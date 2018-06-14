LIVE: 2018 World Cup – Day 2

Get planning for Day 2 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
We are in for a busy day of action after the opening match on Thursday.
Group A’s second game takes place as Egypt and Uruguay collide with both nations the favorites to advance to the Round of 16.
And Group B play kicks off with perhaps the game of the group stage with Iberian rivals Portugal and Spain clashing in Sochi, while Morocco and Iran meet in St Petersburg elsewhere in Group B.
Below is Friday’s schedule in full.
2018 World Cup schedule – Friday, June 15
Group A
Egypt v Uruguay: Ekaterinburg, 8 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Group B
Morocco v Iran: St Petersburg, 11 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Portugal v Spain: Sochi, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE