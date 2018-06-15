More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Russian hopes, fears tied up in Putin’s showcase World Cup

Associated PressJun 15, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin claims soccer and politics have nothing to do with each other, yet the World Cup he kicked off Thursday is about much more than sports.

It’s about proving to the world that Russia is a global power broker and not an outcast, that it’s an open, confident and generous nation – and not an isolated, repressive place hobbled by sanctions.

And the beleaguered Russian team’s stunning 5-0 victory in the tournament opener Thursday against Saudi Arabia was just what Putin needed to make the point that Russia is ascendant again. He promptly called the much-criticized coach personally to congratulate him on the unexpected win.

Sidestepping deep divisions between his strongman worldview and that of many Western countries, Putin welcomed fans to his “hospitable” nation by inviting them to “make new friends with people who share the same values.”

But critics fear the World Cup will legitimize Putin’s autocratic policies at home and Russia’s actions abroad, from alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential election to annexing the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine and a suspected nerve agent attack in Britain. Moscow vehemently denies any interference in the American vote or involvement in the attack against a former Russian spy in Salisbury.

Racism, homophobia, conflicts over Syria and Ukraine – “all these rebukes have no relation to the World Cup,” his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday. “Today the soccer dimension is the most important one.”

The monthlong World Cup is also about Putin proving to his compatriots that he’s both their best global envoy and a man of the people, who brought the world’s most-watched sporting event to ordinary soccer fans in 11 cities across Russia’s expanse.

That’s especially important for a country that prides itself on athletic prowess but whose last massive sporting event – the 2014 Sochi Olympics – was indelibly stained by revelations of doping so widespread that Russia was banned from this year’s Winter Games.

“It’s important for Russia to have this (tournament), we can show that we are a global football power,” said Moscow fan Dmitry Finapetov, his face streaked with white-blue-red paint, as he nearly spilled his beer in excitement at his team’s strong showing at Luzhniki Stadium.

“When I used to travel abroad I would think, `why can’t it be like this at home?”‘ he said. “But now I travel and I think things are better at home. … Now foreigners can see that too.”

Geopolitics were front and center for Thursday’s opener, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Putin’s star guest. The two leaders have forged an alliance that has pushed up the global oil price and reshaped the balance of power in the Middle East.

Putin welcomed a “friendly global family” of soccer fans to celebrate the World Cup, but the Kremlin’s guest list showed where Russia’s allegiances lie: the head of the North Korean upper house of parliament, Lebanon’s prime minister and the presidents of Rwanda, Paraguay, Bolivia, Panama and leaders of eight friendly former Soviet republics. Britain’s royal family and top politicians are among those who pointedly stayed away.

Electrical engineer Sergei Tabachnikov, who came to Moscow all the way from the Pacific island of Sakhalin for the opening match, welcomed the international scrutiny that comes with hosting an event of this scale and hoped Russia learns something from it.

“Criticism is necessary. It helps us improve,” he said.

Russian authorities walked a careful line Thursday between hard-line security measures and a veneer of tolerance.

A British gay rights activist was arrested for a protest action near Red Square, but quickly released. Later a Russian fan displayed a rainbow flag during Putin’s speech, despite a broadly enforced law that bans “propaganda” of homosexuality to children. Security forces shrugged it off.

Minutes before the opening match, riot police hauled an unauthorized flag vendor into a police van just outside Luzhniki Stadium as he shouted “Help me! Help me!” and fans filmed on their phones. An officer then turned to the crowd, speaking in English and saying in a calming voice, “Nothing to worry about, go enjoy the game.”

British pop singer Robbie Williams also played it safe in the opening concert. He revved up the crowd but diplomatically avoided singing his hit song “Party Like A Russian” – which is rife with stereotypes about Russian extravagance and includes a dig at an unnamed Russian leader who “alleviates” the population of its wealth.

“Football and love” was the theme of Thursday’s opening show, as a debate raged among Russian lawmakers about whether Russian women should hook up with visiting fans.

Mostly the mood was exuberant, with Saudi fans taking selfies with Russians in the stadium’s corridors despite their rivalry.

