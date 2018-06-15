Portuguese team reacts: “Above all else, an amazing Cristiano performance”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing performance glossed over a disappointing job from Portugal’s players, at least according to the national team’s manager.

Fernando Santos said, “Spain’s players didn’t let our quality players show what they could do.”

[ RECAP, VIDEO: Portugal 3-3 Spain ]

Viewers would beg to differ, at least in the case of Ronaldo (Cheers to Portuguese soccer expert scribe Tom Kundert for the quick post-game quotes).

Bernardo Silva: "It was above all else, an amazing Cristiano performance"

Moutinho: "We have to recognise we all ran, we all gave everything, we believed until the end." — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) June 15, 2018

The Real Madrid megastar scored his first World Cup hat trick in the 3-3 draw with Spain. Ronaldo won and converted a penalty, took advantage of a rare David De Gea howler, and scored with a wonderful 88th minute free kick.

“It’s worth a lot,” Ronaldo said after the game. “It’s a great work of many years. I worked for this, but obviously it’s the team and we’re winning together. We fought to the end and the draw is fair. Spain had control of the ball but it was a great match and it was good for us.”

Portugal does need to be much better in defense by the next time it faces anyone, let alone someone of Spain’s quality.

When Diego Costa is allowed to bull his way around the field, you can’t sit down after contact like Pepe. At some point, Portugal will pay for waiting on Ronaldo.

Ladies & gents, @Cristiano Ronaldo in the #WorldCup What a way to grab a late point for Portugal and a hat trick for himself 🔥#POR 3-3 #ESP pic.twitter.com/s1rrNquPr9 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 15, 2018

Fernando Santos: "Spain have quality players, we have quality players. Spain's players didn't let our quality players show what they could do, they were more intense than us. We have to rectify this." — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) June 15, 2018

Cédric: "We're happy to get the draw after losing 3-2. We always reacted well, Pepe said their 1st goal was a foul." — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) June 15, 2018

