LIVE: 2018 World Cup – Day 2

As Antoine Griezmann commits to staying at Atletico Madrid, other players may be looking to find news homes.

A couple of German World Cup winners are being linked with moves away from their respective Bundesliga giants.

Mario Gotze was left off the German squad for this summer’s tournament, and is said to be looking at clubs other than Borussia Dortmund.

Gotze, 26, is being linked with desire to play Premier League football, with Metro saying Arsenal, West Ham, and Everton are interested in his services.

Liverpool will naturally be mentioned as well, given his former manager Jurgen Klopp‘s status at Anfield, though Gotze scored just twice with four assists in 23 appearances last season.

Twenty-nine year old German center back Jerome Boateng could leave Bayern Munich, and Manchester United would be interesting in buying the former Man City man.

Boateng, 29, could leave Bayern if an “important” offer arrives and the player is interested in the location, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge tells Bild.

The center back is a serial winner in Germany but recently sounded a bit bored by the tasks of winning German hardware. From Manchester Evening News:

“I’ve experienced everything at FC Bayern, and I am slowly coming to a point where I must answer myself certain questions,” he previously told Socrates magazine. “What are the goals I have not reached yet? Do I, time and time again, want to prove myself at the same club with the same pre-conditions?

MSG’s Kristian Dyer says Matt Miazga is a wanted man in Europe. The USMNT center back, now 22, is Chelsea property but has spent the last two seasons on loan to Vitesse in the Eredivisie.

The Netherlands outfit would like him back, but Dyer said other Premier League clubs have interest as do sides in the Bundesliga (video link). Would it be a full-time move, or a third loan? It’s hard to say with Chelsea, who also may have a new boss in town to assess what the depth looks like at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere…

A former Juventus director says Manchester United is set to miss out on Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who will move to Turin and join The Old Lady (Manchester Evening News).

Le10 Sport claims that Arsenal’s Unai Emery has lodged a $23 million bid for David Luiz of cross-London rival Chelsea.