Alexander Klimov, who came from the southern Russian city of Stavropol, summed it up by blowing kisses and saying, “Thank you everybody for coming in our country. Welcome to Russia, we love you guys!”

Associated Press writer James Ellingworth contributed to this report.

More AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
Jason Kreis has been fired by Orlando City SC, and Bobby Murphy will take control of the team while it undergoes a coaching search.

The former USMNT player led Real Salt Lake from 2007-13, but has struggled with expansion sides New York City SC and now OCSC.

Orlando is in the Eastern Conference’s sixth spot with a 6W-8L-1T record, and had won just 21 of its 64 games under Kreis. From OrlandoCitySC.com:

“This is a very difficult decision to take, but sometimes in sports we must make tough decisions with the best future of the organization in mind,” Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão said. “I have enormous respect for Jason and the work his team did in Orlando. He arrived in a difficult moment and is leaving with a legacy of respect and professionalism. Now is the time to look forward, keep our heads high and continue pushing toward the many goals we set this season.”

By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2018, 4:17 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing performance glossed over a disappointing job from Portugal’s players, at least according to the national team’s manager.

Fernando Santos said, “Spain’s players didn’t let our quality players show what they could do.”

Viewers would beg to differ, at least in the case of Ronaldo (Cheers to Portuguese soccer expert scribe Tom Kundert for the quick post-game quotes).

The Real Madrid megastar scored his first World Cup hat trick in the 3-3 draw with Spain. Ronaldo won and converted a penalty, took advantage of a rare David De Gea howler, and scored with a wonderful 88th minute free kick.

“It’s worth a lot,” Ronaldo said after the game. “It’s a great work of many years. I worked for this, but obviously it’s the team and we’re winning together. We fought to the end and the draw is fair. Spain had control of the ball but it was a great match and it was good for us.”

Portugal does need to be much better in defense by the next time it faces anyone, let alone someone of Spain’s quality.

When Diego Costa is allowed to bull his way around the field, you can’t sit down after contact like Pepe. At some point, Portugal will pay for waiting on Ronaldo.

 

By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2018, 3:54 PM EDT
  • Spain goals: Costa (24′, 55′), Nacho (58′)
  • Portugal goals: Ronaldo (4′, 44′, 88′)
  • Next: Spain-Iran, Portugal-Morocco

Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing 88th minute free kick finished his hat trick and answered Nacho Fernandez’s magical second-half goal in a 3-3 draw between Spain and Portugal on Friday.

It was a match befitting the hype as the World Cup began for both sides in Sochi, with Ronaldo’s first two goals canceled out by the same from Diego Costa.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Portugal earned a penalty inside the first three minutes when Ronaldo dragged his leg to catch Nacho Fernandez inside the 18, and the megastar’s picture perfect PK got David De Gea going the wrong way for a 1-0 lead.

A counter attack gave Portugal a prime chance for 2-0, with Bernardo Silva carving a ball around the Spanish defense and Ronaldo playing one touch for Goncalo Guedes, only to see the youngster take a superfluous touch.

Costa made it 1-1, bodying off Pepe and then cooking his mark wth a pair of cuts before belting a low shot beyond the reach of Rui Patricio.

Andres Iniesta dragged a low shot just beyond the far post, the ball crawling by the mark.

Ronaldo grabbed his second in the 44th minute, this one a howler from David De Gea.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

After Costa made it 2-2, Fernandez somehow combined power and touch with an otherworldly strike to give Spain its first lead.

I mean, really man…

Few words needed for what happened next:

By Nicholas MendolaJun 15, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
It’s a goal befitting of the stage and the players.

Nacho Fernandez gave Spain its first lead of the World Cup with a nasty bit of skill, power, and dare-we-say grace with this 58th minute opener against Portugal.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Cristiano Ronaldo had twice given Portugal leads, both answered by Diego Costa, when a — wait for it — mishit pass from Andres Iniesta saw the ball bounce into the path of Real Madrid’s defender.

Nacho didn’t think twice before belting it off both pipes for the lead in an early contender for goal of the tournament (although Russia-Saudi Arabia had some beauties).