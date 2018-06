World Cup, Group F preview: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Germany: The reigning World Cup champions head into Russia the overwhelming favorite to advance out of Group F. On paper, this team has enough to field two, very competitive squads, and it’ll be no surprise if they make another run at a World Cup title, which would be their fifth. READ FULL TEAM PREVIEW The reigning World Cup champions head into Russia the overwhelming favorite to advance out of Group F. On paper, this team has enough to field two, very competitive squads, and it’ll be no surprise if they make another run at a World Cup title, which would be their fifth.

Mexico: El Tri heads into Russia on a very bleak note after underwhelming performances in their tune-up matches. Juan Carlos Osorio’s side has the talent, but can they live up to their potential? READ FULL TEAM PREVIEW

Sweden: This was arguably the most shocking team to reach the World Cup when you consider how they got here. Italy folded under pressure in qualifying, but make no mistake, Sweden stays compact and has a squad that has bought into the “no person is bigger than the team” mentality. That explains why Zlatan has been left home. READ FULL TEAM PREVIEW

South Korea: There isn’t a lot of star power outside of Son Heung-min, and that’s why this team will fly under the radar. READ FULL TEAM PREVIEW

Who’s going through: Germany and Mexico

Who’s going home: Sweden and South Korea

Marquee match: Germany vs. Mexico, Moscow

Top 5 players to watch

1) Timo Werner — Germany

2) Joshua Kimmich — Germany

3) Hirving Lozano — Mexico

4) Son Heung-min — South Korea

5) Jesus Corona — Mexico