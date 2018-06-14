Ranking potential host cities for 2026 World Cup

With the excitement of the 2026 World Cup being awarded to the United States of America, Canada and Mexico, a lot of the focus has already switched to one thing: where will the games be played?

Given the huge distances between potential host cities, the envy of certain stadiums being on the list of 23 potential venues is very real across some parts of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

But with that initial list of 23 cities set to be whittled down to 16 in the coming years, and the likes of Vancouver and Chicago not even making that final list as both pulled out, it is a ridiculously tough decision to finalize where the World Cup games will be played.

Here is a look at the potential host cities for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. This current list of 23 will be whittled down to 16 for the tournament 🇨🇦🇲🇽🇺🇸 | #United2026 pic.twitter.com/49Z35m2ejD — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 13, 2018

Below is a ranking of the potential 23 host cities, with seven to miss out.

With the joint bid involving the USA, Mexico and Canada but 60 of the 80 games to be played in the U.S., you would think that a fair distribution of 10 U.S. cities and three each for Mexico and Canada is what the bid is looking at as their aim is to reach as many people as possible across all three countries.

But, when you think about it, maybe 12 U.S. cities and two each from Mexico and Canada would work a little better. With that in mind, we have two scenarios below as the geography of spreading the games out across North America is extremely tough.

Here’s a look at where we think the games will be played during the 2026 World Cup but, of course, a lot can change in the next eight years…

Scenario 1 – (10 U.S. cities, 3 Mexican cities, 3 Canadian cities)

New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium Mexico City – Azteca Stadium Toronto – BMO Field Los Angeles – Rose Bowl Boston – Gillete Stadium Miami – Hard Rock Stadium Dallas – AT&T Stadium Washington D.C. – FedEx Field Atlanta – Mercedes Benz Stadium Montreal – Olympic Stadium Monterrey – Estadio BBVA Bancomer San Francisco/San Jose – Levi’s Stadium Guadalajara – Estadio Akron Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium Seattle – CenturyLink Field Edmonton – Commonwealth Stadium

Seven cities to miss out

Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field Houston – NRG Stadium Baltimore – M&T Bank Stadium Cincinnati – Paul Brown Stadium Denver – Mile High Stadium Nashville – Nissan Stadium Orlando – Camping World Stadium

Scenario 2 – (12 U.S. cities, 2 Mexican cities, 2 Canadian cities)

New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium Mexico City – Azteca Stadium Toronto – BMO Field Los Angeles – Rose Bowl Boston – Gillete Stadium Miami – Hard Rock Stadium Dallas – AT&T Stadium Washington D.C. – FedEx Field Atlanta – Mercedes Benz Stadium Houston – NRG Stadium San Francisco/San Jose – Levi’s Stadium Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field Montreal – Olympic Stadium Monterrey – Estadio BBVA Bancomer Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium Seattle – CenturyLink Field

Seven cities to miss out

Baltimore – M&T Bank Stadium Denver – Mile High Stadium Cincinnati – Paul Brown Stadium Nashville – Nissan Stadium Orlando – Camping World Stadium Edmonton – Commonwealth Stadium Guadalajara – Estadio Akron

