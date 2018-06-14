More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Pizzi: Saudi Arabia needs “to recover from shameful situation”

By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Saudi Arabia manager Juan Antonio Pizzi used blunt words to describe his side’s 5-0 loss to host nation Russia in the World Cup opener for both sides on Thursday.

“Results like this don’t happen very often in World Cups and we need to recover from this shameful situation,” he said.

[ MORE: Griezmann staying at Atleti ]

Pizzi’s men were down 2-0 at the break and it didn’t get any better in the second stanza, conceding thrice down the stretch including twice in stoppage time.

All told, the Green Falcons took their best chance at a win and couldn’t muster much of anything. Here’s more from Pizzi, the former Chile, Valencia, Leon, and San Lorenzo boss.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

“I trust my efforts, I trust my players and I fully trust that we’ll have a better performance in the next game. I don’t think they did anything to surprise us. They won without doing much – a poor performance explains this result.”

Saudi Arabia will have one more day’s rest than its next opponent, Uruguay, before facing Egypt in the Group A finale.

Antoine Griezmann denies Barca, will stay with Atleti

AP Photo/Christophe Ena
By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 3:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On Wednesday we asked whether France teammate Thomas Lemar’s reported arrival at Atletico Madrid spelled g-o-o-d n-e-w-s for supporters hoping Antoine Griezmann would stay with the club.

Turns out that answer came quickly, and the answer is yes.

[ MORE: Lopetegui speaks at Real unveiling ]

The 27-year-old superstar will stay with Atleti, the club he joined from Real Sociedad in 2014.

Griezmann scored 29 times with 15 assists in 49 matches this season, giving him 112 and 40 in 209 total appearances for Atleti.

The news also comes a day after Atleti confirmed a new contract for Uruguayan center back Jose Maria Gimenez, the key partner of Diego Godin.

Emotional Lopetegui at Real introduction: Spain firing “saddest day”

AP Photo/Andrea Comas
By Nicholas MendolaJun 14, 2018, 3:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’d be fair to assume Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would sympathize with anyone changing managers in a fit of emotion, but the 71-year-old is enraged on behalf of his new coach Julen Lopetegui.

[ MORE: Will Spain be affected? ]

Madrid introduced Lopetegui on Thursday. The Spanish coach is taking the reins from resigned boss Zinedine Zidane one day after the Spanish national team fired Lopetegui for taking the Real job without informing them.

Yes, the same Spanish team who enters this month’s World Cup as one of the favorites.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Perez lambasted the Spanish federation, which claimed both Lopetegui and his new club “betrayed” the country, citing Chelsea and Manchester United hiring Antonio Conte and Louis Van Gaal on the eve of major tournaments for their national teams.

And Lopetegui claimed his players reacted well to his telling them he’d leave the national team set-up after the World Cup.

At one point, Lopetegui became emotional in discussing the last 24-48 hours.

From Real Madrid’s web site:

“I believe I’m ready for this adventure and to take the wonderful squad of players we have under my wing. Real Madrid aspires to win everything and I feel part of the family at this club. Yesterday was the saddest day of my life since the death of my mother, but today is the happiest.”

We get it, Julen, and there’s no reason for him to feel shamed. We supposed he could’ve told Real to wait until after the World Cup to speak, but then could miss out on a dream job.

The 51-year-old coached Real Madrid B from 2008-09 before moving onto Spain’s youth set-up, then Porto, then Spain’s senior team.

Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show: Episode 1

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Layla Anna-Lee has a new show and, well, it’s unbiased. At least occasionally…

In “Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show” (see, we told you) she breaks down her feelings ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ] 

There will be plenty more to come over the next few weeks, with the show coming via the Men In Blazers.

Click play on the video above to watch the first episode in full.

VIDEO: Cheryshev, Golovin score stunners for Russia

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

Denis Cheryshev and Aleksandar Golovin were the stars of the show for 2018 World Cup hosts Russia as they beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their Group A opener on Thursday.

[ RECAP: Russia humble Saudi Arabia

Cheryshev jumped off the bench in the first half and scored a goal in each half, his first two goals for Russia, and his second was a beauty late in the game with the outside of his left foot.

Golovin finished the win off in style as he curled home a fine free kick to cap off a wonderful individual performance as he also had two assists.

Take a look at both goals below.