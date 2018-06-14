Pizzi: Saudi Arabia needs “to recover from shameful situation”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saudi Arabia manager Juan Antonio Pizzi used blunt words to describe his side’s 5-0 loss to host nation Russia in the World Cup opener for both sides on Thursday.

“Results like this don’t happen very often in World Cups and we need to recover from this shameful situation,” he said.

[ MORE: Griezmann staying at Atleti ]

Pizzi’s men were down 2-0 at the break and it didn’t get any better in the second stanza, conceding thrice down the stretch including twice in stoppage time.

All told, the Green Falcons took their best chance at a win and couldn’t muster much of anything. Here’s more from Pizzi, the former Chile, Valencia, Leon, and San Lorenzo boss.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

“I trust my efforts, I trust my players and I fully trust that we’ll have a better performance in the next game. I don’t think they did anything to surprise us. They won without doing much – a poor performance explains this result.”

Saudi Arabia will have one more day’s rest than its next opponent, Uruguay, before facing Egypt in the Group A finale.

Follow @NicholasMendola