VIDEO: De Gea makes huge mistake to let Ronaldo score

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid have won three-straight European cups but they aren’t resting on their laurels.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

The Spanish giants have signed Brazilian teenage sensation Rodrygo, with the 17-year-old to join them next summer from Santos.

It has been reported that Real will pay $52 million for the Brazil U-20 international.

Rodrygo is dubbed as a star of the future for Brazil and he recently scored a nine-minute hat trick in Brazil’s top-flight for the same club which produced Pele and Neymar in the past.

It’s safe to say Real think the Santos star will follow in his footsteps.

In a brief statement on their website, Real had the following to say about signing Rodrygo.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Santos Futebol Clube have agreed that Rodrygo Goes will play his football at Real Madrid when he reaches the legal age requirement. Although the player would be able to play for our club as of January 2019, the agreement in place sets out that he will join the squad in July of that year.”

The battle for the best talent across the globe continues for the likes of Real, Barcelona and elite clubs across Europe and Rodrygo certainly falls into that category.

This signing follows on from Real forking out $53 million for 16-year-old Brazilian star Vinicius Junior from Flamengo last year, plus Norwegian sensation Martin Odegaard as there is an obvious policy to stockpile top young talent whenever they can.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports