More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Andrea Comas

Emotional Lopetegui at Real introduction: Spain firing “saddest day”

By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 3:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’d be fair to assume Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would sympathize with anyone changing managers in a fit of emotion, but the 71-year-old is enraged on behalf of his new coach Julen Lopetegui.

[ MORE: Will Spain be affected? ]

Madrid introduced Lopetegui on Thursday. The Spanish coach is taking the reins from resigned boss Zinedine Zidane one day after the Spanish national team fired Lopetegui for taking the Real job without informing them.

Yes, the same Spanish team who enters this month’s World Cup as one of the favorites.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Perez lambasted the Spanish federation, which claimed both Lopetegui and his new club “betrayed” the country, citing Chelsea and Manchester United hiring Antonio Conte and Louis Van Gaal on the eve of major tournaments for their national teams.

And Lopetegui claimed his players reacted well to his telling them he’d leave the national team set-up after the World Cup.

At one point, Lopetegui became emotional in discussing the last 24-48 hours.

From Real Madrid’s web site:

“I believe I’m ready for this adventure and to take the wonderful squad of players we have under my wing. Real Madrid aspires to win everything and I feel part of the family at this club. Yesterday was the saddest day of my life since the death of my mother, but today is the happiest.”

We get it, Julen, and there’s no reason for him to feel shamed. We supposed he could’ve told Real to wait until after the World Cup to speak, but then could miss out on a dream job.

The 51-year-old coached Real Madrid B from 2008-09 before moving onto Spain’s youth set-up, then Porto, then Spain’s senior team.

Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show: Episode 1

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Layla Anna-Lee has a new show and, well, it’s unbiased. At least occasionally…

In “Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show” (see, we told you) she breaks down her feelings ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

There will be plenty more to come over the next few weeks, with the show coming via the Men In Blazers.

Click play on the video above to watch the first episode in full.

VIDEO: Cheryshev, Golovin score stunners for Russia

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

Denis Cheryshev and Aleksandar Golovin were the stars of the show for 2018 World Cup hosts Russia as they beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their Group A opener on Thursday.

[ RECAP: Russia humble Saudi Arabia

Cheryshev jumped off the bench in the first half and scored a goal in each half, his first two goals for Russia, and his second was a beauty late in the game with the outside of his left foot.

Golovin finished the win off in style as he curled home a fine free kick to cap off a wonderful individual performance as he also had two assists.

Take a look at both goals below.

Hosts Russia hammer Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 1:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hosts Russia got off to a perfect start as they beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Russia took the lead early on through Yury Gazinskiy’s header and doubled their lead just before the break as Denis Cheryshev slammed home after fine footwork. Artem Dzyuba jumped off the bench to nod home to make it 3-0, then two fine strikes late on from Cheryshev and then Aleksandar Golovin, who also grabbed two assists, completed the rout.

Despite Saudi Arabia having plenty of possession they hardly threatened the Russian goal as the hosts momentarily went top of Group A ahead of Egypt playing Uruguay on Friday.

Next up for Russia is a clash against Egypt on June 19 in Saint Petersburg. Saudi Arabia take on Uruguay on June 20 in Rostov-on-Don.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

A rapid pace to the game early on saw both teams eager to impress and Russia had the first real chance of the game as Fernandes pulled the ball but the shot was blocked.

Soon after Russia took the lead as a superb cross from the left from Aleksandar Golovin found Gazinskiy at the back post who headed home his first international goal. 1-0 to Russia just 12 minutes in.

Smolov then had a shot deflected towards the top corner but Al-Mayoof clawed it away as the hosts started superbly.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

As the game wore on Saudi Arabia settled down and Al Sahlawi nearly got on the end of an inviting cross but Russia cleared for a corner.

Dzagoev was then replaced by Cheryshev as one of Russia’s key players went down with what looked like a pretty serious hamstring injury. However the hosts were very comfortable as they pressed Saudi Arabia’s defense whenever they could and that led to their second goal.

A slice of luck saw Russia grab the ball and Golovin broke free before teeing upRoman Zobnin who played in Cheryshev. The Villarreal man controlled superbly and then smashed home to make it 2-0.

Russia sat back after the break and Saudi Arabia almost pulled one back as a cross from the right just evaded both Al Sahlawi and Al Jassam.

On the break Zobnin drove forward and his shot was parried clumsily by Al-Mayoof as Saudi Arabia cleared the danger.

Golovin then picked out substitute Dzuyba to nod home with his first touch, as Russia eased to victory and the home fans rejoiced.

It would get better in stoppage time as Cheryshev scored a stunner with the outside of his left foot, then Golovin curled home a beautiful free kick to make it 5-0.

What a start for Russia.

VIDEO: Russia score first goals of 2018 World Cup

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The first two goals of the 2018 World Cup have been scored and hosts Russia are off to a flying start.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

Opening up the tournament against Saudi Arabia in Group A, Russia started brightly and went ahead less than 12 minutes in.

Aleksandar Golovin’s cross from the left found Yury Gazinskiy and he nodded home his first-ever international goal.

Then just before half time Denis Cheryshev made it 2-0 with a lovely composed finish.

Watch the videos below to see Russia’s goals.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.