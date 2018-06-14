More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

WATCH: 2018 World Cup – Day 1

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
It is finally here. The 2018 World Cup kicks off on Thursday with hosts Russia facing Saudi Arabia in the Moscow.

Now, on paper it may not be the most glamorous game (these are the two lowest-ranked teams in the tournament after all…) but it will certainly be a spectacle as eight years of preparations have been leading up to this point.

Below is the schedule for the opening day with plenty of razzmatazz expected ahead of the opening game of the tournament.

2018 World Cup schedule – Thursday, June 14

Group A
Russia v Saudi Arabia: Moscow (Luzhniki), 11 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Most popular World Cup jerseys in each US state

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
This is a pretty cool way to think about which players will be the most popular across the United States of America during the 2018 World Cup.

A map has been released by soccer kit supplied Soccer.com on the eve of the tournament and, with no USMNT this time around, the focus is on the players who are heading to Russia.

With that in mind, which jerseys have soccer fans in the USA been snapping up?

Below is a look at the most popular players by each U.S. state according to Soccer.com’s sales with Lionel Messi, Hirving Lozano, Neymar, Mesut Ozil, Andres Iniesta, Paul Pogba and Mohamed Salah dominating, plus a sprinkling of Antoine Griezmann and Javier Hernandez. Only Kansas and Ohio went with Ronaldo, which is surprising.

Other key takeaways: Harry Kane is big in Alaska and Nebraska and it’s a case of “Aloha, Sergio Ramos…”

Ranking the potential host cities for 2026 World Cup

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 9:40 AM EDT
With the excitement of the 2026 World Cup being awarded to the United States of America, Canada and Mexico, a lot of the focus has already switched to one thing: where will the games be played?

Given the huge distances between potential host cities, the envy of certain stadiums being on the list of 23 potential venues is very real across some parts of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

But with that initial list of 23 cities set to be whittled down to 16 in the coming years, and the likes of Vancouver and Chicago not even making that final list as both pulled out, it is a ridiculously tough decision to finalize where the World Cup games will be played.

Below is a ranking of the potential 23 host cities, with seven to miss out.

With the joint bid involving the USA, Mexico and Canada but 60 of the 80 games to be played in the U.S., you would think that a fair distribution of 10 U.S. cities and three each for Mexico and Canada is what the bid is looking at as their aim is to reach as many people as possible across all three countries.

But, when you think about it, maybe 12 U.S. cities and two each from Mexico and Canada would work a little better. With that in mind, we have two scenarios below as the geography of spreading the games out across North America is extremely tough. 

Here’s a look at where we think the games will be played during the 2026 World Cup but, of course, a lot can change in the next eight years…

Scenario 1 – (10 U.S. cities, 3 Mexican cities, 3 Canadian cities)

  1. New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
  2. Mexico City – Azteca Stadium
  3. Toronto – BMO Field
  4. Los Angeles – Rose Bowl
  5. Boston – Gillete Stadium
  6. Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
  7. Dallas – AT&T Stadium
  8. Washington D.C. – FedEx Field
  9. Atlanta – Mercedes Benz Stadium
  10. Montreal – Olympic Stadium
  11. Monterrey – Estadio BBVA Bancomer
  12. San Francisco/San Jose – Levi’s Stadium
  13. Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
  14. Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
  15. Seattle – CenturyLink Field
  16. Edmonton – Commonwealth Stadium

Seven cities to miss out

  1. Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
  2. Houston – NRG Stadium
  3. Baltimore – M&T Bank Stadium
  4. Cincinnati – Paul Brown Stadium
  5. Denver – Mile High Stadium
  6. Nashville – Nissan Stadium
  7. Orlando – Camping World Stadium

Scenario 2 – (12 U.S. cities, 2 Mexican cities, 2 Canadian cities)

  1. New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
  2. Mexico City – Azteca Stadium
  3. Toronto – BMO Field
  4. Los Angeles – Rose Bowl
  5. Boston – Gillete Stadium
  6. Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
  7. Dallas – AT&T Stadium
  8. Washington D.C. – FedEx Field
  9. Atlanta – Mercedes Benz Stadium
  10. Houston – NRG Stadium
  11. San Francisco/San Jose – Levi’s Stadium
  12. Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
  13. Montreal – Olympic Stadium
  14. Monterrey – Estadio BBVA Bancomer
  15. Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
  16. Seattle – CenturyLink Field

Seven cities to miss out

  1. Baltimore – M&T Bank Stadium
  2. Denver – Mile High Stadium
  3. Cincinnati – Paul Brown Stadium
  4. Nashville – Nissan Stadium
  5. Orlando – Camping World Stadium
  6. Edmonton – Commonwealth Stadium
  7. Guadalajara – Estadio Akron

US gets Russia’s World Cup vote as logic trumps politics

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 14, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) The United States was able to celebrate a World Cup victory in Russia after all. Thanks to assistance from the host nation at a FIFA Congress addressed by President Vladimir Putin.

