Tiny Iceland faces Messi, Argentina in big World Cup debut

MOSCOW (AP) The smallest nation ever to play at a World Cup has a big start against Lionel Messi in Moscow on Saturday.
Just don’t expect Iceland to be at all intimidated by Argentina and its superstar forward, going by its European Championship debut two years ago.
Then, the world’s other best player, Cristiano Ronaldo, reacted badly to Iceland’s come-from-behind 1-1 draw with Portugal.
Frustrated by an organized and disciplined opponent, Ronaldo sneered at Iceland’s post-game celebrating by a team “not going to do anything in the competition.”
Iceland, of course, advanced to the quarterfinals and went global as a feel-good story in France. Now it can no longer surprise, and has embraced its first challenge.
“You can’t have a better welcome,” coach Heimar Hallgrimsson said in Moscow last December. “There are a lot of romantic things in our heads now we start to play Argentina.”
There has been too little love between Messi and the World Cup in his three previous tournaments. They ended with losses in two quarterfinals and the 2014 final, all against Germany.
“I say that we have to reach the last four at the World Cup,” Argentina’s team general manager, Jorge Burruchaga, told FIFA’s website. “The game on Saturday – the first one – is always the most important. Getting the win gives you confidence, assurance and a boost to your self-esteem.”
Four years ago in Brazil, Argentina held off another World Cup newcomer from Europe, Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Messi’s second-half goal decisive in a 2-1 win.
Iceland is a similarly robust obstacle, with height and power in aerial challenges. Argentina has the English Premier League experience of central defenders Nicolas Otamendi and Marcos Rojo to help cope.
MESSI’S LAST CHANCE?
Turning 31 during the group stage, Messi likely has his last good chance to win a World Cup.
A major international tournament is about all there is left to win for the five-time world player of the year. The 2014 World Cup started a run of losing finals in three straight years, followed by the Copa America twice.
Also joining Messi at a fourth World Cup is teammate Javier Mascherano, who had his 34th birthday last week.
INJURY TROUBLE
Knee injuries have bothered both teams’ preparation. Argentina lost midfielder Manuel Lanzini from its likely starting lineup with a long-term ligament injury at a warmup camp in Spain.
Argentina forward Sergio Aguero and Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson both last played in the Premier League in March, for Manchester City and Everton, respectively.
THUNDERCLAP HAPPY
Whatever the result, Iceland will leave some of its best performance for the end, led by captain Aron Gunnarsson.
Gunnarsson, whose usual long red beard lends him a Viking warrior look, begins the post-game, slow-building clapping exchange between teams and fans that is now their trademark.
Expect a significant percentage of Iceland’s 330,000 population to join in during the Group D match at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.
Argentina has support from fans whose singing has helped create a noisy atmosphere in packed late-night streets off Red Square this week.
For the first time in 32 years the World Cup would be coming to North America and there is euphoria that a new generation of soccer fans will appear across the three countries.
But focusing solely on the U.S. (which will host 60 of the 80 games in the expanded 48-team format), what will this mean?
A man who knows about the impact of the last World Cup on home soil better than most is Cobi Jones, the all-time appearance leader for the U.S. men’s national team with 164 caps from 1992-2004 and he played for the USMNT in the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups.
There is no doubt in his mind as to how significant this moment is for the soccer landscape in the U.S. for the foreseeable future.
“It is a historic event,” Jones said. “For a nation to be able to host two World Cups. I understand it is a United bid with the U.S. being part of it having hosted in 1994 and now again in 2026, there are very few countries who are able to say they’ve hosted two World Cups. And for someone like me who grew up in the early 70s and 80s when soccer really was relevant in the United States, I didn’t think I’d see one World Cup, let alone two. It is pretty special.”
Jones, now 47, was 24 years old when the last World Cup in the U.S. kicked off.
He fondly remembers stepping out in front of over 84,000 fans to play for the U.S. against Brazil in the last 16 and wants that buzz to return in eight years time.
“It was pride,” Jones reflected. “The moment I was able to walk out on July 4 into Stanford Stadium, walking out against Brazil and seeing them walk out right next to me as a young man and I’ve got Romario and Bebeto doing their holding hands walk out into the center of the field… then looking up at that moment and seeing a full stadium with the majority being American fans. That was a moment of pride for a sport no-one thought would be successful in the United States. People from all around the world looked down on soccer in the United States. And to see that, it gave incentive to soccer to continue to move forward and grow.”
Many still look back to the 1994 World Cup as the seminal moment for the domestic game in the U.S. as it launched not only Major League Soccer but whole industries around the sport when it came to media, business and infrastructure.
It was the moment the world seemed to realize that soccer in the U.S. had potential.
“That World Cup impacted me the same way it impacted so many more. It was a wonderful surprise,” Jones explained. “It was an inspiration for more investment in the sport in the United States and maybe a little more respect form overseas. I think as well we saw the legacy that it left behind and you have the United States, basically the 1994 World Cup built from the top down. You had the establishment of MLS and that top down development and I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that I’m hoping that with such a long run-up we see the investment from the ground up. More investment into infrastructure into that side of things where we see a grow into youth levels. That would be a logical use of money in my mind.”
The landscape of soccer in the U.S. is very different now compared to 1994.
MLS has grown to 26 teams. Every major league across the world is available to watch on television or online, plus huge summer friendly tournaments pack out stadiums as well as the rapid growth in popularity of the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams.
What’s the next step?
“I would say now soccer has got the full acceptance. I still think we are in a little bit of a transition and everyone is still trying to get a grasp of where soccer is at in this country,” Jones said. “When I was growing up nobody gave soccer any kind of respect and you were an outsider if you were into the sport. It grew into the fact where you got the development that now it’s like ‘okay, you’re cool and hip’ if you like soccer because it’s a little different. Now I think we’re at a point where we are just on the cusp of where it is starting to turn and on the edge of where it could be mainstream. We are seeing full stadiums, MLS is growing soccer-specific stadiums non-stop. But I still think there needs to be a transition where it is a day-to-day topic amongst the general population.
“We have it already if you ask people ‘do you watch MLS or such and such team?’ and people will say ‘oh no, I don’t, I’m not a fan of that’ or ‘oh yeah, I’m a fan.'” Just the fact that it’s not ‘oh, what’s that?’ is a massive change in this country!” Jones chuckled. “People know now. You could say ‘LAFC’ and people will say, ‘that new team in LA!’ and that’s a change. That’s big. Now we have to get it to the point where it’s on a daily basis where people are talking and there’s no hesitation at all about saying ‘did you see the game today?’ and that’s the next big step for soccer in the U.S.”
Whether or not the 2026 World Cup will bring the sport into the mainstream conversation on a permanent basis remains to be seen, but one area Jones believes cannot be neglected is attracting players and interest from communities which have previously been left out.
With kids currently at the age of nine or ten possibly able to play for the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup as a teenage star a la Christian Pulisic, no community in the U.S. should left out of what promises to be an exhilarating eight-year journey.
“Off the field, we have got a long runway [until 2026] and as resources are put towards the growth for the game, I’d like to see more in the youth game but particularly into those undeserved communities or whatever you’d like to call it. The urban population. Just to expand the reach of soccer into those communities and possibly bring others who don’t have the chance to even just play the game or even just to build the sport more,” Jones said. “Let’s not forget, what we are starting to see in this day and age, a perfect example is someone like Pulisic, going into the national team at aged 17 or 18, and showing that they can play well. If that happens and the timing happens to be just right, basically a nine-year-old today will be able to play in the 2026 World Cup.
“We need to make sure our reach, our coaching, our philosophy, it’s the youth today and along that whole runaway up to 2026. The journey starts now and don’t leave people behind. Don’t leave those underserved communities behind. Let’s make sure the diversity is there. And by diversity I mean making a concerted effort to get into areas where people wouldn’t normally reached by U.S. Soccer because the thought of ‘oh, they’ll find us’ that isn’t working anymore. You’ve got to go out and find those players and show them what they need to do and where they need to go.”
Although there is plenty of focus on 2026 and having a U.S. team able to compete and do well, Jones is eager to remind everyone that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar comes before that.
Jones believes the USMNT cannot afford to miss a second-straight World Cup and expects his former teammate Earnie Stewart to focus on the here and now as well as the future in his new role as General Manager.
“There is going to be a lot of excitement about it being here in the United States [in 2026] but we have to remember that 2022 is right around the corner. There will be a focus on the players and the general plan going forward. That entails the next 18 months. The next World Cup doesn’t start four years from now. It starts two years from now,” Jones said. “We do not want to skip over this World Cup. The last thing the United States needs is the disappointment of not being at two World Cups. We need to start the focus now on the short-term and the long-term, and that’s part of the reason why the addition of a GM and Earnie Stewart being hired in that new job, he can keep the focus on both.”
What should USMNT fans being hope for from their team in 2026?
Jones was part of the 2002 World Cup squad which reached the quarterfinals before being harshly knocked out by Germany. In the modern era that is the USA’s best-ever finish in a tournament.
If the future USMNT replicate that finish, then surely the fans from all over the U.S. who are attracted to watching a team on home soil will stick around for a lot longer.
“On the pitch I’d like to see the U.S. do well and at that point if they can get beyond the quarterfinal stage and get into the semis,” Jones said. “We have a great crop of talent who are actually playing on a consistent basis in Europe and in the U.S. with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, all of these type of players who I feel can contribute on the pitch in the future along with some of the older players you see now. You will see a good U.S. side that won’t disappoint. I would like to see them go beyond the quarterfinals. That would be a success.”
Uruguay scored in the 89th minute to beat Egypt 1-0 in Ekaterinburg on Friday in their Group A opener.
La Celeste left it late but Jose Gimenez’s header in stoppage time broke Egypt’s hearts after a solid display from the Pharaohs without their superstar Mohamed Salah who was only fit enough to sit on the bench.
Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez missed a host of chances for Uruguay but their 2018 World Cup campaign is off and running with a win as they sit second in Group A behind hosts Russia.
Next up for Uruguay is a clash with Saudi Arabia on June 20 in Rostov-on-Don, while Egypt play hosts Russia in Saint Petersburg on June 19.
The game came to life in the latter stages as Egypt’s captain Ahmed Fathy drilled a shot from distance on goal which Fernando Muslera saved well. Then at the other end Cavani played in Suarez but as he rounded the goalkeeper Egypt’s El-Shenawy grabbed the ball.
Mohamed Elneny chipped over as the game opened up and Suarez then nodded the ball down to Cavani but his thunderous volley was palmed away by El-Shenawy.
Cavani then hit the post from a free kick as Egypt were desperately hanging on but eventually they cracked as a free kick from the right was headed home powerfully by Gimenez to secure the win for Uruguay in dramatic fashion.
LEEDS, England (AP) Volatile Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa has landed his first managerial job in England after taking charge of second-tier club Leeds.
The 62-year-old Bielsa is a highly respected tactician after impressive coaching spells with Argentina and Chile, and won top-flight league titles in his native country with Newell’s Old Boys andï¿½Velez Sarsfield.
But he also courts controversy. In the last three years, he quit Marseille after the first game of the 2015-16 Ligue 1 season, resigned from Italian club Lazio two days after joining, then didn’t even last half a season at Lille.
Leeds announced the appointment on Friday, with Bielsa saying, “It has always been my ambition to work in England.”
Bielsa has signed a two-year deal, yet coaches have struggled to last even a season at Leeds in a chaotic last few years at the northern club as it looks to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.
Reports ahead of the final vote claimed that Trump sent several letters to FIFA’s member associations reassuring them over fears regarding visas and immigration during the tournament, even though he wouldn’t be in office even if he won a second term as president of the U.S.
Below is Trump’s message in full.
Thank you for all of the compliments on getting the World Cup to come to the U.S.A., Mexico and Canada. I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people. We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup! A special thanks to Bob Kraft for excellent advice.