World Cup, Group E preview: Brazil, Costa Rica, Serbia, Switzerland

By Matt ReedJun 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Costa Rica: Los Ticos made a magical run four years ago in Brazil, but can they repeat that feat this time around? With one of the oldest squads in the tournament, Costa Rica will be reliant on many veterans with World Cup experience, however, if they are to advance they’ll be in a tight battle for second. READ FULL TEAM PREVIEW

Serbia: The nation hasn’t reached the knockout phase in 20 years, but the European side will hope the likes of Sergej Milinković-Savić and Serbia’s youthful attack will be able to compliment their veteran back line. READ FULL TEAM PREVIEW

Switzerland: A run to the Round of 16 four years ago gave the Swiss the confidence needed to duplicate the feat this time around, however, the Euro side has never reached the knockout phase in back-to-back World Cups. READ FULL TEAM PREVIEW

Who’s going through: Brazil and Costa Rica

Who’s going home: Serbia and Switzerland

Marquee match: Brazil vs. Costa Rica, Saint Petersburg

Top 5 players to watch
1) Neymar — Brazil
2) Gabriel Jesus — Brazil
3) Sergej Milinković-Savić — Serbia
4) Keylor Navas — Costa Rica
5) Xherdan Shaqiri — Switzerland

Salah returns to training; could be ready to face Uruguay in opener

By Matt ReedJun 13, 2018, 9:15 AM EDT
When Sergio Ramos dragged Mohamed Salah to ground in the first half of last month’s UEFA Champions League — which Real Madrid went on to win — the latter’s chances of heading to the 2018 World Cup looked bleak.

In a race against time though, Salah has returned to training for the first time in over three weeks, and could even be ready in time for Friday’s World Cup opener against Group A opponent Uruguay.

The Pharaohs will be hoping that this is the case, as the Liverpool winger comes off of his best season as a professional in 2017/18.

Salah, 25, scored 44 goals in all competitions last season for the Reds, and is by far Egypt’s biggest attacking threat.

Although Uruguay will be considered an overwhelming favorite to get out of Group A, Egypt will have a legitimate to advance as well with hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia battling to reach the Round of 16.

Here’s how all nations voted in 2026 World Cup process

By Matt ReedJun 13, 2018, 8:28 AM EDT
In an effort to become more transparent, FIFA made it mandatory that nations make their votes clear during the voting process for the 2026 World Cup.

The United Bid — comprised of the U.S., Canada and Mexico — took home an overwhelming victory on Wednesday, but let’s take a closer look at how they did so.

In all, 134 nations voted in favor of the North American bid, while 65 countries gave Morocco their votes.

Three more nations (Cuba, Spain and Slovenia) abstained from voting, while Iran was the only country to not vote in favor of either bid.

Among the biggest surprises to vote against the United Bid was Brazil, who is a member of CONMEBOL. The five-time World Cup champions were the only South American nation to not vote in favor of the North American contingent.

Meanwhile, France, Italy and Holland also voted in favor of Morocco.

Spain names Fernando Hierro new manager one day before World Cup

By Matt ReedJun 13, 2018, 8:16 AM EDT
A firestorm has erupted ahead of the World Cup for one of the tournament’s favorites.

Following Spain’s decision to sack manager Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup, the national side has named former Real Madrid player Fernando Hierro his successor.

Lopetegui has been pegged the new manager at Real, which has created an uproar from the Spanish FA.

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales claimed he has been “forced” into dismissing Lopetegui, who was set to coach Spain in two days ahead of the team’s opener versus Group B opponent Portugal.

Hierro was previously named sporting director for La Furia Roja in November 2017.

As a player, Hierro represented the Spanish national team and made 89 appearances during his time on the pitch.

USMNT, United Bid receive major lift with 2026 World Cup approval

By Matt ReedJun 13, 2018, 7:29 AM EDT
Hosting a World Cup is a spectacle unlike any other, and in two cycles, the world’s biggest competition will return to North America following Wednesday’s vote.

With the decision to hand the United Bid — comprised of the Canada, Mexico and United States football federations — the rights to the 2026 edition of the World Cup, it gives those in the western quadrant of the world something significant to look forward to for the future.

Mexico will once again enjoy itself this summer, as the 2018 tournament prepares to kick off on Thursday, but there has been a bitter taste in many Americans’ mouths since the U.S. Men’s National Team’s failure in the build up to Russia.

By no means does the award of 2026 take away that grief, nor should it, but what the positive vote does offer the U.S. and its North American mates is an exciting beginning to a new era.

And it’s one that the three CONCACAF nations can say they historically took part in.

2026 ushers in the start of the 48-team World Cup, which gives teams from North America an enhanced opportunity of qualifying for the competition.

Instead of three automatic places in the tournament, six will be given by that time. Meanwhile, it is expected that another spot will be up for grabs in the form of a playoff.

While the U.S. and Mexico have become World Cup mainstays throughout the tournament’s past, this is particularly pertinent for Canada — who has appeared in just one World Cup (1986).

For years, North America has looked at avenues to grow its game, and while some may argue that a 48-team competition will dilute the World Cup field, for CONCACAF and the rest of the World Cup it opens up a brand-new opportunity for teams that have previously been left at the alter.

From an American perspective, it’s selfish but after the struggles in the lead up to 2018 it’s nice knowing that the USMNT will be guaranteed a spot in its own tournament.

Joking aside though, the U.S. has a track record of putting on quality events, whether that be the 1994 World Cup, the Olympic Games and beyond.

Not to mention the 2026 World Cup will coincide with the 250-year anniversary of the U.S.’ independence.

As nice as it is to travel and experience new countries, having the tournament come to our own backyard is a chance that simply cannot be missed, especially considering it will be held in three separate countries for the first time in the history of the World Cup.

The wounds of 2018 may still sting for the U.S., but for today at least, the Yanks, El Tri and The Canucks have won in the biggest way possible.