Getty Images

Off to a flyer? Toughest, easiest starts to Premier League schedule

By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 6:12 PM EDT
Cardiff City will be ruing its fixtures to start life in the Premier League, while champions Manchester City should be salivating.

You might’ve thought that any way, but the schedule makers certainly did favors to the champs and took a plank to back of one of the new boys.

Using last season’s table position and assigning the promoted sides to spaces 18-20, Man City gets the easiest first six matches in the Premier League.

Following a tricky Opening Day at Unai Emery’s Arsenal, Man City will face Huddersfield and Newcastle with all three newly-promoted sides filling out the sextet.

Burnley will have a good chance to get off to another hot start, with Southampton, Watford, and Fulham on the docket before a visit from Manchester United. Wolves, Cardiff, Huddersfield Town, and Bournemouth follow.

As for aforementioned Cardiff, the Bluebirds could be waiting a long time for a win if they cannot pick up three points versus Bournemouth, Newcastle, and Huddersfield Town; The next five opponents? Arsenal home, Chelsea away, Man City home, Burnley home, Spurs away.

Also getting a rough ride is Newcastle, who opens with Spurs before facing Cardiff. Then it’s Chelsea home, Man City away, Arsenal home.

It all comes out in the sauce by the end of the run, but clubs can find themselves in deep holes with poor starts. Newcastle and Cardiff face big challenges, while Man City and Burnley should be smiling early.

Russia gets Putin call, excited over blowout win

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 5:25 PM EDT
Russia manager Stanislav Cherchesov had to pause his post-match press conference following his side’s 5-0 defeat of Saudi Arabia in the first match of the 2018 World Cup.

He took a phone call, and was asked who called and why.

It was Vladimir Putin.

“It was the head of state,” Cherchesov said. “He asked me to share his thanks with the team for the performance that they put on and he asked me to keep playing like this.”

So goes the glory of a massive win from a host nation at the biggest tournament in the world, though surely he’ll be hoping the fiercely competitive Putin isn’t approaching the Uruguay and Egypt matches expecting 5-0 score lines for Sbornaya.

Twenty-two year old Aleksandr Golovin impressed big time with a goal and two assists, but it was a long-time hyped player who stoke the show.

Denis Cheryshev, 27, scored a brace in the win. He signed for Real Madrid at age 12, but went on to make just seven senior appearances with one goal before transferring to Villarreal.

“I’m happy for the team and for my own family. They’ve suffered so much with my injures and I think they’ve really deserved this,” he said. “I’m happy we’ve won but we shouldn’t stop there. Any moment you relax you can be knocked out so you have to keep working and looking forward. I would like to carry on at this level so that we succeed as a team.”

Pizzi: Saudi Arabia needs “to recover from shameful situation”

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
Saudi Arabia manager Juan Antonio Pizzi used blunt words to describe his side’s 5-0 loss to host nation Russia in the World Cup opener for both sides on Thursday.

“Results like this don’t happen very often in World Cups and we need to recover from this shameful situation,” he said.

Pizzi’s men were down 2-0 at the break and it didn’t get any better in the second stanza, conceding thrice down the stretch including twice in stoppage time.

All told, the Green Falcons took their best chance at a win and couldn’t muster much of anything. Here’s more from Pizzi, the former Chile, Valencia, Leon, and San Lorenzo boss.

“I trust my efforts, I trust my players and I fully trust that we’ll have a better performance in the next game. I don’t think they did anything to surprise us. They won without doing much – a poor performance explains this result.”

Saudi Arabia will have one more day’s rest than its next opponent, Uruguay, before facing Egypt in the Group A finale.

Antoine Griezmann denies Barca, will stay with Atleti

AP Photo/Christophe Ena
By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 3:54 PM EDT
On Wednesday we asked whether France teammate Thomas Lemar’s reported arrival at Atletico Madrid spelled g-o-o-d n-e-w-s for supporters hoping Antoine Griezmann would stay with the club.

Turns out that answer came quickly, and the answer is yes.

The 27-year-old superstar will stay with Atleti, the club he joined from Real Sociedad in 2014.

Griezmann scored 29 times with 15 assists in 49 matches this season, giving him 112 and 40 in 209 total appearances for Atleti.

The news also comes a day after Atleti confirmed a new contract for Uruguayan center back Jose Maria Gimenez, the key partner of Diego Godin.

Emotional Lopetegui at Real introduction: Spain firing “saddest day”

AP Photo/Andrea Comas
By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 3:21 PM EDT
It’d be fair to assume Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would sympathize with anyone changing managers in a fit of emotion, but the 71-year-old is enraged on behalf of his new coach Julen Lopetegui.

Madrid introduced Lopetegui on Thursday. The Spanish coach is taking the reins from resigned boss Zinedine Zidane one day after the Spanish national team fired Lopetegui for taking the Real job without informing them.

Yes, the same Spanish team who enters this month’s World Cup as one of the favorites.

Perez lambasted the Spanish federation, which claimed both Lopetegui and his new club “betrayed” the country, citing Chelsea and Manchester United hiring Antonio Conte and Louis Van Gaal on the eve of major tournaments for their national teams.

And Lopetegui claimed his players reacted well to his telling them he’d leave the national team set-up after the World Cup.

At one point, Lopetegui became emotional in discussing the last 24-48 hours.

From Real Madrid’s web site:

“I believe I’m ready for this adventure and to take the wonderful squad of players we have under my wing. Real Madrid aspires to win everything and I feel part of the family at this club. Yesterday was the saddest day of my life since the death of my mother, but today is the happiest.”

We get it, Julen, and there’s no reason for him to feel shamed. We supposed he could’ve told Real to wait until after the World Cup to speak, but then could miss out on a dream job.

The 51-year-old coached Real Madrid B from 2008-09 before moving onto Spain’s youth set-up, then Porto, then Spain’s senior team.