Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo strikes deal on tax fraud case

Associated PressJun 15, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Spanish media reports that Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to plead guilty to tax fraud and pay a fine of 18.8 million euros ($21.8 milllion) in exchange for a prison sentence that would most likely be suspended.

[ RECAP: Morocco 0-1 Iran ]

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported Friday that Ronaldo is ready to admit to four counts of tax fraud that would carry a prison sentence of two years. Prison sentences not over two years in Spain are often suspended for first-time offenders.

The deal has yet to be ratified by Spain’s Tax Office, according to different Spanish media including Europa Press news agency.

Neither Spain’s Tax Office, its Ministry of Justice nor people close to Ronaldo would confirm the existence of a deal when called by The Associated Press.

Reports of the deal came hours before Ronaldo scored three goals to give Portugal a 3-3 draw with Spain in their opening match of the World Cup in Russia.

One year ago, a Spanish state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud from 2011-14 worth 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million). The prosecutor accused Ronaldo of having used shell companies outside Spain to hide income made from image rights. The accusation does not involve his salary from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo denied any wrongdoing when questioned by a judge last July.

In 2016, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi received a suspended 21-month jail sentence after being found guilty of defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros (then $4.6 million).

Spain coach Hierro: Portugal “extremely fortunate” to have Ronaldo

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2018, 9:55 PM EDT
Spain coach Fernando Hierro says his side isn’t troubled by changing managers on the eve of the World Cup, even if things didn’t go to plan in its tournament opener.

[ RECAP: Portugal 3-3 Spain ]

“This is a mature squad, the team knows what it wants and have been playing a lot together,” Hierro said. “It is wonderful to have these mature, committed players.”

Hierro’s team twice equalized against Portugal before losing a 3-2 lead to a wonderful Cristiano Ronaldo free kick on Friday in Russia.

That draw came days after Spain, one of the tournament favorites, fired coach Julen Lopetegui for accepting the Real Madrid job without consulting them first.

Spain went down 1-0 and 2-1 to Cristiano Ronaldo goals, one a penalty kick, one bobbled by David De Gea, before the megastar scored his free kick equalizer.

“When you are playing a player like Ronaldo these things can happen. When you have a player like Ronaldo, it is extremely fortunate for whichever team has him, but I certainly would not change him for any of the players in my squad.”

Spain gets Morocco next.

Iran boss Queiroz thrilled with “courageous” win over Morocco

AP Photo/Themba Hadebe
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2018, 8:46 PM EDT
Carlos Queiroz is ecstatic with the effort from his Iran side after a stunning late win over favored Morocco in both teams’ World Cup openers on Friday.

[ RECAP: Morocco 0-1 Iran ]

Iran found the net through a late Morocco own goal, but had the African side under pressure for much of the second half.

The 65-year-old former Real Madrid boss and Manchester United assistant was bullish on his men. From the BBC:

“In the first half we started to jump out and the most open opportunities belonged to Iran and we were able to create panic in their defence and then the game changed.

“From then on the Morocco players knew we could win the game. You need a bit of luck, Morocco are a great team, great players, but I’m sure they did not expect a tough, courageous team from Iran.”

Iran gets Spain next, a Wednesday tilt.

LIVE: World Cup, Day 3 — Four matches include Messi debut

AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2018, 7:40 PM EDT
Get planning for Day 3 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with four games on the docket!

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Lionel Messi will make his 2018 World Cup debut on the heels of old pal Cristiano Ronaldo’s Friday hat trick against Spain.

And tournament favorites France also take their first strides in Russia with a match against Australia.

Below is Saturday’s schedule in full.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

2018 World Cup schedule – Friday, June 15

Group C
France v Australia: Kazan, 6 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Peru v Denmark: Saransk, Noon ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Group D
Argentina v Iceland: Moscow, 9 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Croatia v Nigeria: Kaliningrad, 3 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Russian hopes, fears tied up in Putin’s showcase World Cup

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Associated PressJun 15, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
MORE: 2018 World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin claims soccer and politics have nothing to do with each other, yet the World Cup he kicked off Thursday is about much more than sports.

