Uruguay stun Egypt with late winner

Uruguay scored in the 89th minute to beat Egypt 1-0 in Ekaterinburg on Friday in their Group A opener.
La Celeste left it late but Jose Gimenez’s header in stoppage time broke Egypt’s hearts after a solid display from the Pharaohs without their superstar Mohamed Salah who was only fit enough to sit on the bench.
Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez missed a host of chances for Uruguay but their 2018 World Cup campaign is off and running with a win as they sit second in Group A behind hosts Russia.
Next up for Uruguay is a clash with Saudi Arabia on June 20 in Rostov-on-Don, while Egypt play hosts Russia in Saint Petersburg on June 19.
Both Cavani and Suarez went close to opening the scoring for Uruguay, while at the other end Trezeguet didn’t quite get hold of a decent opportunity.
A huge chance was then missed by Suarez as the ball found him at the back post from a corner and he somehow scuffed his shot into the ground and wrapped it up in the side-netting.
Early in the second half Cavani fed Suarez but El-Shenawy denied the latter as Uruguay looked to take the game to Egypt.
The game came to life in the latter stages as Egypt’s captain Ahmed Fathy drilled a shot from distance on goal which Fernando Muslera saved well. Then at the other end Cavani played in Suarez but as he rounded the goalkeeper Egypt’s El-Shenawy grabbed the ball.
Mohamed Elneny chipped over as the game opened up and Suarez then nodded the ball down to Cavani but his thunderous volley was palmed away by El-Shenawy.
Cavani then hit the post from a free kick as Egypt were desperately hanging on but eventually they cracked as a free kick from the right was headed home powerfully by Gimenez to secure the win for Uruguay in dramatic fashion.
LEEDS, England (AP) Volatile Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa has landed his first managerial job in England after taking charge of second-tier club Leeds.
The 62-year-old Bielsa is a highly respected tactician after impressive coaching spells with Argentina and Chile, and won top-flight league titles in his native country with Newell’s Old Boys andï¿½Velez Sarsfield.
But he also courts controversy. In the last three years, he quit Marseille after the first game of the 2015-16 Ligue 1 season, resigned from Italian club Lazio two days after joining, then didn’t even last half a season at Lille.
Leeds announced the appointment on Friday, with Bielsa saying, “It has always been my ambition to work in England.”
Bielsa has signed a two-year deal, yet coaches have struggled to last even a season at Leeds in a chaotic last few years at the northern club as it looks to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.
Donald Trump has intimated that he played a big part in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada winning the right to co-host the 2026 World Cup.
The president of the USA released a message following the success of Wednesday’s vote which saw the United 2026 bid win at a landslide against their only competitors, Morocco.
Reports ahead of the final vote claimed that Trump sent several letters to FIFA’s member associations reassuring them over fears regarding visas and immigration during the tournament, even though he wouldn’t be in office even if he won a second term as president of the U.S.
Below is Trump’s message in full.
Get planning for Day 2 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
We are in for a busy day of action after the opening match on Thursday which saw hosts Russia hammer Saudi Arabia.
Group A’s second game takes place as Egypt and Uruguay collide with both nations the favorites to advance to the Round of 16.
And Group B play also kicks off with perhaps the game of the whole group stage, with Iberian rivals Portugal and Spain clashing in Sochi. Morocco and Iran meet in Saint Petersburg elsewhere in Group B.
Below is Friday’s schedule in full.
2018 World Cup schedule – Friday, June 15
Group A
Egypt v Uruguay: Ekaterinburg, 8 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Group B
Morocco v Iran: Saint Petersburg, 11 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Portugal v Spain: Sochi, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE
Led by Valeri “Vako” Qazaishvili, San Jose’s attack has been halfway decent this MLS season.
The Quakes are hoping his Vako’s national team captain can help fix what ails the other end of the pitch.
San Jose has used Targeted Allocation Money to sign Georgia national team and Vitesse captain Guram Kashia, who turns 31 on July 4.
Kashia was the second-best ranked center back in the attack-heavy Eredivisie this season according to WhoScored, combining with American CB Matt Miazga to steady the fifth-stingiest back line in the Netherlands.
The Georgian captain has been capped 65 times with two goals, playing every minute of the nation’s unsuccessful World Cup qualifying bid.
Kashia said goodbye on the Vitesse site:
“I have had very special years at the club. For me, Vitesse and Arnhem really feel like home. I love the club, the environment and the people. … It has been a difficult decision to say goodbye. Together with my family I have discussed that now perhaps the last chance is to go on an adventure. Vitesse is and stays in my heart.”