VIDEO: Cheryshev, Golovin score stunners for Russia

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
Denis Cheryshev and Aleksandar Golovin were the stars of the show for 2018 World Cup hosts Russia as they beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their Group A opener on Thursday.

Cheryshev jumped off the bench in the first half and scored a goal in each half, his first two goals for Russia, and his second was a beauty late in the game with the outside of his left foot.

Golovin finished the win off in style as he curled home a fine free kick to cap off a wonderful individual performance as he also had two assists.

Take a look at both goals below.

Hosts Russia hammer Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 1:03 PM EDT
Hosts Russia got off to a perfect start as they beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow.

Russia took the lead early on through Yury Gazinskiy’s header and doubled their lead just before the break as Denis Cheryshev slammed home after fine footwork. Artem Dzyuba jumped off the bench to nod home to make it 3-0, then two fine strikes late on from Cheryshev and then Aleksandar Golovin, who also grabbed two assists, completed the rout.

Despite Saudi Arabia having plenty of possession they hardly threatened the Russian goal as the hosts momentarily went top of Group A ahead of Egypt playing Uruguay on Friday.

Next up for Russia is a clash against Egypt on June 19 in Saint Petersburg. Saudi Arabia take on Uruguay on June 20 in Rostov-on-Don.

A rapid pace to the game early on saw both teams eager to impress and Russia had the first real chance of the game as Fernandes pulled the ball but the shot was blocked.

Soon after Russia took the lead as a superb cross from the left from Aleksandar Golovin found Gazinskiy at the back post who headed home his first international goal. 1-0 to Russia just 12 minutes in.

Smolov then had a shot deflected towards the top corner but Al-Mayoof clawed it away as the hosts started superbly.

As the game wore on Saudi Arabia settled down and Al Sahlawi nearly got on the end of an inviting cross but Russia cleared for a corner.

Dzagoev was then replaced by Cheryshev as one of Russia’s key players went down with what looked like a pretty serious hamstring injury. However the hosts were very comfortable as they pressed Saudi Arabia’s defense whenever they could and that led to their second goal.

A slice of luck saw Russia grab the ball and Golovin broke free before teeing upRoman Zobnin who played in Cheryshev. The Villarreal man controlled superbly and then smashed home to make it 2-0.

Russia sat back after the break and Saudi Arabia almost pulled one back as a cross from the right just evaded both Al Sahlawi and Al Jassam.

On the break Zobnin drove forward and his shot was parried clumsily by Al-Mayoof as Saudi Arabia cleared the danger.

Golovin then picked out substitute Dzuyba to nod home with his first touch, as Russia eased to victory and the home fans rejoiced.

It would get better in stoppage time as Cheryshev scored a stunner with the outside of his left foot, then Golovin curled home a beautiful free kick to make it 5-0.

What a start for Russia.

VIDEO: Russia score first goals of 2018 World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
The first two goals of the 2018 World Cup have been scored and hosts Russia are off to a flying start.

Opening up the tournament against Saudi Arabia in Group A, Russia started brightly and went ahead less than 12 minutes in.

Aleksandar Golovin’s cross from the left found Yury Gazinskiy and he nodded home his first-ever international goal.

Then just before half time Denis Cheryshev made it 2-0 with a lovely composed finish.

Watch the videos below to see Russia’s goals.

Most popular World Cup jerseys in each US state

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
This is a pretty cool way to think about which players will be the most popular across the United States of America during the 2018 World Cup.

A map has been released by soccer kit supplied Soccer.com on the eve of the tournament and, with no USMNT this time around, the focus is on the players who are heading to Russia.

With that in mind, which jerseys have soccer fans in the USA been snapping up?

Below is a look at the most popular players by each U.S. state according to Soccer.com’s sales with Lionel Messi, Hirving Lozano, Neymar, Mesut Ozil, Andres Iniesta, Paul Pogba and Mohamed Salah dominating, plus a sprinkling of Antoine Griezmann and Javier Hernandez. Only Kansas and Ohio went with Ronaldo, which is surprising.

Other key takeaways: Harry Kane is big in Alaska and Nebraska and it’s a case of “Aloha, Sergio Ramos…”

WATCH: 2018 World Cup – Day 1

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 14, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
It is finally here. The 2018 World Cup kicks off on Thursday with hosts Russia facing Saudi Arabia in the Moscow.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Now, on paper it may not be the most glamorous game (these are the two lowest-ranked teams in the tournament after all…) but it will certainly be a spectacle as eight years of preparations have been leading up to this point.

Below is the schedule for the opening day with plenty of razzmatazz expected ahead of the opening game of the tournament.

2018 World Cup schedule – Thursday, June 14

Group A
Russia v Saudi Arabia: Moscow (Luzhniki), 11 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE