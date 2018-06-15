Hat trick hero Ronaldo drags Portugal to draw with Spain

- Spain goals: Costa (24′, 55′), Nacho (58′)
- Portugal goals: Ronaldo (4′, 44′, 88′)
- Next: Spain-Iran, Portugal-Morocco
Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing 88th minute free kick finished his hat trick and answered Nacho Fernandez’s magical second-half goal in a 3-3 draw between Spain and Portugal on Friday.
It was a match befitting the hype as the World Cup began for both sides in Sochi, with Ronaldo’s first two goals canceled out by the same from Diego Costa.
Portugal earned a penalty inside the first three minutes when Ronaldo dragged his leg to catch Nacho Fernandez inside the 18, and the megastar’s picture perfect PK got David De Gea going the wrong way for a 1-0 lead.
A counter attack gave Portugal a prime chance for 2-0, with Bernardo Silva carving a ball around the Spanish defense and Ronaldo playing one touch for Goncalo Guedes, only to see the youngster take a superfluous touch.
Costa made it 1-1, bodying off Pepe and then cooking his mark wth a pair of cuts before belting a low shot beyond the reach of Rui Patricio.
Andres Iniesta dragged a low shot just beyond the far post, the ball crawling by the mark.
Ronaldo grabbed his second in the 44th minute, this one a howler from David De Gea.
After Costa made it 2-2, Fernandez somehow combined power and touch with an otherworldly strike to give Spain its first lead.
I mean, really man…
Few words needed for what happened next:
It’s a goal befitting of the stage and the players.
Nacho Fernandez gave Spain its first lead of the World Cup with a nasty bit of skill, power, and dare-we-say grace with this 58th minute opener against Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo had twice given Portugal leads, both answered by Diego Costa, when a — wait for it — mishit pass from Andres Iniesta saw the ball bounce into the path of Real Madrid’s defender.
Nacho didn’t think twice before belting it off both pipes for the lead in an early contender for goal of the tournament (although Russia-Saudi Arabia had some beauties).
