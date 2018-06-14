Off to a flyer? Toughest, easiest starts to Premier League schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cardiff City will be ruing its fixtures to start life in the Premier League, while champions Manchester City should be salivating.

You might’ve thought that any way, but the schedule makers certainly did favors to the champs and took a plank to back of one of the new boys.

Using last season’s table position and assigning the promoted sides to spaces 18-20, Man City gets the easiest first six matches in the Premier League.

Following a tricky Opening Day at Unai Emery’s Arsenal, Man City will face Huddersfield and Newcastle with all three newly-promoted sides filling out the sextet.

Burnley will have a good chance to get off to another hot start, with Southampton, Watford, and Fulham on the docket before a visit from Manchester United. Wolves, Cardiff, Huddersfield Town, and Bournemouth follow.

As for aforementioned Cardiff, the Bluebirds could be waiting a long time for a win if they cannot pick up three points versus Bournemouth, Newcastle, and Huddersfield Town; The next five opponents? Arsenal home, Chelsea away, Man City home, Burnley home, Spurs away.

"Can I last until Christmas?!" 😂#CardiffCity play Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City back-to-back in September 🙈 Manager Neil Warnock joined @SportsBreakfast earlier. pic.twitter.com/a3nuTFmTtJ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 14, 2018

Also getting a rough ride is Newcastle, who opens with Spurs before facing Cardiff. Then it’s Chelsea home, Man City away, Arsenal home.

It all comes out in the sauce by the end of the run, but clubs can find themselves in deep holes with poor starts. Newcastle and Cardiff face big challenges, while Man City and Burnley should be smiling early.