It’s about proving to the world that Russia is a global power broker and not an outcast, that it’s an open, confident and generous nation – and not an isolated, repressive place hobbled by sanctions.

And the beleaguered Russian team’s stunning 5-0 victory in the tournament opener Thursday against Saudi Arabia was just what Putin needed to make the point that Russia is ascendant again. He promptly called the much-criticized coach personally to congratulate him on the unexpected win.

Sidestepping deep divisions between his strongman worldview and that of many Western countries, Putin welcomed fans to his “hospitable” nation by inviting them to “make new friends with people who share the same values.”

But critics fear the World Cup will legitimize Putin’s autocratic policies at home and Russia’s actions abroad, from alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential election to annexing the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine and a suspected nerve agent attack in Britain. Moscow vehemently denies any interference in the American vote or involvement in the attack against a former Russian spy in Salisbury.

[ RECAP, VIDEO: Portugal 3-3 Spain ]

Racism, homophobia, conflicts over Syria and Ukraine – “all these rebukes have no relation to the World Cup,” his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday. “Today the soccer dimension is the most important one.”

The monthlong World Cup is also about Putin proving to his compatriots that he’s both their best global envoy and a man of the people, who brought the world’s most-watched sporting event to ordinary soccer fans in 11 cities across Russia’s expanse.

That’s especially important for a country that prides itself on athletic prowess but whose last massive sporting event – the 2014 Sochi Olympics – was indelibly stained by revelations of doping so widespread that Russia was banned from this year’s Winter Games.

“It’s important for Russia to have this (tournament), we can show that we are a global football power,” said Moscow fan Dmitry Finapetov, his face streaked with white-blue-red paint, as he nearly spilled his beer in excitement at his team’s strong showing at Luzhniki Stadium.

“When I used to travel abroad I would think, `why can’t it be like this at home?”‘ he said. “But now I travel and I think things are better at home. … Now foreigners can see that too.”

Geopolitics were front and center for Thursday’s opener, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Putin’s star guest. The two leaders have forged an alliance that has pushed up the global oil price and reshaped the balance of power in the Middle East.

Putin welcomed a “friendly global family” of soccer fans to celebrate the World Cup, but the Kremlin’s guest list showed where Russia’s allegiances lie: the head of the North Korean upper house of parliament, Lebanon’s prime minister and the presidents of Rwanda, Paraguay, Bolivia, Panama and leaders of eight friendly former Soviet republics. Britain’s royal family and top politicians are among those who pointedly stayed away.

Electrical engineer Sergei Tabachnikov, who came to Moscow all the way from the Pacific island of Sakhalin for the opening match, welcomed the international scrutiny that comes with hosting an event of this scale and hoped Russia learns something from it.

“Criticism is necessary. It helps us improve,” he said.

Russian authorities walked a careful line Thursday between hard-line security measures and a veneer of tolerance.

A British gay rights activist was arrested for a protest action near Red Square, but quickly released. Later a Russian fan displayed a rainbow flag during Putin’s speech, despite a broadly enforced law that bans “propaganda” of homosexuality to children. Security forces shrugged it off.

Minutes before the opening match, riot police hauled an unauthorized flag vendor into a police van just outside Luzhniki Stadium as he shouted “Help me! Help me!” and fans filmed on their phones. An officer then turned to the crowd, speaking in English and saying in a calming voice, “Nothing to worry about, go enjoy the game.”

British pop singer Robbie Williams also played it safe in the opening concert. He revved up the crowd but diplomatically avoided singing his hit song “Party Like A Russian” – which is rife with stereotypes about Russian extravagance and includes a dig at an unnamed Russian leader who “alleviates” the population of its wealth.

“Football and love” was the theme of Thursday’s opening show, as a debate raged among Russian lawmakers about whether Russian women should hook up with visiting fans.

Mostly the mood was exuberant, with Saudi fans taking selfies with Russians in the stadium’s corridors despite their rivalry.

Alexander Klimov, who came from the southern Russian city of Stavropol, summed it up by blowing kisses and saying, “Thank you everybody for coming in our country. Welcome to Russia, we love you guys!”

Associated Press writer James Ellingworth contributed to this report.

More AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup