Uruguay stun Egypt with late winner

Uruguay scored in the 89th minute to beat Egypt 1-0 in Ekaterinburg on Friday in their Group A opener.

La Celeste left it late but Jose Gimenez’s header in stoppage time broke Egypt’s hearts after a solid display from the Pharaohs without their superstar Mohamed Salah who was only fit enough to sit on the bench.

Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez missed a host of chances for Uruguay but their 2018 World Cup campaign is off and running with a win as they sit second in Group A behind hosts Russia.

Next up for Uruguay is a clash with Saudi Arabia on June 20 in Rostov-on-Don, while Egypt play hosts Russia in Saint Petersburg on June 19.

Both Cavani and Suarez went close to opening the scoring for Uruguay, while at the other end Trezeguet didn’t quite get hold of a decent opportunity.

A huge chance was then missed by Suarez as the ball found him at the back post from a corner and he somehow scuffed his shot into the ground and wrapped it up in the side-netting.

Early in the second half Cavani fed Suarez but El-Shenawy denied the latter as Uruguay looked to take the game to Egypt.

The game came to life in the latter stages as Egypt’s captain Ahmed Fathy drilled a shot from distance on goal which Fernando Muslera saved well. Then at the other end Cavani played in Suarez but as he rounded the goalkeeper Egypt’s El-Shenawy grabbed the ball.

Mohamed Elneny chipped over as the game opened up and Suarez then nodded the ball down to Cavani but his thunderous volley was palmed away by El-Shenawy.

Cavani then hit the post from a free kick as Egypt were desperately hanging on but eventually they cracked as a free kick from the right was headed home powerfully by Gimenez to secure the win for Uruguay in dramatic fashion.