For all the geopolitical tensions between the superpowers, Russia had no qualms about pressing the electronic keypads to select the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico over Morocco in the 2026 World Cup hosting vote in Moscow on Wednesday.

“Football is separate from politics,” said Alexander Alayev, acting president of the Russian football federation. “Morocco prepared a very strong and interesting bid, but the unified bid was much stronger in all aspects.”

Maybe, finally, some sports officials made decisions based on existing merits and what is best for the game, rather than following political agendas.

“This should not be about geopolitics,” U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro said. “This was not a vote in the United Nations.”

The U.S. may have hoped for a vote from North Korea after the rapprochement between the nations during an extraordinary summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. North Korea instead opted for the Moroccan proposals that were dismissed by FIFA inspectors as high-risk in three areas and overwhelmingly rejected by the football world.

Morocco wasn’t even able to harness unanimous support from Africa, with 11 federations voting against their continental counterpart.

Despite his country voting for Morocco, Cameroon federation official Kevin Njomo accepted the World Cup would be “more profitable in America.”

Morocco also didn’t get full support from other Muslim-majority nations, with Afghanistan, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia among the 134 backers of the North American bid.

Has there really been an outbreak of common sense at a governing body where the specter of wrongdoing has hung over decisions in recent years? The 69 majority for North America meant FIFA avoids a fifth consecutive risky, tricky World Cup after South Africa, Brazil, Russia, which opens on Thursday without a U.S. team, and Qatar in 2022.

Where Morocco needed to spend billions of dollars building or renovating all 14 proposed stadiums, North America could host the World Cup almost immediately if needed.

Ultimately, Morocco’s record on human rights and lack of protections for the LGBT community, which were criticized by FIFA, might have helped to swing the decision.

Unlike the contentious dual votes in 2010 for Russia and Qatar, this time the inspection reports of each bid were a guide for voters from FIFA’s full membership.

In an unexpected late intervention after presentations on Wednesday, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura gave the North American bid one final push before the ballot when she summarized the review task force’s verdict that saw Morocco fare so poorly.

Not only did she remind delegates about Morocco’s lack of infrastructure but highlighted the North American bid’s ability to deliver double the revenue at $14 billion.

Obviously, money talks.

“We tried to make the case of what’s best for FIFA,” Cordeiro said. That means swelling the coffers from FIFA’s signature tournament to allow President Gianni Infantino to distribute cash to the around the world to member federations.

The only real stumbling block on the campaign for the North Americans was concern about the impact of Trump’s push for immigration restrictions and a leaked White House outburst about African nations.

The bid team believed it wasn’t insurmountable.

“The politics of today may not be the politics of next year or five years or eight years down the road,” Canada’s federation president Steven Reed said.

Indeed, the U.S. passed this global test of popularity, aided by the inclusion of Canada and Mexico on the ticket.

“The unity of the three nations came together to offer what no one nation including my own can provide today,” Cordeiro said. “I think that was a powerful message. That is something we repeated and repeated over again. I think it made the difference at the end.”

No wonder Infantino described himself as a “happy man.” FIFA, it appears, got just what it wanted.

Egypt expect Salah to be fit for Uruguay game

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 8:21 AM EDT
It appears that Mohamed Salah‘s remarkable recovery from injury is complete.

With Egypt facing Uruguay in their Group A opener on Friday, Salah’s status was unknown until this point as he’d trained on his own and had recovery sessions in Spain after injuring his left shoulder in the UEFA Champions League final on May 26.

He was initially given a 3-4 week timeline to get back to full fitness but the Liverpool star appears set to play for Egypt in their first World Cup game since 1990. Whether that means he will come on as a sub or start the game remains to be seen but Salah has been taking a small part in training sessions in recent days.

Egypt’s manager Hector Cuper spoke to the media ahead of the game and had the following to say.

“Salah is doing very well indeed, he’s recovered very quickly. We’ll see how it goes today,” Cuper said. “We can say almost 100% he will play, barring any unforeseen factors at the last moment.”

Great news for Egypt. And great news for the World Cup.

Salah is coming off the back of a record-breaking season in the Premier League as he scored 32 goals and led Liverpool to a top four finish as well as reaching the UEFA Champions League final.

His 44 goals in all competitions in his first season at Liverpool took everyone by surprise but he’s now a hero in his homeland and he has rushed back to lead the Pharaohs.