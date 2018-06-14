More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
LIVE: 2018 World Cup – Day 2

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 6:40 PM EDT
Get planning for Day 2 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news

We are in for a busy day of action after the opening match on Thursday.

Group A’s second game takes place as Egypt and Uruguay collide with both nations the favorites to advance to the Round of 16.

And Group B play kicks off with perhaps the game of the group stage with Iberian rivals Portugal and Spain clashing in Sochi, while Morocco and Iran meet in St Petersburg elsewhere in Group B.

Below is Friday’s schedule in full.

2018 World Cup schedule – Friday, June 15

2018 World Cup schedule – Friday, June 15

Group A
Egypt v Uruguay: Ekaterinburg, 8 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Group B
Morocco v Iran: St Petersburg, 11 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Portugal v Spain: Sochi, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Transfer gossip: Gotze, Boateng, Miazga linked with moves

By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
As Antoine Griezmann commits to staying at Atletico Madrid, other players may be looking to find news homes.

[ MORE: Lopetegui speaks at Real unveiling ]

A couple of German World Cup winners are being linked with moves away from their respective Bundesliga giants.

Mario Gotze was left off the German squad for this summer’s tournament, and is said to be looking at clubs other than Borussia Dortmund.

Gotze, 26, is being linked with desire to play Premier League football, with Metro saying Arsenal, West Ham, and Everton are interested in his services.

Liverpool will naturally be mentioned as well, given his former manager Jurgen Klopp‘s status at Anfield, though Gotze scored just twice with four assists in 23 appearances last season.

Twenty-nine year old German center back Jerome Boateng could leave Bayern Munich, and Manchester United would be interesting in buying the former Man City man.

Boateng, 29, could leave Bayern if an “important” offer arrives and the player is interested in the location, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge tells Bild.

The center back is a serial winner in Germany but recently sounded a bit bored by the tasks of winning German hardware. From Manchester Evening News:

“I’ve experienced everything at FC Bayern, and I am slowly coming to a point where I must answer myself certain questions,” he previously told Socrates magazine.

“What are the goals I have not reached yet? Do I, time and time again, want to prove myself at the same club with the same pre-conditions?

MSG’s Kristian Dyer says Matt Miazga is a wanted man in Europe. The USMNT center back, now 22, is Chelsea property but has spent the last two seasons on loan to Vitesse in the Eredivisie.

The Netherlands outfit would like him back, but Dyer said other Premier League clubs have interest as do sides in the Bundesliga (video link). Would it be a full-time move, or a third loan? It’s hard to say with Chelsea, who also may have a new boss in town to assess what the depth looks like at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere…

  • A former Juventus director says Manchester United is set to miss out on Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who will move to Turin and join The Old Lady (Manchester Evening News).
  • Le10 Sport claims that Arsenal’s Unai Emery has lodged a $23 million bid for David Luiz of cross-London rival Chelsea.

Off to a flyer? Toughest, easiest starts to Premier League schedule

By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 6:12 PM EDT
Cardiff City will be ruing its fixtures to start life in the Premier League, while champions Manchester City should be salivating.

You might’ve thought that any way, but the schedule makers certainly did favors to the champs and took a plank to back of one of the new boys.

[ MORE: Full 2018-19 PL schedule ]

Using last season’s table position and assigning the promoted sides to spaces 18-20, Man City gets the easiest first six matches in the Premier League.

Following a tricky Opening Day at Unai Emery’s Arsenal, Man City will face Huddersfield and Newcastle with all three newly-promoted sides filling out the sextet.

Burnley will have a good chance to get off to another hot start, with Southampton, Watford, and Fulham on the docket before a visit from Manchester United. Wolves, Cardiff, Huddersfield Town, and Bournemouth follow.

As for aforementioned Cardiff, the Bluebirds could be waiting a long time for a win if they cannot pick up three points versus Bournemouth, Newcastle, and Huddersfield Town; The next five opponents? Arsenal home, Chelsea away, Man City home, Burnley home, Spurs away.

Also getting a rough ride is Newcastle, who opens with Spurs before facing Cardiff. Then it’s Chelsea home, Man City away, Arsenal home.

It all comes out in the sauce by the end of the run, but clubs can find themselves in deep holes with poor starts. Newcastle and Cardiff face big challenges, while Man City and Burnley should be smiling early.

Russia gets Putin call, excited over blowout win

By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 5:25 PM EDT
Russia manager Stanislav Cherchesov had to pause his post-match press conference following his side’s 5-0 defeat of Saudi Arabia in the first match of the 2018 World Cup.

He took a phone call, and was asked who called and why.

It was Vladimir Putin.

[ MORE: Saudi Arabia “ashamed” ]

“It was the head of state,” Cherchesov said. “He asked me to share his thanks with the team for the performance that they put on and he asked me to keep playing like this.”

So goes the glory of a massive win from a host nation at the biggest tournament in the world, though surely he’ll be hoping the fiercely competitive Putin isn’t approaching the Uruguay and Egypt matches expecting 5-0 score lines for Sbornaya.

Twenty-two year old Aleksandr Golovin impressed big time with a goal and two assists, but it was a long-time hyped player who stoke the show.

Twenty-two year old Aleksandr Golovin impressed big time with a goal and two assists, but it was a long-time hyped player who stoke the show.

Denis Cheryshev, 27, scored a brace in the win. He signed for Real Madrid at age 12, but went on to make just seven senior appearances with one goal before transferring to Villarreal.

“I’m happy for the team and for my own family. They’ve suffered so much with my injures and I think they’ve really deserved this,” he said. “I’m happy we’ve won but we shouldn’t stop there. Any moment you relax you can be knocked out so you have to keep working and looking forward. I would like to carry on at this level so that we succeed as a team.”

Pizzi: Saudi Arabia needs “to recover from shameful situation”

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
Saudi Arabia manager Juan Antonio Pizzi used blunt words to describe his side’s 5-0 loss to host nation Russia in the World Cup opener for both sides on Thursday.

“Results like this don’t happen very often in World Cups and we need to recover from this shameful situation,” he said.

[ MORE: Griezmann staying at Atleti ]

Pizzi’s men were down 2-0 at the break and it didn’t get any better in the second stanza, conceding thrice down the stretch including twice in stoppage time.

All told, the Green Falcons took their best chance at a win and couldn’t muster much of anything. Here’s more from Pizzi, the former Chile, Valencia, Leon, and San Lorenzo boss.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

“I trust my efforts, I trust my players and I fully trust that we’ll have a better performance in the next game. I don’t think they did anything to surprise us. They won without doing much – a poor performance explains this result.”

Saudi Arabia will have one more day’s rest than its next opponent, Uruguay, before facing Egypt in the Group A finale.