursday in Sandy, Utah.